Photos show what it's actually like to stay at Disney World's cheapest accommodation — a campsite

I paid $92 per night to stay at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Jenna Clark

I camped in a tent for two nights at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground .

The food, including a barbecued pulled-pork sandwich from P&J's Southern Takeout, was the highlight.

However, the campground was filled with mosquitoes and a lot of wildlife.

I stayed at Fort Wilderness for two nights, and it was my first time camping. Jenna Clark

Recently, I camped at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground for the first time.

I had no idea what it would be like to stay at Disney World's cheapest accommodation since I'd never camped before, but I went ahead and booked a two-night stay.

I paid $92 per night to rent my campsite, which came out to $207 total after taxes.

I was very curious to learn what Disney would bring to the table, especially because the campground rental was relatively inexpensive compared to many other Disney resorts.

Here's what my stay was like.

I had to transport a lot of gear from the car to the picnic table. Jenna Clark

It took a while to lug the supplies from our car to our campsite in the Florida heat.

Aside from packing my clothing and toiletries, which I already had at home, I had to buy and bring quite a bit of supplies for our trip.

I ended up spending over $300 on camping gear — including an air mattress, big blankets, and a mosquito-repellent device — so I had to lug a lot of things from the car to the picnic table

It took about 30 minutes to empty my belongings. With the nearly 90-degree Fahrenheit temperature and humidity, I was sweating before we even got around to pitching the tent.

The tent was much harder to assemble than we expected. Jenna Clark

Setting up the tent was an experience I wouldn't want to relive.

The four-person tent was advertised as "easy to set up" and supposed to take no more than 10 to 20 minutes to pitch.

However, it took us nearly two hours.

If it wasn't for a kind, experienced camper who offered to help us, it likely would've taken us even longer.

Our tent fit four people in total. Jenna Clark

Once our tent was set up, we had more space than I expected.

The space we rented was also equipped with a grill, picnic table, hose, and outlets to provide electricity.

I never had to wait in line to use the restroom. Jenna Clark

The bathrooms, referred to as comfort stations, were nice and relatively easy to find.

Luckily, our campsite was located just a couple of feet from the closest comfort station , which seemed very clean and spacious. It had a toilet, showers, and a changing area.

Although there were many campers on the property, I appreciated that I was usually able to find an empty comfort station whenever I went to freshen up or use the restroom.

We could take a bus from the resort hub to Magic Kingdom. Jenna Clark

The bus ride from the campground to Magic Kingdom took less than 10 minutes.

The settlement area is the resort's main hub .

It had eateries including P&J's Southern Takeout, Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue , and Trail's End Restaurant , as well as the Settlement Trading Post, Tri-Circle-D Ranch, and the boat and bus stop to get to Magic Kingdom.

Although traveling to the settlement area from our campsite was a pain, it was necessary.

It took under 10 minutes to get there with our golf cart, but if we had to rely on the bus, our travel time varied depending on how quickly it came.

However, the actual bus ride to the Magic Kingdom was quick and easy, taking about eight minutes from the settlement station.

The transportation was slightly confusing, but the cast members helped me get where I needed to go. Jenna Clark

To visit the other theme parks, we had to take a bus from the station closest to the parking lot.

Magic Kingdom was the only park that had a bus at the campground's settlement area.

If we wanted to visit Epcot, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, or any of the water parks during our visit, we had to take an internal bus, go on a hefty walk, or drive the golf cart to the bus station that was closest to the parking lot.

To visit Animal Kingdom, the furthest park from our resort, the trip would have taken between 45 minutes to an hour and more than one bus. The travel time also depended on how quickly the internal bus arrived and the time of day.

Between the different colored routes, various bus stops, and lack of direction, I found transportation at this resort to be very bothersome and confusing, especially as a first-time visitor to the campgrounds .

Luckily, the cast members, what Disney calls their employees, who were driving the buses were more than willing to answer any questions and point us in the right direction.

Turkeys roamed around the campground and got very close to our tent. Jenna Clark

We were surrounded by wildlife, which I expected but never got used to.

I was definitely surprised by the amount of wildlife at the campground. I saw several turkeys that ended up pretty close to our campsite and an owl.

We used the first-aid kit on my friend's bee sting. Jenna Clark

There were so many mosquitoes and bugs, and my friend got stung by a bee.

My least favorite part of the experience was the number of mosquitoes and bugs that made their way inside the tent and onto my skin.

We did our best to repel these bugs with spray and mosquito-repellent bracelets, but they didn't do nearly as much as we'd hoped.

My friend also ended up getting stung by a bee while we were pitching the tent.

I ordered a bison cheeseburger from Geyser Point. Jenna Clark

We didn't bring any food inside our tent, but the campground's dining options were the best part of the experience.

Since we were in a tent, we decided against bringing any food to avoid attracting any more wildlife or bugs.

I was glad the campground had several dining options, including P&J's Southern Takeout, Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue, and Trail's End Restaurant. There were even some food trucks around the property .

It was nice that there was a bus taking guests to Disney's Wilderness Lodge so we could enjoy some of the restaurants there as well. We took full advantage of the service and headed over to Geyser Point Bar & Grill for the delicious bison cheeseburger.

The barbecued pulled-pork sandwich I had from P&J's Southern Takeout was my favorite thing I ate during the trip and was definitely worth the $10.79 I paid.

Guests decked out their golf carts in Disney-inspired decorations. Jenna Clark

The decorated campsites and golf carts were breathtaking and added a lot of character to the grounds.

I set up camp the week of Halloween, and many of the other campsites were filled with Halloween decorations . It was nice to see how passionate some campers were about making their campsites feel as comfortable and fun as possible.

I wasn't expecting to see so many decorations, but it helped bring some character to the campground, which would've otherwise looked ordinary.

In addition to the decorated campsites, some families went all out to make their golf carts festive with Disney-inspired details.

There were so many pets running around at the Waggin' Trails Dog Park. Jenna Clark

Fort Wilderness was dog-friendly, and many campers brought their pets with them.

Although I knew Fort Wilderness was dog-friendly, I didn't think I would see as many dogs as I did, whether they were on walks with their owners or running around at the Waggin' Trails Dog Park.

At one point, we were approached by a woman who asked us to keep an eye out for a family's dog that had run away. It was scary to think about the situation considering the property is 750 acres of forest.

Although we never found out whether or not the person found their dog, it was nice to see a sense of community and watch various people take time out of their vacations to help look for the beloved pet.

Our golf cart offered us little protection from the rain. Jenna Clark

Driving a golf cart through the rain was not an easy task, and it left my party drenched from head to toe.

On the second day of our adventure, we rented a golf cart to make it easier to get around the property.

It started to rain when we were at Chip 'n' Dale's Campfire Sing-A-Long, so we wanted to drive somewhere dry. The golf cart didn't make that easy because of its open sides and back and low front window.

At some points, water and wind were hitting me right in the face.

Guests had the option to try their hand at archery. Jenna Clark

The campground had so many activities and amenities available for guests, from archery to canoeing.

Although my party didn't take advantage of many of the campground offerings aside from the pool area and the arcade, I was pleasantly surprised to see how many activities were available.

Equipment for canoeing, fishing , archery, and biking was available for guests to purchase and rent for their enjoyment.