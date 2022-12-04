Read full article on original website
China scraps some of its most controversial Covid rules, in significant step toward reopening
China announced sweeping changes to its national pandemic response on Wednesday, the clearest and most significant sign yet that the central government is moving away from its strict zero-Covid approach that prompted protests across the country. In a statement reported by state broadcaster CCTV, China's State Council unveiled 10 new...
Meta avoids showdown over news content in US after journalism bargaining bill shelved
A threat by Facebook owner Meta to remove news content from its platforms appears to have been averted — for now — after US lawmakers omitted an antitrust bill it opposed from the text of an annual defense spending bill released late Tuesday evening. Meta had warned on...
New Zealand court takes guardianship of baby after parents refuse vaccinated blood for heart surgery
A critically-ill six-month-old baby will be placed under the temporary guardianship of New Zealand's High Court after his parents refused to allow him to undergo lifesaving heart surgery using blood from people vaccinated against Covid-19. Handing down the judgment on Wednesday, Justice Ian Gault ruled that the boy, who cannot...
