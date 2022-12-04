Read full article on original website
UK tries to shore up energy supply with US deal
Britain has agreed a new energy partnership with the United States that aims to end its reliance on Russia and lower soaring energy costs. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the partnership in a statement on Wednesday. He said the aim was to double the amount of liquified natural gas (LNG) the United States exports to Britain compared to 2021 levels.
US oil plunges below $75 for first time since just before Christmas
Oil prices have tumbled to their lowest level of the year as worries about the health of the economy overshadow concerns about new restrictions imposed on Russian energy. The sharp drop in oil prices the past two days is mostly good news for consumers, signaling prices at the gas pump should continue their recent plunge.
Snipers and icy water: Ukrainians risk Dnipro river crossings
Gunning the engine of his ageing skiff, Oleksiy Kovbasyuk races away from Kherson towards an island in the Dnipro river, where stranded Ukrainians are desperate for help -- or to escape. Forty-seven-year-old Kovbasyuk's concern is that vulnerable residents isolated on the islands between -- a grey zone where Ukrainians either desperate for a ride out or for more supplies need his help.
Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade
The Apple CEO announced that chips powering Apple devices would be manufactured at a chip-making factory in Phoenix
5 things to know for Dec. 7: Senate, Trump Organization, Gas prices, Apple, China
When astronauts snapped an image of Earth 50 years ago, no one knew it would become one of the world's most widely reproduced photographs. The striking portrait of our planet, known as the "Blue Marble," was taken on this day in 1972 -- and still fills us with awe decades later.
