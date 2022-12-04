(CBS DETROIT) - On the tails of a back-to-back Big Ten championship victory for the Michigan Wolverines, kicker Jake Moody once again finds himself in elite company as we head into the college football playoff.Following last year's win, Michigan kicker and Northville native Jake Moody is a finalist for the 2022 Lou Groza Award. His mother, Lisa says its surreal while Jake's eyes are on the prize on New Year's Eve. From his time as a Mustang in Northville, to his collegiate career as a Wolverine, Jake Moody is a household name among the Michigan fan base. He took home the...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO