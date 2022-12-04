Read full article on original website
Why it’s important to understand the unique plight of internally displaced people in Africa
The African Union adopted an agreement more than 13 years ago to prevent the arbitrary displacement of people and to uphold the dignity of such victims. Yet the problem has remained notoriously persistent in Africa. In 2018, out of a global estimate of over 45.6 million internally displaced people, close to 19 million were on the continent.
The world's response to hunger crisis in East Africa is inadequate, say aid workers
Historic drought, widespread food insecurity and conflict have led to dire conditions and a crisis of extreme hunger in East Africa. "People have lost millions of livestock, they've lost all their crop – they have lost all their assets, basically," Rania Dagash-Kamara, UNICEF's Deputy Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, told NPR.
Fear of the F-word: Somalia avoids famine declaration as hunger spreads
Government fears interference from foreign aid agencies could destabilise development policy in a country hit by conflict and the climate crisis – yet people are dying of malnutrition
Outer space talks are a welcome addition to the US-Africa Leaders Summit - what’s on the table
President Joe Biden is hosting the Second US-Africa Leaders Summit in mid-December 2022. The focus will be on eight areas: economic engagement; peace, security and good governance; democracy and human rights; regional and global health security (including recovery from COVID-19 and pandemic preparedness); food security; climate change; diaspora ties; and education and youth leadership.
KEYT
South Sudan to send 750 troops for regional force in Congo
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s military says more than 700 personnel will travel to eastern Congo to join a new regional force in trying to calm the latest deadly insecurity there. The spokesman for South Sudan’s military tells The Associated Press the government is working to provide the 750 troops with needed equipment for the combat mission, but he said sanctions on the country are complicating that effort. Leaders of the East African Community this year resolved to deploy a regional force to eastern Congo, where dozens of armed groups are active and tensions have been rising between the governments of Congo and neighboring Rwanda.
Meet Vinice, the baby girl born in the Philippines hailed as the world's eight billionth person on same day United Nations predicted population of the planet would hit milestone
A baby girl born in the Philippines has been declared the world's eight billionth person as United Nations confirmed that the population passed the landmark figure yesterday. Baby Vinice Mabansag was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila on 15 November and was chosen to mark the milestone.
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
Video captures explosive eruption of volcano in Indonesia
An eruption on Indonesia's Mount Semeru blanketed roads and homes in volcanic ash and prompted evacuations of nearly 2,000 residents in East Java province, according to authorities in the country. CNN's Allison Chinchar has more.
The ‘death boats’ carrying victims of a cost-of-living crisis in Morocco
This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent ArabiaA tragedy that rocked a village on the outskirts of the city of Fquih Ben Salah in central Morocco earlier this year has reignited debate on the human cost of the so-called “boats of death”, which transport people illegally to European shores.A rubber dinghy carrying 46 people, including a father and his teenage son, most of whom belonged to a deprived rural area on the outskirts of Fquih Ben Salah drowned after the engine caught fire in early September. The victims were seeking to cross the Atlantic to Spain from the...
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
BBC
'I'm living in fear for my life in Afghanistan'
It is nearly 11 months since the UK launched its scheme to help vulnerable Afghans come to the UK. But MPs and charities say the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) has been too slow to get up and running and is leaving those who are in most danger stuck in Afghanistan.
‘We Need to Wake Up’: How ISIS Made Africa Its Second Home
The terror alert was as specific as it was alarming. In the upcoming weekend in one of Johannesburg's wealthiest areas, terrorists were planning an attack on large gatherings, the alert from the US, the UK and others said. The unexpected warning shocked people in South Africa. The South African government too, scrambling, issued advisories of its own and flooded the streets with police officers.
‘The so-called golden era is over’: The U.K.’s prime minister sounds the alarm over China and says the country ‘poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests’
China has grown increasingly ostracized from much of the West, with the U.S. among its most vocal opponents. But now the U.K., which previously tread softly with China, has hinted that it will take a tougher stance too. In his first foreign policy speech on Monday since taking office, U.K....
The world's 8 billionth person was just born, UN projection shows — the first time the global population has been so big
The living population is bigger than it has ever been, but it is not a cause for concern, UN officials said.
When the People of France Danced to Death
An Illustration of the Dancing PlaguePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Several plagues have hit the earth since it came into being. These include The Black death, Cocoliztli epidemic, Yellow fever, Flu pandemic, etc. These plagues might have resulted from microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, or parasites. But some plagues were so strange to the world, that their causes remained a mystery to this day. These plagues caused people to dance, twirl, shake, and twist. Digging the history, the dancing plague had traced back to the seventh century, when people started to dance in graveyards unintentionally, in a town of Saxon named Kolbigk, and then in the 1800s, Madagascar witnessed a similar plague called Tigretier. Another incident was reported in 1188, where dozens of people started dancing at a religious ceremony at a church in South Wales. In addition to that, the fatal dancing in the German town of Erfurt took place in 1247. 200 people danced uncontrollably on the Moselle River bridge until they collapsed and drowned in the river. But the most reported outbreak was that in France, called the dancing plague or “dance mania”, which shook the world in 1518.
80 years ago, Nazi Germany occupied Tunisia – but North Africans' experiences of World War II often go unheard
Eighty years ago, in November 1942, the Nazis occupied Tunisia. For the next six months, Tunisian Jews and Muslims were subjected to the Third Reich’s reign of terror, as well as its antisemitic and racist legislation. Residents lived in fear – “under the Nazi boot,” as Tunisian Jewish lawyer Paul Ghez wrote in his diary during the occupation. One of us is a historian; one of us is an anthropologist. Together, we have spent a decade gathering the voices of the diverse peoples who endured World War II in North Africa, across lines of race, class, language and region. Their letters,...
BBC
'Israeli women and their Gulf sisters are so similar'
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum describes the first meeting of the forum she co-founded as "how the sisterhood started". Ms Hassan-Nahoum, the Israeli deputy mayor of Jerusalem, is referring to the Gulf-Israel Women's Forum. It was set up back in the autumn of 2020, immediately following the signing of the historic, US-brokered Abraham...
Ethiopian government says disarmament talks with Tigray forces have begun
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A joint committee of the Ethiopian government and Tigray forces has convened inside the Tigray region to outline disarmament plans as part of a peace deal signed last month in the two-year conflict, Ethiopia’s government said Thursday. Ethiopia’s conflict has seen more casualties than...
NPR
Russia blames Ukrainian drones for explosions at two air bases within the country
Audio will be available later today. Max Bergmann of the Center for Strategic and International Studies joins NPR to discuss the implications of reported Ukrainian air strikes deep within Russia.
NPR
UN biodiversity conference offers a chance to manage pressing ecological destruction
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the executive secretary of the United Nation's Convention on Biological Diversity. Delegates from around the world are expected to gather in Montreal, Canada, this week to try to slow a decline in biodiversity. Scientists say a million living species are threatened, and many could go extinct within decades. So diplomats and advocates are trying to see if they can come to an agreement about the poaching, pollution, farming and ranching methods and other practices that destroy habitats and endanger so many forms of life. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema is the executive secretary of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, and she is with us now. Madam Secretary, thank you so much for being with us.
