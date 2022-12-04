The Smile at the Ryman: Radiohead members take Nashville's historic stage

On Sept. 11, 1995, Radiohead performed in Nashville for the first time, opening for R.E.M. at the fabled Starwood Amphitheater.

They haven’t played Music City since.

To be clear, the last brilliant rock band of the 20th century *has* headlined Bonnaroo in nearby Manchester twice (2006 and 2012), and frontman Thom Yorke brought his Atoms For Peace project to War Memorial Auditorium a decade ago. But that’s as close as we’ve come in the last 27 years.

On Saturday night, I settled into my pew at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium thinking we were about to get the next best thing to a Radiohead return.

I left three hours later wondering if I’d seen something even better.

I saw The Smile. Yorke formed this inventive and agile rock trio two years ago with Jonny Greenwood — Radiohead’s indispensable multi-instrumentalist and Oscar-nominated composer. With jazz drummer Tom Skinner, they released their debut album, “A Light For Attracting Attention” six months ago, and came to town as part of their first-ever U.S. tour.

Seemingly everyone in the 2,000-capacity venue knew the deal: you would not be seeing the 500 th performance of “Fake Plastic Trees,” “Paranoid Android” or any other song by that other group of Thom and Jonny’s.

The tradeoff, however, was getting to see two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers (who skipped their induction) in rare form – out from under nostalgia’s crushing weight, and able to throw themselves completely into the art they want to share right now.

Even rarer: an audience that’s thrilled to hear the new stuff.

"We're going to play a new song now," Yorke said after a handful of slightly less new songs.

"We're a new band, you know."

It’s not news that Yorke and company have a devoted fanbase, but seriously – what an attentive, passionate crowd they’ve cultivated. This was a show where songs would begin with a piano arpeggio or an odd-metered drumbeat, and the audience howled like they’d heard the riff from “Smoke On the Water.”

Though they’re a trio, you wouldn’t call The Smile’s musical approach stripped down. The stage was littered with instruments – synthesizers, guitars, pianos, even a harp – and all three members grazed throughout the show. Yorke revealed himself to be a rock-solid bassist, holding down a complex, uneven groove while crooning in one of the world’s most distinct (and imitated) falsettos.

The Ryman seemed to be its own instrument for Yorke, too. Few venues of its size put the bulk of its audience so close to the performer, and he indulged in the setup, walking to the edge of the stage to take his solos, and commanding the crowd to their feet with a sheepish wave of his hand.

“So, I hear Nashville’s a pretty wild city these days,” he said between songs.

After hearing a few scattered “woos” in response – presumably from folks who haven’t had to drive behind a party bus – Thom flashed a grin.

“That’s it. That’s all I’m going to say tonight.”

Highlights included the serene “Free In The Knowledge” – not Yorke’s first haunting acoustic ballad that underlines his debt to Neil Young – and seeing the band close their set with the first two songs they released.

The frenetic post-punk of “You Will Never Work In Television Again” and cold, calculated funk of “The Smoke” were both showcases for Skinner, a propulsive force who’s more than pulling his weight here.

When the dust settled, the band returned for a three-song encore, starting with “Open The Floodgates,” which found Yorke hunched over an upright piano – front and center, but turned away from the crowd.

“Don’t bore us, get to the chorus,” he sang. “…We want the good bits/ Without your (expletive)/ And no heartaches.”

The audience over his shoulder couldn’t disagree more.

The Smile Nashville setlist

"The Same"

"Thin Thing"

"The Opposite"

"Speech Bubbles"

"Free in the Knowledge"

"A Hairdryer"

"Waving a White Flag"

"Colours Fly"

"We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings"

"Bodies Laughing"

"Bending Hectic"

"Skrting on the Surface"

"Pana-Vision"

"The Smoke"

"You Will Never Work in Television Again"

Encore: "Open the Floodgates," "Read the Room," "Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses"

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: The Smile at the Ryman: Radiohead members take Nashville's historic stage