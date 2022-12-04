ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

detroitlions.com

Cheer Spotlight: Zarah

Zarah is a 5th year Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and she returned to school to finish her masters degree in organizational leadership. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Archbishop of Detroit dedicates new additions to Solanus Casey Center

Detroit — The Solanus Casey Center celebrated its 20th anniversary Saturday morning with about 100 members of its congregation and the Archbishop of Detroit, who dedicated a new gift shop, cafe, confessionals, office space and reception atrium at the center. The Solanus Casey Center is a pilgrimage place on...
DETROIT, MI
FlurrySports

Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs

The 2022 Detroit Lions season has been an interesting one. After beginning the season 1-6, Detroit has won four of their past five games, revitalizing the Lions' chance of making the playoffs heading into Week 14. They also now have first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams on the field to make their offense even more dangerous.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan's Jake Moody up for kicker of the year, eyeing championship

(CBS DETROIT) - On the tails of a back-to-back Big Ten championship victory for the Michigan Wolverines, kicker Jake Moody once again finds himself in elite company as we head into the college football playoff.Following last year's win, Michigan kicker and Northville native Jake Moody is a finalist for the 2022 Lou Groza Award. His mother, Lisa says its surreal while Jake's eyes are on the prize on New Year's Eve. From his time as a Mustang in Northville, to his collegiate career as a Wolverine, Jake Moody is a household name among the Michigan fan base. He took home the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Prosecutor's tweets become flash point in Detroit police assault case

Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy may pull an assistant prosecutor from an assault case involving a Detroit police officer after learning of the employee's social media history that includes a June 2020 tweet accusing cops of using curfews during that year's protests as "just an excuse to tear gas people."
DETROIT, MI
Essence

Woman In Iconic Civil Rights Photo Dies At 81

Activist Mamie King-Chalmers passed away in her Detroit home last Tuesday, according to her daughter Lasuria Allman. Mamie King-Chalmers, who, as a young woman, appeared in an iconic photo depicting the struggle for civil rights in Alabama, died at age 81. According to the Associated Press, King-Chalmers passed away in...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Head of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital leaves Dec. 23

Detroit — Kathy Donovan, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and COO of the Detroit Medical Center, is leaving this month "for personal reasons," according to a statement released Monday by the Detroit-based medical group. The statement didn't provide details about Donovan's resignation. Her last day is...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Southwest Solutions renovates 2 Detroit buildings for affordable apartments

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and Southwest Solutions leaders celebrated the completion Monday of renovations of two historic apartment buildings, which will offer a combined 40 units of affordable housing in southwest Detroit. The project tapped $7.8 million in grants and loans to invest in the Hubbard-Richard community. There...
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

‘Eyes Up Here’ Comedy Show Featuring All Female Line Up of Detroit Comedians

MI - SamRose Entertainment and Irma Hayes Productions is continuing its monthly comedy shows at the PLAT (Pontiac’s Little Art Theatre). Next up is the "EYES UP HERE" Comedy Show, scheduled for December 7th at 7:30 p.m. The PLAT is located at 47 N. Saginaw, Pontiac, MI. The post ‘Eyes Up Here’ Comedy Show Featuring All Female Line Up of Detroit Comedians appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Suspect Arrested For Killing a Man With Bad Elevator Etiquette in Detroit

Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of killing a man for not holding an elevator door in Detroit's Greektown district. Police say the dispute began when a man refused to hold an elevator for another individual in the early morning hours of November 27. The situation quickly escalated leaving the 29-year-old victim dead from a gunshot wound. The incident occurred at 400 Monroe Street near Brush Street in Detroit, according to Detroit TV station WJBK-TV.
DETROIT, MI

