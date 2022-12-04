Recipe for 'Crockpot Cheesy Mashed Potatoes' Has Us Salivating

These couldn't look more to die for.

If you love mashed potatoes , you’ll definitely want to check out these cheesy spuds. This is not your average potato recipe, this is the real deal. TikTok content creator @ halfbakedharvest shows us how to make mashed potatoes using our Crockpot. We had no idea you could even do that!

These potatoes look absolutely dreamy.

View the original article to see embedded media.

We thought our Thanksgiving potatoes were excellent this year until we saw these. Wow! She had us at Gruyere. These sensational potatoes are peeled and diced and added to a Crockpot with salt, garlic, and water and cooked until they are soft. While the potatoes are draining, she caramelizes the onions in a frying pan with butter, water, and herbs. She adds the sweet onions to the mashed potatoes, along with butter, shredded gruyere, milk, and sour cream. Serve them with melted butter and black pepper on top. Our holiday potatoes feel so woefully inadequate after seeing this recipe. They sound divine! You could customize these potatoes to suit your tastes. We think topping them with fresh chives and crumbled bacon might also be amazing.

The audience wasted no time trying this sensational recipe out. Viewer @Ashley commented, “Made these!!! So good!!” We bet they are! Viewer @AllysonDarragh noted, “These are unreal. Highlight of this year's Thanksgiving!” We have no doubt. Viewer @LauraJensen asked, “Can I use these in the Pierogi recipe?” OMG, we think that is an amazing idea! Viewer @Alicia said, “Looks incredible!” They really do!

We can’t wait to give this a try! We have a strong feeling we'll be making our holiday potatoes this way for years to come.