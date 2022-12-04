ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
merrimackvalley.org

The Greater Merrimack Valley Spotlight: The Town of Billerica

The beautiful Merrimack Valley comprises several towns and municipalities, each with their own unique micro-culture and community. And they all have something of their own to offer to residents and visitors alike who visit the greater Merrimack Valley area. Today, we will focus on the Town of Billerica which is...
BILLERICA, MA
92.9 The Ticket

Portland Sea Dogs are Being Sold, but Sticking with Red Sox

The Portland Sea Dogs are being sold to a group that owns several minor league baseball teams, ending nearly three decades of family ownership, the club announced Tuesday. The sale to Diamond Baseball Holdings is expected to be completed by year's end. The Sea Dogs will continue to be the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, and will continue to be led by by Geoff Iacuessa, current president and general manager.
PORTLAND, ME
nhmagazine.com

A Beef Apart: Kelly’s Roast Beef Expands into New Hampshire

As an editor at New Hampshire Magazine, I get emails. A lot of emails. Those emails range in importance, from company meeting updates to wildly misspelled spam to Granite State businesses hoping for coverage and everything in between. And just a few weeks ago, I got an email that caught my eye like a diamond in the rough — or in this case, a roast beef in the rough, glistening between Adobe Creative Cloud ads and Microsoft Teams updates. It was a personal letter from Kelly’s Roast Beef in Salem, New Hampshire, inviting me to a luncheon celebrating their grand opening. A roast beef ribbon cutting, as it were, coronating the king of fast-food Massachusetts sandwiches in a new state. And maybe this is just a technicality — Salem, New Hampshire does border Massachusetts, after all — but I don’t care. Technicalities matter. Roast beef matters. And Kelly’s — a Bay State staple deciding after more than 70 years of meaty business to spread its wings and expand its reach across state lines — matters. I was in.
SALEM, NH
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts

Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
umlconnector.com

Lowell fires and their impacts on the environment

(Photo courtesy of WCVB 5 Boston) In 2021, there was a major multi-house fire in Lowell on Clare Street, pictured here. On November 9th, 2022, a fire burned down an auto body shop in Lowell. The fire released a lot of smoke into the air as it completely burned down the old building the autobody shop was in. According to an article published by Firefighter Nation titled “Fire Destroys Lowell (MA) Auto Body Shop”, the article states “People from all over the city, and as far away as Salem, N.H., reported on social media that they could see the heavy smoke rising from the burning structure.” Firefighter crews that were on-site used tons of water to douse out the flames that were out of control initially. According to an article published by Boston 25 Local News titled “Raging blaze reduces Lowell auto body shop to a pile of charred debris”. The article quotes Lowell Fire Chief Phillip A.J. Charron by saying, “’The pump trucks that are in operation, they’re basically maxed out, we pulled just about every line we could, grabbed from most of the area hydrants.”
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

‘It’s disgusting, frankly’: Belmont ice rink closes for weekend, re-ignites debate over need for repairs

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - After an ice rink in Belmont closed Friday, in desperate need for repairs, the discussion over its condition has reignited. Families had to travel to safe ice when the rink closed over the weekend. After DPW crews worked to fix the compressor, the rink reopened by Monday evening, but community leaders said after decades of use, the rink is at the end of its life.
BELMONT, MA
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
810
Followers
5K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy