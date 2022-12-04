ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade memorial; Generac, Meijer donate thousands

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The city of Waukesha received two corporate donations Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 for its permanent parade memorial. Generac donated $15,000 while Meijer wrote a check for $5,000. A city spokesman said Meijer employees voted for the memorial as the project they wanted to support this year. Fundraising...
WAUKESHA, WI
On Milwaukee

This year's O&H holiday kringle is sure to bring out the child in each of us

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Thanks to holiday demand from fans across the globe, Racine’s O&H...
RACINE, WI
schaumburgtownship.org

Knit & Crochet Group Seeking Members

Do you enjoy knitting or crocheting? Do you like to make new friends and socialize? Join our Knit and Crochet Group! All group members are a volunteer through Hands On Suburban and knit or crochet items for local hospitals, hospices and non-profits. All yarn is provided through donations. The Group meets every Friday (when the building is open) at 9am.
WGN News

Waukesha parade to happen Sunday, ‘Peace on Earth’ theme

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The annual Waukesha parade will take flight Sunday Afternoon with the intention of honoring the victims that were lost in last year’s parade. A man drove his SUV through the parade route, killing six and injuring dozens more in last year’s parade. This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth” and first responders […]
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Toast makes it official with ribbon cutting

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to mark the opening of Toast Cedarburg, located at 5 Corners in the town of Cedarburg. After months of building renovations, the restaurant opened Nov. 25 and features a menu of traditional and specialty brunch items. Pictured...
CEDARBURG, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI

December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
GERMANTOWN, WI
CBS Chicago

Cars vandalized in Oak Park church parking lot

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Oak Park were trying Monday night to find who vandalized cars in a church parking lot.The vandalism happened late in the afternoon.Car owners came out to find smashed windows and door handles ripped off at the Pilgrim Congregational Church of Oak Park, 460 Lake St.As of Monday night, police did not have any suspects.  
OAK PARK, IL

