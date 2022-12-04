ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Gephardt Daily

Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department has released a statement on an officer-involved shooting Saturday at a Bluffdale apartment complex. “At approximately 1145 hours today, a citizen called the police department to report an aggravated assault,” the SSPD statement says. “It...
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Sandy PD nabs a boatload of porch pirates

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In an operation begun only a day ago, Sandy police say they’ve nabbed seven porch pirates and have another identified. In a note that eliminates any kind of fuzzy Christmas motive, multiple hard drugs were found with the suspects, according to a Sandy Police Department press release Thursday on social media.
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Shooter in custody after SWAT response to Tooele residence

TOOELE, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his late 20s was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a multi-hour, multi-agency standoff. At about 12:45 p.m., a call came to dispatch about a man firing a gun in the residential area of Skyline Drive and the El Camino Loop in Tooele, Cpl. Colbey Bentley, Tooele City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

7 arrested after stealing packages from Sandy residences

SANDY, Utah — Seven people were arrested Wednesday after several packages were stolen from the porches of Sandy residents. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the Sandy City Police Department, it all started at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday when officers from the Crime Suppression Unit saw multiple posts on the Ring App of porch pirates taking packages.
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 creates heavy delays

SALT LAKE CITY — A two-vehicle crash Friday evening on westbound I-80 near 1300 East created significant delays, according to UDOT. The Utah Highway Patrol says the crash blocked the left two lanes. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. During the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

