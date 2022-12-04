ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Betterware De Mexico, S.A.P.I De C.V., Tectonic Financial, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), Tectonic Financial (TECTP), Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX) 6.76 -0.44% 19.72% 2022-12-02...
via.news

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund , Brighthouse Financial, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ), Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP), Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ) 5.55 -0.54% 8.43% 2022-11-21 23:49:16. 2 Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP) 25.10...
via.news

Niu Technologies Stock 14.09% Up On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies rising 14.09% to $5.02 on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 2% to $11,014.89, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around negative trend trading session today.
via.news

Quaker Chemical Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – W.P. Carey REIT (WPC), MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (MNDO), Ameren (AEE) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,283.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Having a good understanding of the S&P/ASX 200 Index...
via.news

TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 24% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose by a staggering 24.35% in 10 sessions from $4.23 at 2022-11-28, to $5.26 at 15:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.11% to $11,003.30, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

Geo Group Stock Is 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) rose by a staggering 34.63% in 21 sessions from $8.49 to $11.43 at 19:48 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.04% to $15,767.02, following the last session’s upward trend. Geo Group’s last close...
via.news

FibroGen Stock Up Momentum With A 17% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 17.3% in 5 sessions from $14.05 at 17.3, to $16.48 at 19:39 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. FibroGen’s...
via.news

Marathon Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.49% up. Marathon’s last close was $6.91, 88.02% under its 52-week high of $57.70. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) rising 11.27% to $6.91. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50,...
via.news

Soybean Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Soybean (NASDAQ: ZS) dropped by a staggering 16.41% in 5 sessions from $144.5 at -16.41, to $120.79 at 19:26 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.93% to $11,239.94, following the last session’s downward trend. Soybean’s...
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Drops By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) slid by a staggering 30.81% in 21 sessions from $0.75 at 2022-11-14, to $0.52 at 22:18 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.93% to $11,239.94, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, SmileDirectClub Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.36% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.52, 87.82% below its 52-week high of $4.29. The last session, NASDAQ ended with SmileDirectClub (SDC) falling 6.73% to $0.52. NASDAQ dropped 1.93% to $11,239.94,...
via.news

Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, Sumitomo Mitsui Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Sumitomo Mitsui‘s pre-market value is already 4.79% up. Sumitomo Mitsui’s last close was $6.68, 13.7% below its 52-week high of $7.74. The last session, NYSE ended with Sumitomo Mitsui (SMFG) sliding 2.2% to $6.68. NYSE fell...
via.news

Palladium Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.56% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Monday, 5 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,903.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 819, 99.99% below its average volume of 5911729734.32. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, Nano Dimension Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Nano Dimension‘s pre-market value is already 4.27% up. Nano Dimension’s last close was $2.34, 55.51% below its 52-week high of $5.26. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Nano Dimension (NNDM) falling 1.68% to $2.34. NASDAQ fell...
via.news

EUR/GBP Drops By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.046% up from its 52-week low and 6.691% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...

