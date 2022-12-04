Read full article on original website
Russia’s next target? Why the West can’t allow Putin to seize Moldova
As the Ukraine War grinds on and Russia remains on the back foot, the Kremlin seeks to stir trouble elsewhere. Moldova once again is near the center of high geopolitics: Moscow seeks to drag the country back into its orbit and, once it completes its war in Ukraine, to absorb it into a renewed Soviet empire.
Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Jeopardy After Ukraine Strike—U.K.
Russia's prized Black Sea Fleet has sustained major losses since the Ukraine war began in February.
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Russia-Ukraine war – as it happened: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD
Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
Following Ukraine G20 Speech, Russia Complains About Ukraine Asking For Too Much In Their Peace Plan
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of UkrainePresident of Ukraine on Wikimedia Commons. Speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine delivered a rousing speech in which he outlined the ten points of a peace plan with Russia to end the war that has been raging since Putin launched the current invasion in February of this year. Though speaking in Ukrainian, President Zelenskyy pointed out at the start of his speech that translations into each of the representative’s languages were provided directly as well.
'I have no pity for them': Russian describes fighting against his own country
CNN's Sam Kiley speaks exclusively with members of Ukraine's Russian Legion, comprised of Russian defectors and volunteers who fled their country to protect Ukraine, about defending the city of Bakhmut and their hopes for Russia's future.
Putin's Strategy for Ukraine War 'Bewildering': Military Analyst
A Center for Naval Analysis (CNA) Russia Studies Program military analyst evaluated Russia's war strategy in an interview with The Kyiv Independent. Michael Kofman critiqued Russia's strategy, calling Russia's retreat from Kherson "bewildering." Russian General Sergey Surovikin announced a retreat from Kherson shortly after becoming the head of Russia's forces...
Russia's Medvedev warns NATO over supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO on Tuesday against providing Ukraine with Patriot missile defence systems, denouncing the alliance as a "criminal entity" for delivering arms to what he called "extremist regimes".
Strikes deep inside Russia highlight Ukraine’s tactical ingenuity
Explosions at Russian airbases are latest example of Kyiv’s continuing capacity to surprise
Snipers and icy water: Ukrainians risk Dnipro river crossings
Gunning the engine of his ageing skiff, Oleksiy Kovbasyuk races away from Kherson towards an island in the Dnipro river, where stranded Ukrainians are desperate for help -- or to escape. Forty-seven-year-old Kovbasyuk's concern is that vulnerable residents isolated on the islands between -- a grey zone where Ukrainians either desperate for a ride out or for more supplies need his help.
NPR
In an ongoing race, Ukraine tries to repair faster than Russia bombs
We have the story of a new kind of front-line fighter in Ukraine. We know of Ukrainian soldiers who've defended the country and even retaken territory from Russian invaders. Much also depends on Ukrainian utility workers. Russia has launched wave after wave of attacks on the Ukrainian power grid. Strikes yesterday knocked out both electricity and water in some places. Civilian lives are at stake in restoring power when it is knocked out. NPR's Greg Myre followed repair workers who have tried to keep the lights on.
Russia-Ukraine war: no need to evacuate Kyiv, says Ukraine’s PM, as country rules out peace talks with Moscow – as it happened
Denys Shmyhal says no reason to evacuate any city not near frontlines; Kyiv refuses to negotiate until Russian troops have left its territory
Biden, NATO chief at odds with Ukraine over deadly Poland missile blast
WASHINGTON — President Biden rejected Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s claims that an errant missile that killed two people in Poland earlier this week was launched by Russian troops. When asked by reporters for his reaction early Thursday to Zelensky’s denial that the missile was of Ukrainian origin, the...
