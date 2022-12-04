Read full article on original website
Penobscot Pioneers Girls Hockey Pick Up 2nd Win of the Season – Beat Winslow 3-2
The Penobscot Pioneers picked up their 2nd win of the season on Tuesday, December 6th, defeating Winslow 3-2 at the Ice Vault in Augusta. The Pioneers are now 2-1 on the season. They play at Yarmouth on Saturday, December 10th at 6 p.m.
Former B’s Coach Cassidy Wins; Boston’s Home Streak Ends
The Vegas Golden Knights made former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy's return a success on Reilly Smith's score in the fifth round of the shootout, beating the Bruins 4-3 to end their NHL-record for home victories to open a season at 14 games on Monday night. The 57-year-old Cassidy was fired...
Brewer Boys Down Ellsworth 60-45 in Preseason Scrimmage [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team downed Ellsworth 60-45 in a preseason scrimmage on Tuesday night, December 6th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. Brewer led 15-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then 27-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches were on top 44-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Greater Merrimack Valley Spotlight: The Town of Billerica
The beautiful Merrimack Valley comprises several towns and municipalities, each with their own unique micro-culture and community. And they all have something of their own to offer to residents and visitors alike who visit the greater Merrimack Valley area. Today, we will focus on the Town of Billerica which is...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
Portland Sea Dogs are Being Sold, but Sticking with Red Sox
The Portland Sea Dogs are being sold to a group that owns several minor league baseball teams, ending nearly three decades of family ownership, the club announced Tuesday. The sale to Diamond Baseball Holdings is expected to be completed by year's end. The Sea Dogs will continue to be the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, and will continue to be led by by Geoff Iacuessa, current president and general manager.
A Beef Apart: Kelly’s Roast Beef Expands into New Hampshire
As an editor at New Hampshire Magazine, I get emails. A lot of emails. Those emails range in importance, from company meeting updates to wildly misspelled spam to Granite State businesses hoping for coverage and everything in between. And just a few weeks ago, I got an email that caught my eye like a diamond in the rough — or in this case, a roast beef in the rough, glistening between Adobe Creative Cloud ads and Microsoft Teams updates. It was a personal letter from Kelly’s Roast Beef in Salem, New Hampshire, inviting me to a luncheon celebrating their grand opening. A roast beef ribbon cutting, as it were, coronating the king of fast-food Massachusetts sandwiches in a new state. And maybe this is just a technicality — Salem, New Hampshire does border Massachusetts, after all — but I don’t care. Technicalities matter. Roast beef matters. And Kelly’s — a Bay State staple deciding after more than 70 years of meaty business to spread its wings and expand its reach across state lines — matters. I was in.
Help This Maine Teddy Bear Find Its Owner for a Heartbreaking Reason
Most of us have that special toy, stuffy, or blanket that got us through our childhood years. This piece of you is probably still in your life, even as an adult, tucked away somewhere safe because it’s so special that you couldn’t fathom giving it away. My special...
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts
Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
Mass. State Lottery: $100,000 Powerball winner in Haverhill
There was a $100,000 Powerball winner in Haverhill from Monday night’s drawing, which was the highest prize amount won from that drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Powerball player matched the first five of their numbers to the numbers drawn on a 2X Power Play ticket, resulting...
Tatum Has 31, Celtics Beat Raptors 116-110 for 7th Win in 8
Jayson Tatum had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on Monday night. Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart scored 18 points for Boston after sitting out Sunday's win...
Students return to Boston school day after homeless man found inside classroom
BOSTON – Students at Richard J. Murphy School in Dorchester returned to their classrooms Wednesday morning one day after a homeless man was discovered inside. Boston 25 News was first to report the security breach Tuesday. “It’s quite alarming that someone has entered the building, a homeless man, and...
Here’s Why They Take Away Your Bottle Caps at Boston’s TD Garden
A lot has changed at Boston’s TD Garden over the past few years, and mostly for the good (just ask the Royal Family). Perhaps the highlight, especially if you’re taking a young child to an event, is the walk-through convenience store where you can slide your credit card in as you enter, pick out whatever you want, then walk right out.
Boston 25 News Reporter Bob Ward to be honored with Emmy’s Silver Circle Award
BOSTON — Boston 25 News Reporter Bob Ward will receive a special honor at a celebration dinner on Monday night in Boston. Ward will receive the Emmy’s Silver Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters who have devoted a quarter of a century or more to the television industry.
Lowell fires and their impacts on the environment
(Photo courtesy of WCVB 5 Boston) In 2021, there was a major multi-house fire in Lowell on Clare Street, pictured here. On November 9th, 2022, a fire burned down an auto body shop in Lowell. The fire released a lot of smoke into the air as it completely burned down the old building the autobody shop was in. According to an article published by Firefighter Nation titled “Fire Destroys Lowell (MA) Auto Body Shop”, the article states “People from all over the city, and as far away as Salem, N.H., reported on social media that they could see the heavy smoke rising from the burning structure.” Firefighter crews that were on-site used tons of water to douse out the flames that were out of control initially. According to an article published by Boston 25 Local News titled “Raging blaze reduces Lowell auto body shop to a pile of charred debris”. The article quotes Lowell Fire Chief Phillip A.J. Charron by saying, “’The pump trucks that are in operation, they’re basically maxed out, we pulled just about every line we could, grabbed from most of the area hydrants.”
Maine and New Hampshire Wine Lovers, There’s a Certification Class Starting in January 2023
Wine-lovers rejoice. It's time if you're ready to expand your love of wine because The New Hampshire Seacoast's Wine Education School has another certification course to kick-off the 2023 in both Portsmouth and Exeter. If you're into wines, want to expand your knowledge of wines, or want to get into...
What the Shell Happened at This Field in Dover, New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Anyone missing one of those neon green, turtle-person statues with the red flag that you put at the end of your driveway to tell drivers to slow down?
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
‘It’s disgusting, frankly’: Belmont ice rink closes for weekend, re-ignites debate over need for repairs
BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - After an ice rink in Belmont closed Friday, in desperate need for repairs, the discussion over its condition has reignited. Families had to travel to safe ice when the rink closed over the weekend. After DPW crews worked to fix the compressor, the rink reopened by Monday evening, but community leaders said after decades of use, the rink is at the end of its life.
