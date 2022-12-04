Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.84% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.84% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:06 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.36. As the focus shifts from ECB speech to laragde, Eur/jpy drops below 143.40. The EUR/JPY pair is displaying a lackluster performance in early Asia...
via.news
Palladium Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.56% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Monday, 5 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,903.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 819, 99.99% below its average volume of 5911729734.32. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up Momentum With A 7% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 7.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,499.62. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.23% up from its 52-week low and 10.97% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Lumber Futures Over 16% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 16.03% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Monday, 5 December, Lumber (LBS) is $387.60. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 92, 99.99% below its average volume of 22094280.22. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/JPY Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:11 EST on Monday, 5 December, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $134.57. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.243% up from its 52-week low and 11.428% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 17.39% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,481.50. Almost half of the Hong Kong stock market is represented by the Hang Seng Index. This index is often used as a reference point for investors’ sentiment in the Asian capital markets.
via.news
Copper Futures Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5.1% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Monday, 5 December, Copper (HG) is $3.82. Despite the headwinds of a slowing economy, copper futures have shown signs of recovery. Prices have climbed 7.5% in the month of November. The three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit $7,341 a ton on Thursday.
via.news
EUR/GBP Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 2.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Sunday, 4 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.571% up from its 52-week low and 7.113% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 24% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose by a staggering 24.35% in 10 sessions from $4.23 at 2022-11-28, to $5.26 at 15:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.11% to $11,003.30, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Wayfair Stock Is 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) slid 9.11% to $38.26 at 15:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 2.03% to $15,447.61, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news
Soybean Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Soybean (NASDAQ: ZS) dropped by a staggering 16.41% in 5 sessions from $144.5 at -16.41, to $120.79 at 19:26 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.93% to $11,239.94, following the last session’s downward trend. Soybean’s...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Over 3% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.25% for the last session’s close. At 03:08 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,810.02. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.05% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $19,202.90 and 3.88% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19,569.70.
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock 14.09% Up On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies rising 14.09% to $5.02 on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 2% to $11,014.89, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around negative trend trading session today.
via.news
Castle Biosciences Stock Rises By 20% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) rose by a staggering 20.38% in 5 sessions from $20.61 at 20.38, to $24.81 at 14:55 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 2.11% to $11,220.13, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
USD/CHF Subdued Around 0.9370s Following A Volatile Session: (USDCHF) Down By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CHF trims some of its earlier losses/gains in a volatile trading session, spurred by a buoyant US Nonfarm Payrolls report for November, which increased the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep increasing borrowing costs. Nevertheless, manufacturing activity slowing reignited recession fears in the US economy. Therefore, the USD/CHF fluctuates around 0.9370s at the time of writing.
via.news
CBOE Over 5% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.51% for the last session’s close. At 10:16 EST on Monday, 5 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.95 and 4.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.96.
via.news
Pioneer Natural Resources And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Brookline Bancorp (BRKL), Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return...
via.news
After An Encouraging US NFP Report, GBP/USD Weakness Ahead: (GBPUSD) Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD fell from around 1.2290s to close to 100 pip after a US labor market report that was better than expected. This suggests further tightening by the central banks. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2210s in the wake of the US Employment Report. This is after it moved towards its daily low, 1.2133.
via.news
Nike And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB), Black Hills Corporation (BKH), Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise...
via.news
Redfin Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 9.22% to $5.02 at 14:25 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.2% to $10,992.92, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
Comments / 0