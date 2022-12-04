ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationCanada

Canadian engineers call for change to their private 'iron ring' ceremony steeped in colonialism

By Marcel O'Gorman, Professor of English Language and Literature; University Research Chair & Founding Director, Critical Media Lab, University of Waterloo
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PD78s_0jWxNKra00
For many non-engineers, iron rings worn by Canadian engineers have been shrouded in mystery. (Shutterstock)

For almost a century, iron rings worn by Canadian engineers have been shrouded in mystery — at least for outsiders like me, an English professor and director of the Critical Media Lab at University of Waterloo, who teaches ethics to engineers.

The young engineering students I encounter are almost universally accepting of a “tech for good” ethos. This makes it especially surprising that a capstone ritual celebrating their profession is steeped in traditions that fly in the face of equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

The rings are distributed at the “Ritual of the Calling of the Engineer,” which is overseen by the ominously named Seven Wardens .

In a press release on Nov. 21, the wardens stated they formed a committee “ to initiate a review of the Ritual and the organization to make the Ritual more meaningful and inclusive for all candidates .”

Steeped in harmful worldviews

The announcement comes after a recently formed group called for a much-needed retooling of the ceremony.

The group includes engineers and engineering educators, students, university administrators, iron ring wardens as well as organizations like Engineers Canada , a non-profit group that “works on behalf of the provincial and territorial associations that regulate engineering practice and license the country’s 300,000 members of the engineering profession.”

As the group’s Sept. 8 “Retool the Ring” statement notes, the “ ceremony is steeped in outdated and harmful worldviews, including colonialism, racism and sexism. ” Moreover, “it includes readings from Christian texts, as well as language and symbolism that is explicitly religious and/or patriarchal.”

Ethics, oaths

I have written about this topic already , noting that the ring ceremony was designed by Rudyard Kipling , a British author who championed colonial power.

Most famously, Kipling wrote The Jungle Book . But he also penned “The White Man’s Burden. ” As Charles McGrath put it in a New Yorker book review , “Kipling has been variously labelled a colonialist, a jingoist, a racist, an anti-Semite, a misogynist, a right-wing imperialist warmonger.”

Authors of the Retool the Ring document suggest that beyond being steeped in harmful world views, concepts of engineering ethics championed in the ritual are outdated and short-sighted. For one, the ceremony “locates ‘bad workmanship’ in material failure, financial misconduct, and ‘professional jealousy’ — all important examples of poor engineering work — but does not mention engineers’ roles in systemic environmental or social issues, nor the importance of building and maintaining trust with communities.”

The statement notes Canadian engineers have played significant roles in colonization and “changing the Iron Ring ceremony is one appropriate response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action , particularly those directed at the corporate sector and post-secondary institutions.”

Examining the problem

Following the advice of design philosopher Donald Schön , this is a good time for critical “problem setting” rather than solutionist “problem solving.”

The point in asking critical design questions is to create space in the design process to consider issues like EDI, and social and environmental impacts. Similar reflection is called for here.

For example:

  • How does this ritual reflect other values embedded in the engineering profession?

  • What does the exclusive nature of the ceremony say about the engineer’s relationship to the broader public?

Need for transparency, inclusion

The Retool the Ring statement emphasizes transparency and inclusion as key values for the engineering community to uphold. The statement notes:

“The current processes also exclude members of the public from understanding the ethical obligations of a practice that profoundly impacts their lives and worlds.”

In September 2022 I interviewed several organizers of Retool the Ring, including Robyn Mae Paul, a PhD student at the University of Calgary.

Paul said that because of the secrecy, by the time students “realize how broken the iron ring ceremony is, they are starting their careers as engineers and it’s a weird blip in their past. I believe this is why students have never advocated for change.”

Still, the so-called private but not secret ritual persists as a source of shame for many conscientious engineers. This includes Kyle Monkman, a PhD student at the University of Manitoba who identifies as Métis.

Monkman attended the ring ceremony with hesitation, only to discover its harmful colonial angle. When he expressed his concern to other engineers, he says they were dismissive, and he felt pressured to uphold the secret.

“I want people who feel uncomfortable about the ceremony to have their feelings acknowledged,” he told me.

Need for revisioning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTqzZ_0jWxNKra00
What will be the future of the ring ceremony or its significance? (Alysha Koby/Flickr) , CC BY-NC-ND

The ceremony’s problematic past isn’t a new discovery. As writer Pierre Home-Douglas puts it in an article published by the American Society for Engineering Education , Kipling’s colonialism is “one of the challenges to present and future wardens.”

Ted Nolan, who teaches communication to first-year engineering students at the University of Toronto, sums up the situation more bluntly:

“We start their education with a land acknowledgement, and we end it with a ceremony written by a white supremacist.”

Clearly, the ceremony puts contemporary values at odds with those purporting to represent the profession. And this puts young engineers in a difficult position.

Professor of engineering Kari Zacharias expresses that conflict in plain words: “I would like to start wearing my ring again.” She attended the conference where Retool the Ring was born and is a key organizer of the initiative.

A new ceremony?

Some camps have already started revising the ritual, including Camp 5 in B.C. .

Zacharias is encouraged by this, but she can also imagine a reconciliatory ceremony designed for those who have felt alienated by the Ritual of the Calling of the Engineer.

If Monkman had his way, a revised ritual should acknowledge the harms done by previous ceremonies, to ensure that the damage is not simply swept under the rug.

The organizers of Retool the Ring are hopeful that the keepers of the ritual can learn to see themselves as stewards rather than wardens, which makes the retooling an opportunity for mentorship.

Video from the Tech Stewardship Practice Program offered by the Engineering Change Lab.

Stewardship is a term advocated by the Engineering Change Lab, a Canadian non-profit collaborative platform that offers the Tech Stewardship Practice Program . This program, like Retool the Ring, addresses “systemic challenges holding back the profession’s full potential.”

Lingering questions

Questions linger for Retool the Ring organizers following the Seven Wardens’ recent announcement.

As Zacharias asks: “How far will they go in their revisions? Who will be included in the process? And how many more potentially harmful ceremonies will take place before the revisions are finally implemented?”

Paul wants to make it clear that “removing a few religious references and adding some ‘she’ pronouns is not enough.”

Marcel O'Gorman receives funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and the Canada Foundation for Innovation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rare ivory casket adorned with medieval romantic scenes at risk of leaving UK

An “incredibly rare” French Gothic ivory casket is at risk of leaving the UK unless a buyer is found for the £1.5 million piece.It is one of only nine 14th century French composite caskets depicting medieval romantic scenes, including illustrations of wild men and mythical creatures which symbolise people living outside ‘civilised’ society.The casket shows them attacking a castle in a rare variation on the popular theme of the storming of the Castle of Love, which was a commonly depicted scene on ivories in the 14th century in which women and girls are shown defending a castle from knights.This incredibly...
TheConversationCanada

Collaborative Indigenous Research is a way to repair the legacy of harmful research practices

A recent disclosure from Harvard’s Peabody Museum has brought attention, yet again, to the need to rethink the relationships between universities and Indigenous communities. Recently, the Peabody Museum announced that it has been holding locks of hair collected throughout the 1930s from more than 700 Indigenous children forced into residential boarding schools in the U.S. The museum has apologized, vowing to return the hair clippings to Indigenous communities. In their written statement, they acknowledge that the clippings were taken at a time in which it was common practice in anthropology to use hair samples to “justify racial hierarchies and categories.” If you...
TheConversationCanada

The pandemic created challenges and opportunities for Canadian immigration

Canada has long relied on strong immigration to fulfil the country’s demographic needs, expand its economy and support regional development. In 2021, the country surpassed its ambitious immigration target, admitting more than 405,000 permanent residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That was mainly achieved through two temporary measures: the TR (Temporary Resident) to PR (Permanent Resident) pathway and amendments to the Express Entry program. These measures were part of a two-step immigration selection approach that facilitated transitions from temporary to permanent status for thousands of temporary migrants already in Canada. Two-step immigration refers to the process by which temporary migrant workers...
TheConversationCanada

Views from COP27: How the climate conference could confront colonialism by centring Indigenous rights

The Huni Kui Indigenous people are an integral part of the Amazon Rainforest. They don’t differentiate between humans and nature. For them, there is only “nature” and humans are part of it. They have historically put their lives on the line to protect the Amazon biome and, like other Indigenous land- and water-protectors, many of their leaders have lost their lives in the fight against logging, mining and land grabbing. The Huni Kui also face the effects of pollution and climate destabilization. As a hereditary Chief and elected President of the Huni Kui People of Acre, in the Amazon region...
TheConversationCanada

Canada identifies international students as 'ideal immigrants' but supports are lacking

The number of international students in Canada has steadily increased over the last decade, contributing approximately $22 billion to the Canadian economy, and an estimated $5.1 billion in annual revenues to Canadian universities. Pegged by the federal government as a key source of talent for the growth and sustenance of the Canadian economy, international students are sought to relieve our national demographic imbalance created by an aging population and declining birth rates. Canada’s International Education Strategy also seeks international students to address our skilled labour shortages. The question, however, is not whether international students are needed, but rather if they...
Art in America

New Book by Kaelen Wilson-Goldie Explores the Link Between Conflict and Creativity

What good can art do? As the world appears to spiral out of control, a rising tide of authoritarianism swells here and abroad. Acts of astonishing bravery in places like Ukraine and Iran are met with crushing violence, while implacable forces drive an ever-widening wedge between those who wield power and those who are subjected to it.  Related Articles Weeding and Seeding Histories: Walid Raad at Paula Cooper Sharjah Biennial Names Over 150 Artists for Long-Awaited Okwui Enwezor–Conceived 2023 Edition Thelma Golden and Anne Pasternak on Curating an Exhibition at Beth Rudin DeWoody's Bunker Space: 'Beth Is Not a Trophy Collector' Art seems a poor...
TheConversationCanada

Behind the scenes: How COP27 reached a deal that supports better monitoring of oceans to curb climate crisis

It was 1 a.m. on Nov. 12, in a crowded meeting room on the outskirts of the COP27 climate conference complex in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. As co-chair of the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS), I joined representatives from nations around the world as they inched toward an agreement on how to observe the changing atmosphere, land and ocean more comprehensively to ensure the world can reach its climate targets. Tabled by the representatives of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the World Meteorological Organization, the agreement would help improve and support the observation of the global climate...
The Guardian

An Indigenous reservation has a novel way to grow food – below the earth’s surface

Near the southern border of the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, a curved translucent roof peeks out a few feet above the dusty plains. It’s a blustery November afternoon and the last remaining greens outside are fading fast. But below ground, at the bottom of a short flight of stairs, the inside of this 80ft-long sleek structure is bursting with life – pallets of vivid microgreens, potato plants growing from hay bales and planters full of thick heads of Swiss chard and pak choi. Two people bend over the pallets, using scissors to harvest delicate sprouts of microgreens.
TheConversationCanada

How accessibility for disabled university students can benefit all students

Although many university students are eager for in-person elements of the university experience they missed early in the pandemic, what might we overlook in the rush to “return to normal”? The pandemic forced universities to re-evaluate their delivery of classes, extending remote teaching practices and building in flexibility to manage an unpredictable situation. After over two years of innovation, if the main lesson universities take away from the on-going pandemic is that students miss being on campus, we risk squandering new skills and insights of broad value. In the midst of the pandemic’s long-term effects, including, for some, the disabling effects of Long...
TheConversationCanada

Remembrance Day: Trudeau's apology to Black servicemen needs to be followed with action

While it’s true that actions do speak louder than words, words do matter — especially when they’re spoken with honesty and sincerity and are the precursor to meaningful action. This was the prevailing sentiment within Black communities in Canada following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s apology in July 2022 to the descendants of the Black men who served with the No. 2 Construction Battalion during the First World War. The No. 2 Battalion sailed for Europe from Halifax in March 1917. The No. 2 totalled 614 men, far fewer than the roughly 1,000 that usually make up a battalion. It was...
TheConversationCanada

Working prisoners are entitled to employment and safety standards just like anybody else

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) recently ended its longstanding relationship with the meatpacking company, Wallace Beef. This means that federal prisoners incarcerated in the Joyceville Institution near Kingston will no longer provide slaughterhouse labour for the private firm. The announcement comes after years of campaigning by animal rights and prison farm activists. Groups like Evolve Our Prison Farms have long criticized the Joyceville abattoir operation as cruel to animals and exploitative of prisoners. They also raised a number of concerns about the operation’s lax oversight and poor environmental practices. CSC has yet to announce if it will seek a...
TheConversationCanada

Are 'top scholar' students really so remarkable — or are teachers inflating their grades?

Schools in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are “handing out higher marks than ever before.” This is according to a recent Toronto Star investigation into grade inflation. It asked: “Is runaway grade inflation holding top students back and setting others up to fail?” The Star found that data indicate “Grade 12 averages are on a steady slope upwards and the number of kids entering university with a 95+ average has exploded.” This question had me recalling summer media reports about “top scholars” graduating from schools in the GTA with average grades of 100 per cent. Understandably, what accounts for the upward trend in...
TheConversationCanada

There are 8 years left to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals, but is it enough time?

In 2015, the United Nations identified 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be achieved by 2030. Since then, the SDGs have been woven into research programs, national and international policy, and election campaigns globally. But the clock is ticking — with just eight years to 2030, it is worth asking how we will get there. Real progress for all, especially those in the Global South, demands a renewed commitment to and action on international co-operation and scientific collaboration at a scale not previously seen. International collaboration Meeting the UN SDGs won’t be an easy task because there are barriers to the kind...
TheConversationCanada

With COVID, flu and RSV circulating, it’s time to follow the evidence: Return to mask mandates

The number of children and babies with respiratory illnesses currently exceeds the capacity of our health system to care for them. More adult Canadians will die directly of COVID-19 this year than died last year or in 2020. Eight per cent of vaccinated people with COVID infections that don’t require hospitalization end up with long COVID, with each subsequent infection repeating the risk. COVID increases the risk of cardiovascular and other health problems, enough to cause a stark rise in excess deaths and to shorten life expectancy. In 2020, when adult intensive care units were at risk of being overwhelmed, we...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheConversationCanada

Journalists reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic relied on research that had yet to be peer reviewed

A story on gender inequity in scientific research industries. A deep dive into the daily rhythms of the immune system. A look at vaccine effectiveness for COVID-19 variants. These are a few examples of news stories based on preprints — research studies that haven’t been formally vetted by the scientific community. Journalists have historically been discouraged from reporting on preprints because of fears that the findings could be exaggerated, inaccurate or flat-out wrong. But our new research suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic may have changed things by pushing preprint-based journalism into the mainstream. ...
TheConversationCanada

Preventing use of the notwithstanding clause is a bad idea — and unnecessary

During the Cold War era, American military strategists thought the Soviet Union would be deterred from dropping a nuclear bomb on North America only if the United States also built up sufficient nuclear weapons capable of annihilating the Soviets. This idea of mutually assured destruction was an abject failure, paradoxically pushing the world closer to the brink of a nuclear war. There are similarities — metaphorically at least — to calls to reintroduce a long-dormant power known as “disallowance” into the current debate over Sec. 33, also known as the notwithstanding clause, of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms....
TheConversationCanada

When landscapes come alive: 'New weird' stories speculate about the eerie natural world in a climate crisis

Extreme weather events have risen globally. In 2022, parts of the world, such as India, Pakistan and England witnessed heatwaves that killed many people. The effects of extreme weather like drought, famine and floods are harming the world’s most vulnerable people, including in the Global South in disproportionate ways. Climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather events. These are now described as unprecedented and expected to grow. Humans exploit the natural world and its resources, and the consequences are evident in climate change. While people have been able to control resource extraction in our global capitalist economy, extreme weather...
TheConversationCanada

High food prices could have negative long-term health effects on Canadians

Recent high food price inflation has plagued many Canadian families, especially those on tight budgets. Statistics Canada reported in October that in-store food prices increased at a faster rate than the all-items Consumer Price Index for the 11th month in a row. The Ontario Student Nutrition Program, which feeds 28,000 students at 93 participating schools, has been hit hard by inflation and is in need of more funding and volunteers. The school breakfast that used to cost $1.20, now costs over $2. A recent study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute found nearly 60 per cent of Canadians are struggling to provide...
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy