Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
InMode Ltd. And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – InMode Ltd. (INMD), EZCORP (EZPW), KLA Corporation (KLAC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Energy Transfer, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA), Energy Transfer (ET), Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA) 4.03 0.12% 21.65% 2022-11-26 10:44:06. 2 Energy Transfer...
via.news
Betterware De Mexico, S.A.P.I De C.V., Tectonic Financial, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), Tectonic Financial (TECTP), Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX) 6.76 -0.44% 19.72% 2022-12-02...
via.news
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund , Brighthouse Financial, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ), Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP), Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ) 5.55 -0.54% 8.43% 2022-11-21 23:49:16. 2 Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP) 25.10...
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock 14.09% Up On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies rising 14.09% to $5.02 on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 2% to $11,014.89, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around negative trend trading session today.
via.news
Quaker Chemical Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – W.P. Carey REIT (WPC), MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (MNDO), Ameren (AEE) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,283.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Having a good understanding of the S&P/ASX 200 Index...
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 24% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose by a staggering 24.35% in 10 sessions from $4.23 at 2022-11-28, to $5.26 at 15:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.11% to $11,003.30, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Geo Group Stock Is 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) rose by a staggering 34.63% in 21 sessions from $8.49 to $11.43 at 19:48 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.04% to $15,767.02, following the last session’s upward trend. Geo Group’s last close...
via.news
Sumitomo Mitsui And Nautilus On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Sumitomo Mitsui, Canaan, and Gevo. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
via.news
FibroGen Stock Up Momentum With A 17% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 17.3% in 5 sessions from $14.05 at 17.3, to $16.48 at 19:39 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. FibroGen’s...
via.news
Marathon Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.49% up. Marathon’s last close was $6.91, 88.02% under its 52-week high of $57.70. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) rising 11.27% to $6.91. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50,...
via.news
Soybean Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Soybean (NASDAQ: ZS) dropped by a staggering 16.41% in 5 sessions from $144.5 at -16.41, to $120.79 at 19:26 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.93% to $11,239.94, following the last session’s downward trend. Soybean’s...
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock Drops By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) slid by a staggering 30.81% in 21 sessions from $0.75 at 2022-11-14, to $0.52 at 22:18 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.93% to $11,239.94, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, SmileDirectClub Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.36% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.52, 87.82% below its 52-week high of $4.29. The last session, NASDAQ ended with SmileDirectClub (SDC) falling 6.73% to $0.52. NASDAQ dropped 1.93% to $11,239.94,...
via.news
Akamai Technologies Already 5% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Akamai Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 5% down. Akamai Technologies’s last close was $93.79, 23.9% below its 52-week high of $123.25. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Akamai Technologies (AKAM) dropping 1.48% to $93.79. NASDAQ slid...
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, Sumitomo Mitsui Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Sumitomo Mitsui‘s pre-market value is already 4.79% up. Sumitomo Mitsui’s last close was $6.68, 13.7% below its 52-week high of $7.74. The last session, NYSE ended with Sumitomo Mitsui (SMFG) sliding 2.2% to $6.68. NYSE fell...
via.news
Palladium Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.56% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Monday, 5 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,903.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 819, 99.99% below its average volume of 5911729734.32. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, Nano Dimension Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Nano Dimension‘s pre-market value is already 4.27% up. Nano Dimension’s last close was $2.34, 55.51% below its 52-week high of $5.26. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Nano Dimension (NNDM) falling 1.68% to $2.34. NASDAQ fell...
via.news
EUR/GBP Drops By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.046% up from its 52-week low and 6.691% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Comments / 0