ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Milford homicide suspect in custody

Officers in Rock Hill, NY confirmed that Robert Hoagland’s body was found there. Milford police released the names of both the victim and suspect in what they described as a “targeted attack.”. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said to expect on-and-off showers until about Wednesday evening....
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Driver Going 80-90 Miles Per Hour Involved in Crash in Newington: Police

Police in Newington arrested a man who is accused of driving 80 to 90 miles per hour before a crash Monday night and tossing a gun while leaving the scene. Officers responded to Monte Vista Avenue at 7:05 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and a person who issued a complaint said several cars fled after the gunshots, police said.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Milford Police: Suspect in custody following targeted attack

Officers in Rock Hill, NY confirmed that Robert Hoagland’s body was found there. Milford police released the names of both the victim and suspect in what they described as a “targeted attack.”. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the rain clears out later Wednesday. Then we'll...
MILFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington

NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man in critical condition following Hartford shooting

Officers in Rock Hill, NY confirmed that Robert Hoagland’s body was found there. Milford police released the names of both the victim and suspect in what they described as a “targeted attack.”. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the rain clears out later Wednesday. Then we'll...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

New York fugitive arrested by Montville police

MONTVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - Montville police said they assisted the U.S. Marshal Service to apprehend a fugitive fleeing from New York. The 65-year old suspect originally from Wisconsin had an active, extraditable felony warrant for Criminal Sale of a Firearm 1st Degree. Police conducted a traffic stop December 5 on...
MONTVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Toy gun causes scare at school

Police say the attack appears to be targeted at this time. A man in his forties is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday. Thousands of CT residents with low-level cannabis convictions will have records cleared. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of Connecticut residents with low-level cannabis...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect in Milford homicide case violated protective order, police say

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford police identified both the victim and suspect in a “targeted attack.”. Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Julie Minogue. The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt, whom they charged with criminal violation of a protective order, risk of injury, and reckless endangerment. Police...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Danielson man killed in MA crash

AUBURN, MA (WFSB) - A man from Danielson, CT died in a crash in Auburn, MA, state police confirmed. Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 395 a little after 5:45 p.m. on Monday. When they got to the scene, Troopers said they discovered that...
AUBURN, MA
NBC Connecticut

Robbery at Gas Station in Town of Groton Under Investigation

Groton Town Police are investigating after a robbery at a gas station on Saturday night. Officers were called to the Henny Penny on the Gold Star Highway around 7:15 p.m. after getting a report of a robbery. According to investigators, a man entered the business, reportedly brandished a knife and...
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend

Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Shop with a Cop event underway in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The holiday season is here, and that means holiday shopping!. The annual Shop with a Cop event is underway Tuesday night at Walmart in East Windsor. Children were selected through the East Windsor Human Services and those kids are out right now grabbing gifts. Thirty-specially...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

New York man arrested for home burglaries in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Hartford police extradited a man from New York in connection with residential burglaries that happened in town. Police on Tuesday identified the suspect as 52-year-old Mario Roberto Munoz-Acevedo of Flushing, NY. Munoz-Acevedo was already in police custody in Nassau County, NY for other charges.
WEST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy