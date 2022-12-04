Read full article on original website
Woman’s name and tiny sketches found in 1,300-year-old medieval text
Exclusive: Old English name, Eadburg, repeatedly scored into manuscript had remained hidden for more than 12 centuries
NPR
Bats and death metal singers have similar vocal techniques
(SOUNDBITE OF CANNIBAL CORPSE SONG, "EVISCERATION PLAGUE") Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you know death metal, you've heard the growls of singers who sound like they're talking to another species. Turns out they have a lot in common with bats, who use sound to navigate. Biologists at the University of Southern Denmark found that bats have a voice box with thin folds that let them reach a range of seven octaves. It's similar to how our own voices work but only when we do this. (With vocal effect) It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
How 'goblin mode' became Oxford's word of the year
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you've been wearing pajamas all day while working from home or binge-watching TV in bed, you may be engaging in Oxford English Dictionary Word of the Year, goblin mode. The term caught on this year. It is defined as a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations. Does that mean no one's going to judge me for doing the show in my athleisure wear?
Phys.org
Why the discovery of Cleopatra's tomb would rewrite history
It couldn't have been a case of better timing. Egyptologists celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun, now have a promising new archaeological discovery that appears to have been made in Egypt. Excavators have discovered a tunnel under the Taposiris Magna temple, west of the ancient city of Alexandria, which they have suggested could lead to the tomb of Queen Cleopatra. Evidence that this is really the case remains to be seen, but such a discovery would be a major find, with the potential to rewrite what we know about Egypt's most famous queen.
Oldest cooked leftovers ever found suggest Neanderthals were foodies
If you thought Neanderthals survived on a diet of foraged berries and uncooked animal flesh, think again. Charred remnants of what appears to be the world’s oldest cooked meal ever found have been unearthed in a cave complex in northern Iraq, prompting speculation that Neanderthals may have been foodies.
A new study shows that ancient Egyptians branded not just their animals using branding irons but likely their slaves too
A branding iron from ancient EgyptPhoto by All That Interesting. Is it just me or do you think the same that ancient Egypt was mysterious and that t was a mysterious piece of land?
Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Archaeologists in Italy have discovered more than 20 bronze statues dating back over 2,000 years, which could help rewrite a part of history, Italy's cultural ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
scitechdaily.com
Lost for Centuries: Scientists Discover Texts From an Ancient Astronomical Catalog
Written over 2000 years ago, the Hipparchus Star Catalogue is the oldest known attempt to determine the precise position of fixed stars. Fragments of the Star Catalogue written by the Greek astronomer Hipparchus during the second century BC have recently been discovered by researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), Sorbonne University, and Tyndale House (associated with the University of Cambridge). These texts were discovered using multispectral imaging methods after being wiped from a manuscript during the medieval period in order to reuse the pages. The study of these extracts, which was published in the Journal for the History of Astronomy, sheds new light on ancient astronomy.
30 amazing facial reconstructions, from stone age shamans to King Tut's father
New scientific techniques are helping us reconstruct people from the past in uncanny detail.
New Artifacts from the ‘Three Star Mound’ Civilization Discovered in China
In a paper published Monday by the Cambridge journal Antiquity, archaeologists revealed that they have unearthed a host of new artifacts in Southwest China. The discoveries come from the Sanxingdui site, which translates to “Three Star Mound” and was a Bronze Age culture located in western Guanghan County, close to the city of Chengdu. The site has been in a state of constant excavation since 1987 and was first discovered in 1927, when a farmer unearthed a cache of jade relics. In 1986, researchers found large treasure troves buried in the Three Star Mound site. In recent years, scholars have concluded...
Phys.org
Ancient DNA from medieval Germany tells origin story of Ashkenazi Jews
Excavating ancient DNA from teeth, an international group of scientists peered into the lives of a once thriving medieval Ashkenazi Jewish community in Erfurt, Germany. The findings, shared today in the JournalCell, show that the Erfurt Jewish community was more genetically diverse than modern day Ashkenazi Jews. About half of...
2,100-Year-Old Text By Previously Thought to Be Illiterate Spanish Tribe Found On Bronze Relic
Archaeologists in Spain have made a stunning discovery that could prove a previously thought to be illiterate Spanish tribe had a written language, El Pais reported Monday. In June 2021, a research team from the Spain-based Aranzadi Science Society uncovered a metal hand-shaped symbol with a hole by the palm while excavating a site in Northern Spain known as Irulegi. The bronze relic was initially thought to be a simple charm hung on a door until this year, when restoration of the piece revealed engraved text. The Hand of Irulegi, as it is now called, is now believed to be...
Archaeologists just discovered the earliest written sentence in human history
The oldest known written sentence has been found by archaeologists, according to a press release published Nov .08 regarding a new study published in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology. The remarkable finding features an entire Canaanite phrase from around 1700 BCE (before the current era), and could be the earliest written sentence in the history of humanity.
The Oldest Evidence of Ancient Humans Cooking With Fire Was Just Found
What sets humans apart from other animals? It's a burning question that some scientists say boils down to the fine control of one earthly force: fire. The British primatologist Richard W. Wrangham is a big proponent of the so-called 'cooking hypothesis'. Today, there is no known human population that lives without cooking, which suggests it is a powerful and necessary skill.
Cannibalism was a means of survival for ancient Neanderthals
Display of Neanderthal man in a museumCredit: Jakub Halun; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Neanderthals who are the closest extinct relatives of modern humans lived from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
Stunning necklace found at burial site of powerful Anglo-Saxon woman
A 1,300-year-old necklace made of gold, garnets and other semiprecious stones has been discovered by archaeologists excavating a site in central England earmarked for a housing development.
Ancient Roman Necropolis Discovered in Southern Spain
An ancient Roman necropolis, estimated to be from the 1st or 2nd century AD, was recently discovered in the southern Spanish city of Antequera with items described as “rare” and “spectacular”. The finding was the result of archaeological work being done before construction of a future dry port. The burial area had 24 cremations and 30 buried corpses, including a lead sarcophagus and the remains of several teenagers and newborns. The discovery was announced by the city’s mayor, Manolo Barón; the director of the city’s museum, Manuel Romero; and the municipal delegate for heritage, Ana Cebrián at a press conference on...
Fragment of Egyptian Goddess Found at Ancient Spanish Site
An artifact believed to be used for a depiction of an ancient Egyptian goddess has been discovered at a 2,700-year-old site in Spain. The ceramic gold-leaf fragment was unearthed this summer by archeologists at the University of Salamanca. It belongs to a group of objects including alongside amulets, painted ceramics, and other motifs with Egyptian and Mediterranean roots, uncovered by experts at the site of Cerro de San Vicente in Spain’s central region. Researchers believe the inlay fragment is one piece of a larger image of the goddess Hathor, the daughter of Egyptian sun god, Ra, and the mother of Horus, a...
Trove of Rare Funeral Portraits and Coffins Unearthed in Ancient Egyptian Burial Site
A vast funerary building dating to Ptolemaic Egypt and decorated with portraits of the long deceased was uncovered in the Garza archeological site. Heritage Daily reports that the structure was discovered at the Garza archeological site which has been under examination since 2016. Located about 50 miles south of Cairo, it was established in the third century BCE as part of an agricultural reclamation project launched by Ptolemy II Philadelphus (309–246 BCE). The funerary building was constructed from stone blocks and descends several floors into the ground. A ring of arched doorways lead to burial chambers, some of which contained intricately decorated wooden...
