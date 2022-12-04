Read full article on original website
Related
Gilbert Jessop’s record stands test of time but England likely to surpass feat | Andy Bull
Gilbert Jessop’s 74-ball effort in 1902 is still England’s fastest Test century but the hell-for-leather cricket produced in Pakistan suggests it will finally be beaten
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
William F. White Buys Studio City Toronto as Film Soundstage Consolidation Heats Up
William F. White International has acquired Studio City Toronto, an iconic studio complex in the city’s downtown east end that over the years played host to shoots for My Big Fat Greek Wedding, X-Men and the Oscar winner Spotlight. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the purchase of the 148,000 square foot studio by William F. White-parent Sunbelt Rentals and completed on Dec. 2 is understood to have followed a bidding war. The acquisition, which includes Studio City Rentals, gets William F. White’s total owned or managed studio production space across Canada to 1.55 million square feet.More from The...
Comments / 0