the comments on here are as if they only read the headline. the main reason that the certificate goes unused is because the person couldn't find an apartment within the 4 to 6 months they are given. landlords aren't supposed to deny a tenant because they have a housing certificate but its well known that they can find or make up another reason to not rent to a certificate holder. it's not that these certificates aren't being issued but its a variety of other reasons they are going unused. another thing thats a misconception about section 8, most people that receive it are working families. the tenant must contribute a third of their monthly salary to paying the rent. if they make more, they contribute more.
They are being used because you aren't giving them to the people that REALLY need them. You'll deny people who absolutely need them for the most mondaine things it's horrible.
CT’s Section 8 program is inefficient then, as I know plenty of CT residents who have registered onto the waiting list quite some time ago yet haven’t been placed.
