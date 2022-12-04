Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega got nightmares from this horror movie
If you’re going to be involved with The Addams Family, you’ve got to know your horror movies. Jenna Ortega, star of new Netflix series Wednesday, has revealed that one slasher movie left her rattled as a child, giving her bad dreams for years. “I think the first scary...
thedigitalfix.com
Can Helaena Targaryen see the future in House of the Dragon?
Can Helaena Targaryen see the future? The Targaryen family aren’t like other houses in Westeros, and not just because they’re partial to a bit of incest. No, as they came from Old Valyria, they have several seemingly supernatural abilities that set them apart from the Starks, Lannisters, and Tullys.
thedigitalfix.com
How long will Avatar 2 be?
How long is Avatar 2? In 2009 James Cameron, the director behind some of the best action movies ever made, released his magnum opus, Avatar. On the surface, Avatar was a science fiction movie about humans piloting alien bodies, but underneath, it was about so much more. Avatar is a...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise has an incredible Christmas tradition his co-stars love
Tom Cruise is well known for doing incredible stunts while making action movies but what he’s less known for is his Christmas tradition. According to Glen Powell, the Mission: Impossible star will send you a cake every Christmas if you’ve ever made a movie with him. “Tom Cruise...
‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Adds Catalina Sandino Moreno
EXCLUSIVE: The Oscar nominated actress of Maria Full of Grace, Catalina Sandino Moreno, is joining Ana de Armas in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina in a sizeable role, Deadline has learned. Moreno’s part remains under wraps. The actress, whose deal just closed, joins Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick in the Lionsgate release. Cameras are currently rolling on the Len Wiseman directed, Shay Hatten scripted title in the $586M-grossing John Wick universe. Producer Erica Lee said: “One of the challenges of casting Ballerina is making sure that the new roles are played by actors with as much power, emotional presence, and physical...
thedigitalfix.com
How Keanu Reeves accidentally married Winona Ryder
It turns out that one of Hollywood’s favourite on-screen couples may accidentally be spouses in real life. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, while promoting the rom-com Destination Wedding, Winona Ryder revealed how she and Keanu Reeves unknowingly tied the knot on the set of the 1992 vampire movie – Bram Stoker’s Dracula.
Jennifer Coolidge, Jim Carrey, And 16 Other Actors Who Got Rejected From SNL But Still Ended Up Becoming Famous Anyway
It worked out for them in the end.
thedigitalfix.com
Demon Slayer season 3 event announced for this month
Ufotable has announced a special television event to be broadcast in Japan on December 10 which may provide some hints for the Swordsmith Village arc coming in the third season of Demon Slayer. The third season of the massively popular anime series will cover chapters 100-127 of the manga, and follow on from the hugely successful Mugen Train film, and the Entertainment District arc from season two.
thedigitalfix.com
Demon Slayer: how old is Tanjiro?
How old is Tanjiro in Demon Slayer? The hit anime series Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro, a young man with a terrible burden. You see, his family were murdered by monstrous creatures known as demons, and his sister Nezuko was possessed, transforming her into a demon. With Nezuko slowly turning into...
thedigitalfix.com
Ben Affleck started directing because of his worst movie
Professionally Ben Affleck’s an actor who’s had his ups and downs. The star’s helped make some of the best movies ever made, including Good Will Hunting and Gone Girl, but he’s also made some absolute stinkers, including the dreadful superhero movie Daredevil. Still, Affleck’s managed to...
thedigitalfix.com
Game of Thrones: which dragon becomes a White Walker?
Which of Daenerys’ dragons was transformed into a White Walker? The fantasy series House of the Dragon has shown us exactly how the Targaryen family managed to keep control of Westeros for centuries before Robert’s Rebellion. It was through the power of dragons the Targaryens maintained an iron...
thedigitalfix.com
Jeff Goldblum’s Independence Day role was offered to someone else
Roland Emmerich, the director of the science fiction movie Independence Day, wanted Jeff Goldblum’s role as the scientist David Levinson to go to a totally different actor. Independence Day released in 1996, becoming one of the defining films in disaster movie history as well as a ’90s movie classic.
thedigitalfix.com
Harrison Ford was the last actor George Lucas wanted for Han Solo
Harrison Ford is a name synonymous with the Star Wars movies. The franchise would be completely different without him, and he’s so perfect as Star Wars character Han Solo you’d think he was cast on the spot. Not the case, and according to Ford himself, it was a long process.
thedigitalfix.com
Bob Odenkirk wanted Better Call Saul to recast if he couldn’t return
Better Call Saul is widely regarded as one of the best TV series ever made, with some going so far as to say it’s even better than its predecessor Breaking Bad. While we don’t know if we’d go that far, what we do know is that Better Call Saul wouldn’t have been the same without its star Bob Odenkirk.
thedigitalfix.com
Adam Sandler says what we’ve all been thinking about Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser is one of the most loved stars from ‘90s movies, and with the Brenaissance now in full swing, everyone is singing his praises – including his past co-star Adam Sandler. During a press conference promoting his Netflix movie Hustle (via Entertainment Weekly), Sandler was asked to...
thedigitalfix.com
Hayley Atwell wants Captain Carter to do more in the MCU
Warning spoilers ahead! Once Marvel Studios ushered in the multiverse, some of our favourite MCU characters got a second go at the canon in Doctor Strange 2 (titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)… only to die at the hands of Wanda straight away. One of these familiar faces who met their end during the 2022 Marvel movie was Captain Carter. However, despite the gruesome death, actor Hayley Atwell hints that Carter has much more to give the franchise.
thedigitalfix.com
Pixar movie legend explains why Up is so upsetting
Pixar movies often deliver some of the most upsetting, distressing experiences of your life, which can be a bit of a surprise for anyone expecting a nice, simple animated movie. Well, Lee Unkrich, the director of many great movies for Pixar, has explained why this is. More specifically, Unkrich has...
thedigitalfix.com
Sigourney Weaver explains why she was bald in Alien 3
By Alien 3, Sigourney Weaver’s character, Ellen Ripley, had already gone through the wringer quite a few times — but in the third instalment of the science fiction movie series, things were set to get even worse for her character. Not only is she the only survivor of...
thedigitalfix.com
John Krasinski did Jack Ryan helicopter stunt because SEAL teased him
John Krasinski is not only the star of comedy series The Office and a superstar horror movie director with the A Quiet Place franchise, but he’s also an action hero in the TV series Jack Ryan. Turns out, he recently did a huge stunt for the show all by himself, after a SEAL teased him.
Comments / 0