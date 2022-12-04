Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Multiple shots fired between groups near Fairpark neighborhood; 2 victims taken to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers are investigating after multiple calls Saturday morning about two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot west of the Fairpark neighborhood in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City police responded to the area of...
kjzz.com
West Valley City road rage suspect booked, claims victim pulled out his beard
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have taken the suspect in the West Valley City road rage incident that occurred Friday evening on 3500 South near the I-215 overpass and ended with shots fired into custody as of Saturday morning. Authorities with the West Valley City Police Department...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police arrest man wanted in Midvale stabbing, child abduction that triggered Amber Alert
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and then triggering an Amber Alert by abducting her 4-year-old niece Friday night in Midvale has been arrested. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo was located and arrested in Ogden, the Unified Police Department announced...
Two victims taken to hospital after shots fired on Redwood Rd. Saturday morning
Two people are in local hospitals after shots were fired in the 200 block of N. Redwood Rd. early this morning, Dec. 10. at around 1 a.m.
Gephardt Daily
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department has released a statement on an officer-involved shooting Saturday at a Bluffdale apartment complex. “At approximately 1145 hours today, a citizen called the police department to report an aggravated assault,” the SSPD statement says. “It...
Gephardt Daily
Bottle throwing, beard grabbing, leads to road rage shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after shooting a motorist who allegedly grabbed his beard during in a West Valley City road rage incident. The confrontation happened around 7:49 p.m. Friday night at...
KSLTV
Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
KSLTV
Man in custody to face several charges after firing shots, causing shelter-in-place order
TOOELE, Utah — A man is in police custody after firing over 20 shots at police and neighboring houses Thursday. The man was identified as Marcus Martinez by a probable cause statement. Martinez will face charges of a felony committed while on probation or parole. According to the probable...
Gephardt Daily
Sandy PD nabs a boatload of porch pirates
SANDY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In an operation begun only a day ago, Sandy police say they’ve nabbed seven porch pirates and have another identified. In a note that eliminates any kind of fuzzy Christmas motive, multiple hard drugs were found with the suspects, according to a Sandy Police Department press release Thursday on social media.
kjzz.com
Clearfield man arrested, accused of taking video of children in home bathroom
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — A man is in custody after he was accused of taking video of children as they used the restroom. Police booked Richard Curtis Baker into the Davis County Jail on Thursday for sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism. Investigators said Baker, who lived in...
Police ask for help identifying possible witnesses in crash that killed jogger
Provo police are asking for help identifying two vehicles and drivers who possibly witnessed a crash that killed a 21-year-old woman.
Gephardt Daily
Shooter in custody after SWAT response to Tooele residence
TOOELE, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his late 20s was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a multi-hour, multi-agency standoff. At about 12:45 p.m., a call came to dispatch about a man firing a gun in the residential area of Skyline Drive and the El Camino Loop in Tooele, Cpl. Colbey Bentley, Tooele City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.
Man in custody after firing more than 20 shots in Tooele home
A man reportedly fired multiple shots in a house near Deer Hollow Road and Elk Meadow Loop Road. Tooele Police said they are handling it as a mental health crisis situation.
KSLTV
7 arrested after stealing packages from Sandy residences
SANDY, Utah — Seven people were arrested Wednesday after several packages were stolen from the porches of Sandy residents. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the Sandy City Police Department, it all started at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday when officers from the Crime Suppression Unit saw multiple posts on the Ring App of porch pirates taking packages.
KSLTV
Three Utah Highway Patrol cars hit during snowstorm; two troopers injured
SALT LAKE CITY — In just over 12 hours from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, three Utah Highway Patrol vehicles were hit by cars and a semi-truck that lost control on the slick roadways. Two troopers were injured in the crashes and were transported to hospitals with minor to...
Gephardt Daily
Leaving a vehicle idling unattended not only foolish — 176 stolen in SLC so far this year — but illegal
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In addition to being a marvelous way to have their vehicle stolen, motorists may not realize it’s against the law to leave them idling unattended. “This year the Salt Lake City Police Department has already taken 340 reports...
Gephardt Daily
80-year-old woman, multiple cats die in West Valley City house fire
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephart Daily) — An 80-year-old woman and multiple cats died in a house fire early Friday in West Valley City. West Valley City fire crews responded at 1:04 a.m. to a fire at 3427 S. 3690 West, according to a tweet from the fire department.
Provo police ask for help in identifying cars whose drivers may have witnessed fatal hit-and-run
The Provo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two vehicles whose drivers may have witnessed the fatal hit-and-run last Thursday, Dec. 1.
kslnewsradio.com
Two-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 creates heavy delays
SALT LAKE CITY — A two-vehicle crash Friday evening on westbound I-80 near 1300 East created significant delays, according to UDOT. The Utah Highway Patrol says the crash blocked the left two lanes. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. During the...
Gephardt Daily
East High School evacuated as Salt Lake City police investigate bomb threat
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A bomb threat at East High School sent students home early Friday afternoon while police investigated the report. Salt Lake City police say an employee at the high school, 840 S. 1300 East, received information about a possible bomb threat “mid-morning” Friday.
