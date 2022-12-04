ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
NPR

Shirley Hurt, 'The Bells'

The self-titled debut album from singer-songwriter Shirley Hurt, whose real name is Sophia Ruby Katz, is replete with songs that are in patient search for clarity. Soft piano chords and Hurt's genteel voice set the foundation for "The Bells," a wondrous highlight and opener about love's charm when it remains elusive.
NPR

Cimafunk on his Afro-Cuban roots, funk influence and band built on connection

One of the most significant things I learned in speaking with the musician Cimafunk at NPR Music's 15th anniversary celebration was about his recognition of and allegiance to his Afro-Cuban culture. During our conversation, he explains the origins of his stage name and how it reflects the history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
NPR

Life Kit's top episodes of 2022: How to split chores, stop 'lifestyle creep' and more

NPR's Life Kit offered a lot of tips this year. We shared guidance on how to take better photos on vacation, how to find your singing voice and even how to overcome FOMO. Out of the 143 episodes that we published in 2022, there were a handful that really took off with our audience: You loved a story that busts myths on hydration, guidance on how to prevent impulse purchases and our advice column, Dear Life Kit.
NPR

According to your pet: share a poem

Here with our poet-in-residence, Kwame Alexander. Hello, Kwame. ALEXANDER: My daughter keeps bugging me about getting a dog. She doesn't have a sibling. ALEXANDER: So, I mean, look, I've never had a pet. We did have a stray cat we gave milk to named Boss. But what about you?. MARTIN:...
NPR

How 'goblin mode' became Oxford's word of the year

It's mindlessly binge-watching television without worrying about the time. It's eating snacks in bed without a care about leftover crumbs. And it's wearing the same pair of pajamas all week while working from home. Welcome to "goblin mode." The slang term is defined as a "type of behavior which is...
NPR

Encore: Tasman Keith didn't come here to point fingers

In rural eastern Australia along a winding river is a tiny town with a hard history and a thriving hip-hop scene. (SOUNDBITE OF TASMAN KEITH SONG, "SHARKS") CHANG: Bowraville is a mission, an Indigenous community established in the 19th century to be deliberately separate from the white population. TASMAN KEITH:...
NPR

Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88

Poet Mary Norbert Korte left her life as a nun in the 1960s to pursue dual passions for beat poetry and the preservation of California's redwood forests. She died in November at age 88. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods...
NPR

Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor Bob McGrath dies at 90

One of the original cast members of TV's "Sesame Street" has died. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports on Bob McGrath, who was 90 years old when he passed away at his home in New Jersey. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Generations of children remember Bob McGrath as one of the friendly...
NPR

How yeast will teach NASA about the dangers of space

This morning, a NASA spacecraft is passing by the moon on its way back to Earth. There are no astronauts on the capsule, but there is life on board. NPR's Geoff Brumfiel reports on microscopic space travelers. GEOFF BRUMFIEL, BYLINE: Space is dangerous, and one of the most dangerous things...
NPR

How a farm in Arizona is helping people overcome grief

A grief counselor in Arizona who has a heart for abused animals started a sanctuary for grieving people. She calls it a Carefarm. Ryan Heinsius of KNAU paid the farm a visit. And just a warning - the story discusses alleged domestic violence against children that some listeners might find disturbing.
