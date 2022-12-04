ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
EXPLAINER: What's the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Western governments have agreed to cap the price of Russia’s oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow’s budget, its military and the invasion of Ukraine. The cap is set to take effect Monday, the same day the European Union will impose a boycott on most Russian oil — its crude that is shipped by sea. The EU reached a deal for a $60-per-barrel threshold Friday, and the Group of Seven nations and Australia signed off on the deal later in the day. The twin measures could have an uncertain effect on the price of oil as worries over lost supply through the boycott compete with fears about lower demand from a slowing global economy. Here is what to know about the price cap, the EU embargo and what they could mean for consumers and the global economy:
Some 70 years later, the West has an answer for OPEC

The Russian oil price cap that went into effect Monday could, over time, be an important Western counterweight to OPEC in determining world oil prices. Driving the news: After months of wrangling, the mechanism to try to cap prices of Russian crude oil shipped by sea went into effect on Monday.
Ukraine's China Problem

In the eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, China has engaged in a diplomatic balancing act of neither condemning the former nor supporting the latter. But Kyiv has been walking a tightrope of its own, tiptoeing around Beijing's red lines while courting China skeptics in the West. President Volodymyr Zelensky...
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting

Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
What does the new price cap on Russian oil mean for consumers?

A $60 price cap on Russian oil opens a new front by Western nations seeking to deplete the country's resources for waging war in Ukraine, while also injecting fresh uncertainty into global energy markets. The cap, which took effect Monday after a marathon negotiating session between the "Group of Seven"...
In an ongoing race, Ukraine tries to repair faster than Russia bombs

We have the story of a new kind of front-line fighter in Ukraine. We know of Ukrainian soldiers who've defended the country and even retaken territory from Russian invaders. Much also depends on Ukrainian utility workers. Russia has launched wave after wave of attacks on the Ukrainian power grid. Strikes yesterday knocked out both electricity and water in some places. Civilian lives are at stake in restoring power when it is knocked out. NPR's Greg Myre followed repair workers who have tried to keep the lights on.
OPEC+ keeps output unchanged amid uncertainty over fallout from Western price caps on Russian oil

The OPEC+ announced Sunday that the cartel of oil exporting nations will maintain current production targets, citing uncertainty about newly announced Western price caps on Russian oil sales. Saudi-led OPEC and its allied exporters, led by Russia, agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels a day in October, angering the White House as the U.S. grappled with high gas prices weeks before the midterm elections. Oil and gasoline prices have fallen significantly since then for various reasons.  OPEC+ said Sunday that its October production cut has been "recognized in retrospect by the market participants to have been the necessary and...
Russian airstrikes cause electricity outages, but Ukraine says it shot down missiles

Russian airstrikes caused electricity outages in some Ukrainian cities. However, Ukraine says it shot down many missiles, and the damage was substantially less than in previous attacks. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Russia's military unleashed another large-scale air strike against Ukraine's electricity system today. Russia had been waging this sustained campaign for...
Report finds truck manufacturers are privately lobbying to weaken U.S. climate policy

CARLOS MORALES: (Speaking Spanish). KLIVANS: Morales says his current truck may be his last because purchasing an electric one will be too expensive. The laws in California are too stringent to keep up with, he says. A new report finds that most truck-makers agree. London-based think tank InfluenceMap uncovered that manufacturers publicly promote zero-emissions fleets while privately trying to delay federal and state laws to get there. Kalina Dmitriew wrote the report based on public records. She says they knew the lobbying was taking place.
Experts raise concerns as Nigeria limits cash withdrawals

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Experts on Wednesday raised concerns over a new policy announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria that heavily limits withdrawals of money in a push for a cashless economy. The monetary policy, which applies to ATMs, banks and cash back from purchases, follows the launch...

