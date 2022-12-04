ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

Bats and death metal singers have similar vocal techniques

(SOUNDBITE OF CANNIBAL CORPSE SONG, "EVISCERATION PLAGUE") Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you know death metal, you've heard the growls of singers who sound like they're talking to another species. Turns out they have a lot in common with bats, who use sound to navigate. Biologists at the University of Southern Denmark found that bats have a voice box with thin folds that let them reach a range of seven octaves. It's similar to how our own voices work but only when we do this. (With vocal effect) It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

How 'goblin mode' became Oxford's word of the year

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you've been wearing pajamas all day while working from home or binge-watching TV in bed, you may be engaging in Oxford English Dictionary Word of the Year, goblin mode. The term caught on this year. It is defined as a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations. Does that mean no one's going to judge me for doing the show in my athleisure wear?
Phys.org

Why the discovery of Cleopatra's tomb would rewrite history

It couldn't have been a case of better timing. Egyptologists celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun, now have a promising new archaeological discovery that appears to have been made in Egypt. Excavators have discovered a tunnel under the Taposiris Magna temple, west of the ancient city of Alexandria, which they have suggested could lead to the tomb of Queen Cleopatra. Evidence that this is really the case remains to be seen, but such a discovery would be a major find, with the potential to rewrite what we know about Egypt's most famous queen.
The Guardian

Oldest cooked leftovers ever found suggest Neanderthals were foodies

If you thought Neanderthals survived on a diet of foraged berries and uncooked animal flesh, think again. Charred remnants of what appears to be the world’s oldest cooked meal ever found have been unearthed in a cave complex in northern Iraq, prompting speculation that Neanderthals may have been foodies.
Ricky

Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors

Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
scitechdaily.com

Lost for Centuries: Scientists Discover Texts From an Ancient Astronomical Catalog

Written over 2000 years ago, the Hipparchus Star Catalogue is the oldest known attempt to determine the precise position of fixed stars. Fragments of the Star Catalogue written by the Greek astronomer Hipparchus during the second century BC have recently been discovered by researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), Sorbonne University, and Tyndale House (associated with the University of Cambridge). These texts were discovered using multispectral imaging methods after being wiped from a manuscript during the medieval period in order to reuse the pages. The study of these extracts, which was published in the Journal for the History of Astronomy, sheds new light on ancient astronomy.
ARTnews

New Artifacts from the ‘Three Star Mound’ Civilization Discovered in China

In a paper published Monday by the Cambridge journal Antiquity, archaeologists revealed that they have unearthed a host of new artifacts in Southwest China. The discoveries come from the Sanxingdui site, which translates to “Three Star Mound” and was a Bronze Age culture located in western Guanghan County, close to the city of Chengdu. The site has been in a state of constant excavation since 1987 and was first discovered in 1927, when a farmer unearthed a cache of jade relics. In 1986, researchers found large treasure troves buried in the Three Star Mound site. In recent years, scholars have concluded...
Phys.org

Ancient DNA from medieval Germany tells origin story of Ashkenazi Jews

Excavating ancient DNA from teeth, an international group of scientists peered into the lives of a once thriving medieval Ashkenazi Jewish community in Erfurt, Germany. The findings, shared today in the JournalCell, show that the Erfurt Jewish community was more genetically diverse than modern day Ashkenazi Jews. About half of...
ARTnews

2,100-Year-Old Text By Previously Thought to Be Illiterate Spanish Tribe Found On Bronze Relic

Archaeologists in Spain have made a stunning discovery that could prove a previously thought to be illiterate Spanish tribe had a written language, El Pais reported Monday. In June 2021, a research team from the Spain-based Aranzadi Science Society uncovered a metal hand-shaped symbol with a hole by the palm while excavating a site in Northern Spain known as Irulegi. The bronze relic was initially thought to be a simple charm hung on a door until this year, when restoration of the piece revealed engraved text. The Hand of Irulegi, as it is now called, is now believed to be...
ScienceAlert

The Oldest Evidence of Ancient Humans Cooking With Fire Was Just Found

What sets humans apart from other animals? It's a burning question that some scientists say boils down to the fine control of one earthly force: fire. The British primatologist Richard W. Wrangham is a big proponent of the so-called 'cooking hypothesis'. Today, there is no known human population that lives without cooking, which suggests it is a powerful and necessary skill.
ARTnews

Ancient Roman Necropolis Discovered in Southern Spain

An ancient Roman necropolis, estimated to be from the 1st or 2nd century AD, was recently discovered in the southern Spanish city of Antequera with items described as “rare” and “spectacular”. The finding was the result of archaeological work being done before construction of a future dry port. The burial area had 24 cremations and 30 buried corpses, including a lead sarcophagus and the remains of several teenagers and newborns. The discovery was announced by the city’s mayor, Manolo Barón; the director of the city’s museum, Manuel Romero; and the municipal delegate for heritage, Ana Cebrián at a press conference on...
ARTnews

Fragment of Egyptian Goddess Found at Ancient Spanish Site

An artifact believed to be used for a depiction of an ancient Egyptian goddess has been discovered at a 2,700-year-old site in Spain. The ceramic gold-leaf fragment was unearthed this summer by archeologists at the University of Salamanca. It belongs to a group of objects including alongside amulets, painted ceramics, and other motifs with Egyptian and Mediterranean roots, uncovered by experts at the site of Cerro de San Vicente in Spain’s central region. Researchers believe the inlay fragment is one piece of a larger image of the goddess Hathor, the daughter of Egyptian sun god, Ra, and the mother of Horus, a...
ARTnews

Trove of Rare Funeral Portraits and Coffins Unearthed in Ancient Egyptian Burial Site

A vast funerary building dating to Ptolemaic Egypt and decorated with portraits of the long deceased was uncovered in the Garza archeological site. Heritage Daily reports that the structure was discovered at the Garza archeological site which has been under examination since 2016. Located about 50 miles south of Cairo, it was established in the third century BCE as part of an agricultural reclamation project launched by Ptolemy II Philadelphus (309–246 BCE). The funerary building was constructed from stone blocks and descends several floors into the ground. A ring of arched doorways lead to burial chambers, some of which contained intricately decorated wooden...

