ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

UK tries to shore up energy supply with US deal

Britain has agreed a new energy partnership with the United States that aims to end its reliance on Russia and lower soaring energy costs. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the partnership in a statement on Wednesday. He said the aim was to double the amount of liquified natural gas (LNG) the United States exports to Britain compared to 2021 levels.
Albany Herald

US oil plunges below $75 for first time since just before Christmas

Oil prices have tumbled to their lowest level of the year as worries about the health of the economy overshadow concerns about new restrictions imposed on Russian energy. The sharp drop in oil prices the past two days is mostly good news for consumers, signaling prices at the gas pump should continue their recent plunge.
AFP

Snipers and icy water: Ukrainians risk Dnipro river crossings

Gunning the engine of his ageing skiff, Oleksiy Kovbasyuk races away from Kherson towards an island in the Dnipro river, where stranded Ukrainians are desperate for help -- or to escape. Forty-seven-year-old Kovbasyuk's concern is that vulnerable residents isolated on the islands between -- a grey zone where Ukrainians either desperate for a ride out or for more supplies need his help.  

Comments / 0

Community Policy