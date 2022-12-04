Read full article on original website
kenosha.com
Capturing Kenosha: Christmas Lane is a holiday tradition
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Complimentary community dinners offer comfort food and joy during annual event at popular hot dog eatery
A Downtown Kenosha eatery brought comfort food and joy to families in need during its annual holiday event on Sunday. The event, in its ninth year, brought out many who lined up early outside Trolley Dogs for Sunday meals, which was held at the restaurant at 5501 Sixth Ave. Among...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha native and local pastor Mike Middleton coordinating Kenosha Bible Church’s live nativity
Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is pleased to announce the return of Snapshot, a series of features about local individuals and groups. If you have someone you feel should be considered, contact us at [email protected]. When a live nativity scene debuts on Sunday in Kenosha, it will culminate...
spectrumnews1.com
Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade memorial; Generac, Meijer donate thousands
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The city of Waukesha received two corporate donations Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 for its permanent parade memorial. Generac donated $15,000 while Meijer wrote a check for $5,000. A city spokesman said Meijer employees voted for the memorial as the project they wanted to support this year. Fundraising...
On Milwaukee
This year's O&H holiday kringle is sure to bring out the child in each of us
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Thanks to holiday demand from fans across the globe, Racine’s O&H...
schaumburgtownship.org
Knit & Crochet Group Seeking Members
Do you enjoy knitting or crocheting? Do you like to make new friends and socialize? Join our Knit and Crochet Group! All group members are a volunteer through Hands On Suburban and knit or crochet items for local hospitals, hospices and non-profits. All yarn is provided through donations. The Group meets every Friday (when the building is open) at 9am.
Waukesha parade to happen Sunday, ‘Peace on Earth’ theme
WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The annual Waukesha parade will take flight Sunday Afternoon with the intention of honoring the victims that were lost in last year’s parade. A man drove his SUV through the parade route, killing six and injuring dozens more in last year’s parade. This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth” and first responders […]
Future of Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Domes? All options on the table
A Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors committee approved a resolution Tuesday that expands the ways the county could repair the aging Mitchell Park Domes building.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Continuum of Care aims to help the homeless find a warm place to sleep
MILWAUKEE — As the temperatures drop in Milwaukee, it’s getting more and more dangerous to sleep outside overnight. The Milwaukee Continuum of Care is working towards the goal of having nobody sleeping outdoors during freezing temperatures and having a warm place to be indoors. If needed, the Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burlington's Echo Lake Dam saved with unanimous Council vote
Burlington's Echo Lake Dam will be modified instead of removed. A group has been fighting for years to save it, and the final decision was made Tuesday night.
Pewaukee community hosting parade for 4-year-old's final birthday
Delaney Krings has a laugh that instantly makes you smile, but underneath those giggles, lies a battle no four-year-old should ever have to go through.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Children pick presents Saturday with Kenosha Police at annual Shop with a Cop
Kids were out doing their holiday shopping early at the Kenosha Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday morning. The children, who were selected by their own local school staff, partnered up with an officer who helped them select Christmas items at Meijer in Kenosha. “The kids...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Toast makes it official with ribbon cutting
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to mark the opening of Toast Cedarburg, located at 5 Corners in the town of Cedarburg. After months of building renovations, the restaurant opened Nov. 25 and features a menu of traditional and specialty brunch items. Pictured...
wlip.com
Listen: Kenosha Co. Executive Samantha Kerkman
Assembly Floor Session Tuesday September 28,2021. Photo by Joe Koshollek- Wisconsin State Legislature. Ms. Kerkman joined Wake Up Kenosha with her weekly update…
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI
December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
Cars vandalized in Oak Park church parking lot
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Oak Park were trying Monday night to find who vandalized cars in a church parking lot.The vandalism happened late in the afternoon.Car owners came out to find smashed windows and door handles ripped off at the Pilgrim Congregational Church of Oak Park, 460 Lake St.As of Monday night, police did not have any suspects.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Good packing snow as 1-3 inches expected in Washington Co., WI
December 6, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Some good packing snow as a system is drifting through Washington County, WI. A mere 20 minutes after photo below was taken. It be slick on the roads. Motorists are reminded to turn on their headlights as roads are becoming...
cwbchicago.com
Nearly 40 people robbed during holdup sprees since Friday, including 5 last night in the West Loop and West Town
Chicago — Nearly 40 people have been robbed since Friday by armed holdup crews prowling the city’s near west and north sides. Five victims were targeted Sunday evening in the West Loop and West Town. Chicago police have issued community alerts about some of the crimes, which a...
UPMATTERS
Two men burglarize, steal from Wisconsin thrift store that provides clothing to foster kids
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects burglarized and stole just under $1,000 worth of products from a southeastern Wisconsin thrift store that provides no-cost clothing to foster kids. According to the Racine Police Department, the incident happened on the night of November 27 at Foster’s Restore. Officers say...
