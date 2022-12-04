(VIANEWS) – The USD/CHF trims some of its earlier losses/gains in a volatile trading session, spurred by a buoyant US Nonfarm Payrolls report for November, which increased the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep increasing borrowing costs. Nevertheless, manufacturing activity slowing reignited recession fears in the US economy. Therefore, the USD/CHF fluctuates around 0.9370s at the time of writing.

2 DAYS AGO