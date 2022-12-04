Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Know Him? Groton Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect
Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Connecticut convenience store at knifepoint. The incident took place in New London County around 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Henny Penny at 1270 Gold Star Highway in Groton. Groton Police said the man walked into...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Milford homicide suspect in custody
Officers in Rock Hill, NY confirmed that Robert Hoagland's body was found there. Milford police released the names of both the victim and suspect in what they described as a "targeted attack.".
NBC Connecticut
Driver Going 80-90 Miles Per Hour Involved in Crash in Newington: Police
Police in Newington arrested a man who is accused of driving 80 to 90 miles per hour before a crash Monday night and tossing a gun while leaving the scene. Officers responded to Monte Vista Avenue at 7:05 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and a person who issued a complaint said several cars fled after the gunshots, police said.
Eyewitness News
Milford Police: Suspect in custody following targeted attack
Officers in Rock Hill, NY confirmed that Robert Hoagland's body was found there. Milford police released the names of both the victim and suspect in what they described as a "targeted attack.".
New Britain Herald
Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington
NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
Eyewitness News
2 arrested in connection with theft of leaf blower, generator from Lowe’s in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested for stealing $1,500 worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s store in South Windsor and having drugs on them. Police identified the suspects as 48-year-old Jerry Lopez of New Britain and 44-year-old Jorge Febus of Meriden. They said they responded to...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man in critical condition following Hartford shooting
Officers in Rock Hill, NY confirmed that Robert Hoagland's body was found there. Milford police released the names of both the victim and suspect in what they described as a "targeted attack.".
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police arrest 7 murder suspects as city sees large increase in violent crime
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police made seven arrests in a two-day period last week that involved murder cases over the past four months. New numbers released Tuesday show a large increase in violent crime in and around the Brass City. Police there are concerned and looking for some...
Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
Eyewitness News
New York fugitive arrested by Montville police
MONTVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - Montville police said they assisted the U.S. Marshal Service to apprehend a fugitive fleeing from New York. The 65-year old suspect originally from Wisconsin had an active, extraditable felony warrant for Criminal Sale of a Firearm 1st Degree. Police conducted a traffic stop December 5 on...
Eyewitness News
Toy gun causes scare at school
Police say the attack appears to be targeted at this time. A man in his forties is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday.
Eyewitness News
Suspect in Milford homicide case violated protective order, police say
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford police identified both the victim and suspect in a “targeted attack.”. Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Julie Minogue. The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt, whom they charged with criminal violation of a protective order, risk of injury, and reckless endangerment. Police...
Eyewitness News
Danielson man killed in MA crash
AUBURN, MA (WFSB) - A man from Danielson, CT died in a crash in Auburn, MA, state police confirmed. Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 395 a little after 5:45 p.m. on Monday. When they got to the scene, Troopers said they discovered that...
NBC Connecticut
Robbery at Gas Station in Town of Groton Under Investigation
Groton Town Police are investigating after a robbery at a gas station on Saturday night. Officers were called to the Henny Penny on the Gold Star Highway around 7:15 p.m. after getting a report of a robbery. According to investigators, a man entered the business, reportedly brandished a knife and...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 7 murder suspects arrested in Waterbury
Nancy Navarretta, Commissioner of the CT Dept. Mental Health and Addiction Services, talks about what you should do if you get stressed during the holidays.
Eyewitness News
Shop with a Cop event underway in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The holiday season is here, and that means holiday shopping!. The annual Shop with a Cop event is underway Tuesday night at Walmart in East Windsor. Children were selected through the East Windsor Human Services and those kids are out right now grabbing gifts. Thirty-specially...
Woman killed in CT crash remembered as energetic, fun-loving
Samantha Stone's life was cut short when she died in a car crash over the weekend in Stonington.
IDs Released For Meriden Man, Milford Woman Killed In Crash On I-91 In North Haven
Connecticut State Police have released the identities of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-91 when it...
Eyewitness News
New York man arrested for home burglaries in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Hartford police extradited a man from New York in connection with residential burglaries that happened in town. Police on Tuesday identified the suspect as 52-year-old Mario Roberto Munoz-Acevedo of Flushing, NY. Munoz-Acevedo was already in police custody in Nassau County, NY for other charges.
