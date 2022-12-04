Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022
A pall has been hanging over hip-hop this year: the ongoing criminalization of being a rapper looms large. The genre has faced over-policing and sensationalism before, dating back to the NYPD's rap intelligence unit in 1999, but the scope of the crusade has expanded: lyrics continue to be treated like transcripts by the law, rappers are painted as crime lords and their imprints are characterized as mob outfits. There has been no shortage of abuses, including New York City getting drill rappers removed from the Rolling Loud bill, but one in particular has reverberated across the rap landscape: Young Thug, Gunna, and the members of YSL record label being rounded up and charged in a RICO case. It feels like the Atlanta rap scene, the epicenter of hip-hop, is still recovering. 26 YSL associates were arrested on criminal conspiracy charges in May, and 25 remain in jail, despite the absurdity of those charges. Its reverberations have been quietly felt throughout the rap world. Thug's lyrics are being weaponized against him. What does a genre built on words do when those words can, and almost certainly will, be held against its artists in court?
NPR
A documentary shows never-before-seen footage 50 years after Neil Young's 'Harvest'
NEIL YOUNG: (Singing) I want to live. I want to give. I've been a miner for a heart of gold. BIANCULLI: Fifty years ago, Neil Young released his album "Harvest," which includes such classic songs as "Heart Of Gold," "Old Man," "Alabama" and "The Needle And The Damage Done." A new documentary presents, for the first time, footage shot when he was making that album. The movie is called "Harvest Time," and it's now in theaters. In this clip from it, Neil Young is at a radio station.
Patti LaBelle is rushed off the stage during a concert in Milwaukee due to a bomb threat
A Patti LaBelle concert at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee was abruptly halted Saturday night when the star was rushed off the stage due to a bomb threat, organizers said.
How to live in NYC on just $100 a month, from a 27-year-old comedian who went viral on TikTok documenting his journey
A "broke" comedian who lived in NYC for a month on $100 saw his savings skyrocket, and picked up 100,000 TikTok followers in the process.
NPR
We listen back to an interview with George Clooney, now a Kennedy Center Honoree
This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, professor of television studies at Rowan University, sitting in for Terry Gross. Our next guest is George Clooney, who was one of the recipients last Sunday at this year's Kennedy Center Honors. He's been nominated for Oscars not only for his acting but for producing, directing and screenwriting. So far, he's won two - as one of the producers of the 2013 film "Argo" and as Best Supporting Actor for his role in 2005 "Syriana." His other films include "Gravity," "The Descendants," the "Ocean's Eleven" franchise, "O Brother, Where Art Thou?", and "Out Of Sight." On television, he became a star thanks to the NBC series "ER."
NPR
'Crime Junkie' host Ashley Flowers talks debut novel
If you are a fan of the true crime genre, then you surely know the name Ashley Flowers. She's the co-host and producer of the hit podcast "Crime Junkie," which gets millions of downloads each week, and that's not all. She also created "Supernatural With Ashley Flowers," "International Infamy" and "Very Presidential." And on top of all of that, she has a new novel out. It's called "All Good People Here." And she is here with us now to tell us more about it. Ashley Flowers, welcome. Thank you for joining us.
NPR
'The Whale' garners controversy for not casting an actor with obesity as the lead
HONG CHAU: (As Liz) Charlie, your blood pressure is 238 over 134. BRENDAN FRASER: (As Charlie) Sorry. CHAU: (As Liz) Stop saying you're sorry. Go to the hospital. You have congestive heart failure. If you don't go to the hospital, you'll be dead by the weekend. MARTÍNEZ: Brendan Fraser plays...
NPR
Best Of: 'White Lotus' Creator Mike White / The Life Of A NYC Maître D'
As the second season of HBO's The White Lotus comes to a close, creator Mike White reflects on how it examines the dark side of sex, and how at its heart is a mix of Laverne & Shirley, Fantasy Island and Survivor. Michael Cecchi-Azzolina has worked in several high-end New...
5 books to remember in 2022
2022 has been described as a year of "smart" books by USA TODAY book editor Barbara VanDenburgh. She gives her list of five books to host James Brown.
NPR
Reporter Lloyd Newman, known for Ghetto Life 101, died this week at age 43
Lloyd Newman, one of the reporters of the documentary Ghetto Life 101, died this week at age 43. The documentary aired on this program almost 30 years ago. Almost 30 years ago on this program, we introduced listeners to two boys from Chicago. (SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "GHETTO LIFE 101") LEALAN...
NPR
Choosing the right beverage this holiday season
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with André Hueston Mack, sommelier and host of "World of Wine" on Bon Appétit, about wines and other holiday season beverages. Switching gears here, the holiday season is upon us, and people are gathering for dinner, celebrations and other merry occasions. But what to bring? A bottle of wine as a gift for the host? And if some attendees don't drink alcohol, which is increasingly common, how do you include them in the fun? We've asked sommelier Andre Hueston Mack to join us. He is the founder of Maison Noir Wines in Oregon and the host of "World Of Wine" video series on Bon Apetit. Here is a little taste of that.
NPR
The most mispronounced words on live TV this year
TUA TAGOVAILOA: Tagovailoa - so you say tongue first, oh, vai, loa. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Adele. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Adele. SIMON: A cocktail, a Miami Dolphins quarterback, a Grammy-winning British singer are among the names that are the most mispronounced words of 2022, according to The Captioning Group, which provides live captions for broadcast TV across America. They have compiled this list for eight years at the behest of the folks at Babbel.
NPR
Guillermo del Toro says making his 'Pinocchio' was healing
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with award-winning director, Guillermo del Toro, about his new stop-motion animated film Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. He begins life as a wooden puppet, his best and sometimes only friend, a mouthy cricket. And he has a disconcerting condition. His nose grows when he lies. But he's a lovable sort. And all he really wants is to be a real boy and to make his father proud. Of course, we're talking about "Pinocchio," Carlo Collodi's 19th-century fairy tale. But a new adaptation by Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro is like nothing you've seen before. That's because del Toro's stop motion animated film, set in 1930s Italy during Mussolini's fascist dictatorship, elevates the painful dilemmas at the heart of the enchanting story, surfacing difficult questions about love and loss and the purpose of life.
NPR
Movie Review: 'Empire of Light'
"Empire of Light" is director Sam Mendes' tribute to cinema. Actress Olivia Colman plays a slowly unraveling employee at Britain's Empire Theater in the 1980s. Cinematic nostalgia comes in all shapes and sizes this holiday season. Steven Spielberg's latest movie, "The Fabelmans," is about how he became a filmmaker. The comedy "Babylon" will soon offer a portrait of Hollywood in the Roaring '20s. And today we have "Empire Of Light," which critic Bob Mondello says is set almost entirely inside a grand old movie palace.
NPR
The Internet is losing it over the second season of 'The White Lotus'
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Vox senior correspondent Alex Abad-Santos about the second season of "The White Lotus" and why the internet can't stop coming up with theories about the finale. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Season 2 of the HBO mystery-drama "The White Lotus" wraps up this weekend. It...
NPR
Does some art deserve to be attacked by climate activists?
Great works of art that have been attacked by climate protesters are innocent victims. But is there some art that deserves to be vandalized?. So we've talked before on the show about how climate change activists are targeting works of art. NPR's Neda Ulaby asked how that looks to an art critic.
Comments / 0