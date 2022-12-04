ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Smile at the Ryman: Radiohead members take Nashville's historic stage

By Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

On Sept. 11, 1995, Radiohead performed in Nashville for the first time, opening for R.E.M. at the fabled Starwood Amphitheater.

They haven’t played Music City since.

To be clear, the last brilliant rock band of the 20th century *has* headlined Bonnaroo in nearby Manchester twice (2006 and 2012), and frontman Thom Yorke brought his Atoms For Peace project to War Memorial Auditorium a decade ago. But that’s as close as we’ve come in the last 27 years.

On Saturday night, I settled into my pew at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium thinking we were about to get the next best thing to a Radiohead return.

I left three hours later wondering if I’d seen something even better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40hXG9_0jWxOI8L00

I saw The Smile. Yorke formed this inventive and agile rock trio two years ago with Jonny Greenwood — Radiohead’s indispensable multi-instrumentalist and Oscar-nominated composer. With jazz drummer Tom Skinner, they released their debut album, “A Light For Attracting Attention” six months ago, and came to town as part of their first-ever U.S. tour.

Seemingly everyone in the 2,000-capacity venue knew the deal: you would not be seeing the 500 th performance of “Fake Plastic Trees,” “Paranoid Android” or any other song by that other group of Thom and Jonny’s.

The tradeoff, however, was getting to see two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers (who skipped their induction) in rare form – out from under nostalgia’s crushing weight, and able to throw themselves completely into the art they want to share right now.

Even rarer: an audience that’s thrilled to hear the new stuff.

"We're going to play a new song now," Yorke said after a handful of slightly less new songs.

"We're a new band, you know."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TERaL_0jWxOI8L00

It’s not news that Yorke and company have a devoted fanbase, but seriously – what an attentive, passionate crowd they’ve cultivated. This was a show where songs would begin with a piano arpeggio or an odd-metered drumbeat, and the audience howled like they’d heard the riff from “Smoke On the Water.”

Though they’re a trio, you wouldn’t call The Smile’s musical approach stripped down. The stage was littered with instruments – synthesizers, guitars, pianos, even a harp – and all three members grazed throughout the show. Yorke revealed himself to be a rock-solid bassist, holding down a complex, uneven groove while crooning in one of the world’s most distinct (and imitated) falsettos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLIPr_0jWxOI8L00

The Ryman seemed to be its own instrument for Yorke, too. Few venues of its size put the bulk of its audience so close to the performer, and he indulged in the setup, walking to the edge of the stage to take his solos, and commanding the crowd to their feet with a sheepish wave of his hand.

“So, I hear Nashville’s a pretty wild city these days,” he said between songs.

WNXP anniversary: Nashville's taste-making radio station turns 2 (and they're just getting warmed up)

Nashville December concerts: Allman Family Revival, Smokey Robinson, Jelly Roll and more

After hearing a few scattered “woos” in response – presumably from folks who haven’t had to drive behind a party bus – Thom flashed a grin.

“That’s it. That’s all I’m going to say tonight.”

Highlights included the serene “Free In The Knowledge” – not Yorke’s first haunting acoustic ballad that underlines his debt to Neil Young – and seeing the band close their set with the first two songs they released.

The frenetic post-punk of “You Will Never Work In Television Again” and cold, calculated funk of “The Smoke” were both showcases for Skinner, a propulsive force who’s more than pulling his weight here.

When the dust settled, the band returned for a three-song encore, starting with “Open The Floodgates,” which found Yorke hunched over an upright piano – front and center, but turned away from the crowd.

“Don’t bore us, get to the chorus,” he sang. “…We want the good bits/ Without your (expletive)/ And no heartaches.”

The audience over his shoulder couldn’t disagree more.

The Smile Nashville setlist

  • "The Same"
  • "Thin Thing"
  • "The Opposite"
  • "Speech Bubbles"
  • "Free in the Knowledge"
  • "A Hairdryer"
  • "Waving a White Flag"
  • "Colours Fly"
  • "We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings"
  • "Bodies Laughing"
  • "Bending Hectic"
  • "Skrting on the Surface"
  • "Pana-Vision"
  • "The Smoke"
  • "You Will Never Work in Television Again"
  • Encore: "Open the Floodgates," "Read the Room," "Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses"

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: The Smile at the Ryman: Radiohead members take Nashville's historic stage

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily South

John Prine’s Nashville Mansion Lists For $5 Million

More than two years after his untimely death, the Tennessee home of country legend John Prine has hit the market. The 7,272 square-foot residence in the leafy Nashville suburb of Oak Hill is listed by Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty for $4,950,000. Set on just over two acres, Prine’s former residence boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, a newly renovated kitchen, a resort-style pool, and more. Highlights include the primary suite—which has two enormous closets and a spa-like shower—a beautiful central staircase, an enclosed porch, and a 2,700-square-foot unfinished basement that’s just begging to become a movie theater or recording studio.
NASHVILLE, TN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Rooftop Bars In Nashville, TN

If you’re looking for a breathtaking view of the city, there’s no better place to find it than at one of Nashville’s many rooftop bars. From country music to honky-tonks, delicious food and drinks, and stunning skyline views, the rooftop bars in Nashville have something for everyone.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Boasting a Traditional Yet European Flair, This Elegant and Entertaining Home Lists for $8M in Nashville, TN

The Home in Nashville provides extensive landscaping throughout the property with dogwoods, hydrangeas and a meandering creek, now available for sale. This home located at 1310 Chickering Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,978 square feet of living spaces. Call Melanie Shadow Baker – Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 615-300-8155) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
visitsumnertn.com

Explore Johnny Cash’s Sumner County, Tennessee

While many people connect Johnny Cash to Nashville, most don’t realize that for 35 years both Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter Cash lived outside of Nashville on picturesque Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Fans are still eager to connect with Johnny and June’s legacy, traveling to Sumner County to witness the place the famed family called home.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top Restaurants for Foodies in Nashville TN

Known as the country music capital of the United States, Nashville is also one of the best cities in the world for foodie enthusiasts. Thanks to a thriving restaurant scene with an abundance of quality restaurants, there's no shortage of places to eat. Many of the city's restaurants source ingredients from local farms to create innovative Southern farm-to-table dishes. Here are some of the best restaurants for farm-to-table food in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Exquisite Stone and Stucco Timbered Residence in Nashville, TN With Architectural Style Best Described as Tudor Asks for $5.75M

The Residence in Nashville offers sprawling main level, but terraces, pool, tennis and mature gardens designed by Ben Page, now available for sale. This home located at 3800 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,289 square feet of living spaces. Call Richard B French – French King Fine Properties – (Phone: 615-604-2323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
ktalnews.com

James Burton recovering from hip replacement surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KTAL/KMSS) – Legendary guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer James Burton remains in a Nashville rehabilitation hospital following hip replacement surgery last week. The 83-year-old Northwest Louisiana native announced in late September that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer and has since undergone related...
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

It’s a holiday takeover edition of free and cheap things this week. The weekend of December 10-11 are chock full of events for the family, and each one has a special holiday draw. The kiddos can bring flashlights to find candy canes (four-leaf clover style) in Franklin. Storyteller Emily Arrow will be in West Nashville at beloved bookstore Parnassus for a holiday-themed pajama storytime. The Tennessee State Museum is up to all kinds of spirited shenanigans, and there’s a community bash at the National Museum of African American Music. If that doesn’t get you and your crew in the spirit, Dickens of a Christmas is turning downtown Franklin into one, big holiday storybook.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
NASHVILLE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze is in Tennessee

Get lost in Christmas lights this holiday season. There is something special about this time of year. Sure the weather is getting colder and the days are shorter, but the nights are aglow with Christmas lights. I always enjoy this time of year because there is just something magical about Christmas lights. Whether you're just seeing houses lit up on your commute from work, or you're taking a drive through the Fantasy of Lights, there is just something a little magical about this time of year. If you love Christmas lights, then you will love what's happening in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants

Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Nashville

It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of the holiday season in Nashville. It's never too early to plan a visit to meet Santa and his elves. Green Hills Mall is hosting Santa's Flight Academy, an immersive holiday photo exhibit. Walk-ups...
NASHVILLE, TN
livability.com

Why Williamson County, TN, is a Great Place to Live

This Tennessee county has it all: vibrant towns, rural beauty and much more. With charming cities, rural beauty, top schools, major corporations, outdoor recreation and safe neighborhoods, it’s no wonder Williamson County is the fastest-growing county in Tennessee and one of the most livable counties in the nation. “There’s...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Atlas Obscura

Grave of Beautiful Jim Key

This is the final resting place of the Educated Horse known as Beautiful Jim Key. The grave site promotes kindness to animals, as Jim Key was trained with patience and was never whipped. His tomb stands alone in a field right behind a private residence where his remains were relocated...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Hillwood retail building sells for $8.41M

A Hillwood property located near Nashville West and previously the site of a building accommodating one of the city’s longest operational retail businesses has sold for $8.41 million. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is a Dallas LLC, details about...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy