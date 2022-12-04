Read full article on original website
The officer was found guilty in a department trial in the 2019 beating of a woman inside a holding cell in the Bronx’s 44th Precinct. [ more › ]
A woman was killed Tuesday when her Range Rover rear-ended a tractor-trailer on a Bronx highway and she insisted on waiting for cops to respond to the minor fender-bender — only to have her vehicle slammed from behind by another truck, cops and police sources said. The tragic crash occurred when Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, NJ, accidentally rear-ended her 2019 black SUV into the back of the tractor-trailer, which had been contracted to carry US mail, as both vehicles headed south on the Cross Bronx Expressway underneath University Avenue around 12:30 a.m., police and sources said. “They get out, and she...
A 24-year-old man was allegedly robbed, shot and tossed out of a cab on the Henry Hudson Parkway, police said. The NYPD is probing the bizarre incident, which unfolded at Exit 14 on the northbound side of the parkway at 175th Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Upper Manhattan, cops said. A New York State Trooper spotted the wounded man, put him in his marked vehicle and drove him to nearby New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the NYPD said. “The victim is alleging he was in a cab when he was robbed, shot in the left leg and pushed out of a cab,” an NYPD spokesperson said, adding the injuries were not life-threatening. The victim did not immediately provide police with a description of the suspect or suspects or circumstances behind the shooting, cops said. The victim is “known to the department,” police sources added.
The NYPD has arrested a suspect on suspicion of a hate crime in connection with an incident where a Jewish man and his son were shot with a BB gun outside a kosher market.
A 25-year-old man with a criminal history was arrested and charged with a hate crime for allegedly firing BB pellets at a Jewish father and son outside a kosher Staten Island market over the weekend, police announced Tuesday. Jason Kish was charged with assault as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child over the Sunday attack that came amid a rash of Anti-Semitic hate crimes across the Big Apple. Kish allegedly drove past the pair, who were wearing yamulkas and other traditional Jewish garbs, and fired shots from the driver’s side window, police said. The...
