Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
The owner of the Detroit Pistons is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
HometownLife.com
North Farmington's Ryan Hurst begins Mr. Basketball campaign with dominant effort vs. King
Big players make big plays on the biggest stage. And that's precisely what Ryan Hurst did late in Monday night's season opener, as the senior scored a game-best 24 points to push North Farmington past Detroit King, 49-36. As far as the stage? It'll take the Raiders playing in a...
onedetroitpbs.org
Detroit’s Black fraternities and sororities: A tour of their history and contributions
From skyscrapers to historic homes, Detroit is filled with historical landmarks, including some of the city’s African American fraternity and sorority housing. But what is the history behind Detroit’s Black fraternity and sorority houses? And what contributions have they made to Detroit, one of America’s largest majority-Black cities?
detroitlions.com
Cheer Spotlight: Zarah
Zarah is a 5th year Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and she returned to school to finish her masters degree in organizational leadership. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
Detroit News
Archbishop of Detroit dedicates new additions to Solanus Casey Center
Detroit — The Solanus Casey Center celebrated its 20th anniversary Saturday morning with about 100 members of its congregation and the Archbishop of Detroit, who dedicated a new gift shop, cafe, confessionals, office space and reception atrium at the center. The Solanus Casey Center is a pilgrimage place on...
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs
The 2022 Detroit Lions season has been an interesting one. After beginning the season 1-6, Detroit has won four of their past five games, revitalizing the Lions' chance of making the playoffs heading into Week 14. They also now have first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams on the field to make their offense even more dangerous.
Michigan's Jake Moody up for kicker of the year, eyeing championship
(CBS DETROIT) - On the tails of a back-to-back Big Ten championship victory for the Michigan Wolverines, kicker Jake Moody once again finds himself in elite company as we head into the college football playoff.Following last year's win, Michigan kicker and Northville native Jake Moody is a finalist for the 2022 Lou Groza Award. His mother, Lisa says its surreal while Jake's eyes are on the prize on New Year's Eve. From his time as a Mustang in Northville, to his collegiate career as a Wolverine, Jake Moody is a household name among the Michigan fan base. He took home the...
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
MLive.com
North Farmington boys basketball shows it’s ready with 49-36 win over Detroit King
DETROIT -- North Farmington entered the new high school basketball season on Monday night with higher expectations than ever before. A program that has never won a state title but has had many great teams over the years, this year’s Raiders squad believes they can be the first ones in program history to finally hoist a state championship trophy.
Michigan RB Blake Corum shut out of Heisman Trophy ceremony
Michigan running back Blake Corum, who was once considered a contender for college football’s most prestigious award, did not get an invite to New York. Corum was not one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy unveiled Monday night, closing the door on an otherwise productive (and memorable) season for the ball carrier.
Detroit News
Prosecutor's tweets become flash point in Detroit police assault case
Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy may pull an assistant prosecutor from an assault case involving a Detroit police officer after learning of the employee's social media history that includes a June 2020 tweet accusing cops of using curfews during that year's protests as "just an excuse to tear gas people."
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
Essence
Woman In Iconic Civil Rights Photo Dies At 81
Activist Mamie King-Chalmers passed away in her Detroit home last Tuesday, according to her daughter Lasuria Allman. Mamie King-Chalmers, who, as a young woman, appeared in an iconic photo depicting the struggle for civil rights in Alabama, died at age 81. According to the Associated Press, King-Chalmers passed away in...
michiganchronicle.com
First One-Mile Segment of Joe Louis Greenway Completed, Upcoming Second Mile Stretch
Debris and dumping cleanup is the first preparation for the groundwork of the Joe Louis Greenway. Pictured is a before and after photo of an abandoned property at 12385 Cloverdale (adjacent to the greenway). Photo courtesy of City of Detroit. The city of Hamtramck prepares for their section of the...
Detroit News
Head of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital leaves Dec. 23
Detroit — Kathy Donovan, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and COO of the Detroit Medical Center, is leaving this month "for personal reasons," according to a statement released Monday by the Detroit-based medical group. The statement didn't provide details about Donovan's resignation. Her last day is...
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Detroit News
Southwest Solutions renovates 2 Detroit buildings for affordable apartments
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and Southwest Solutions leaders celebrated the completion Monday of renovations of two historic apartment buildings, which will offer a combined 40 units of affordable housing in southwest Detroit. The project tapped $7.8 million in grants and loans to invest in the Hubbard-Richard community. There...
‘Eyes Up Here’ Comedy Show Featuring All Female Line Up of Detroit Comedians
MI - SamRose Entertainment and Irma Hayes Productions is continuing its monthly comedy shows at the PLAT (Pontiac’s Little Art Theatre). Next up is the "EYES UP HERE" Comedy Show, scheduled for December 7th at 7:30 p.m. The PLAT is located at 47 N. Saginaw, Pontiac, MI. The post ‘Eyes Up Here’ Comedy Show Featuring All Female Line Up of Detroit Comedians appeared first on BLAC Media.
Suspect Arrested For Killing a Man With Bad Elevator Etiquette in Detroit
Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of killing a man for not holding an elevator door in Detroit's Greektown district. Police say the dispute began when a man refused to hold an elevator for another individual in the early morning hours of November 27. The situation quickly escalated leaving the 29-year-old victim dead from a gunshot wound. The incident occurred at 400 Monroe Street near Brush Street in Detroit, according to Detroit TV station WJBK-TV.
Thrillist
If Another Pizza Disappointed, Little Caesars Will Give You a $6 Detroit-Style Pizza
Little Caesars is headquartered in Detroit. (The Red Wings even play in Little Caesars Arena.) The Hot-N-Ready chain is pushing an argument where having a headquarters there means that its Detroit-style pizza, no matter the Little Caesars location, is the real deal. Whether or not that argument has merit, Little...
Hiring delays prompt questions about Amazon's fulfillment center in Detroit
A 3.8 million square foot Amazon fulfillment center in Detroit has promised more than a thousand local jobs and millions in economic impact for the city.
Comments / 1