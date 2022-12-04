ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home

Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSET

Nearly 19,000 Grams of Cocaine Captured in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one man, Vicente De Jesus Rochin, for Trafficking Cocaine. The seized narcotics were valued at more than $1.8 million dollars. On November 30, FCDTF and other law enforcement officers conducted an investigation related to De Jesus Rochin's...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Wilkes County rollover crash kills passenger, injures driver

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed and a man was injured after a rollover crash in Wilkes County. It happened Monday around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 421 near Boone Trail. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van was traveling east on Highway 421, ran off the road, went down an embankment and overturned.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

22-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday night. At 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2600 block of Donlora Drive after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area. At the scene, investigators found Xavier Ramon Wells, 22, suffering from a gunshot […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSLS

Henry County Sheriff speaks about shooting on U.S. 220

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry shares that while it is an unfortunate ending, officials are pleased no innocent person died. It happened at the Greensboro Road Exit Ramp off U.S. 220 before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. State Police identified the man as 57-year-old Donald Hodges...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Two rescued after being trapped overnight

Two people were rescued from Fisher River in Dobson Friday after at least one of them had been trapped there since Thursday, following a nearby traffic accident, according to Surry County officials, but details being released Monday by local officials were still scarce and somewhat contradictory. According to a statement...
DOBSON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 found dead after welfare check in Whitsett

WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WHITSETT, NC

