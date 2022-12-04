Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Related
Man dies after being hit by car on U.S. 64, Asheboro police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after being hit by a car on US 64 on Thursday night, according to the Asheboro Police Department. Police say 51-year-old Charlie Routh Jr. was hit by a car while walking north across the highway. The driver says he did not see Routh. No charges have been filed.
Police ID Driver Crushed To Death By Steel Beams Being Transported Through Northeast DC
New information has been released by Metropolitan Police investigators after a truck driver was killed when the cargo he was shipping shifted and crushed him to death. Original story - Driver Dies After Being Pinned By Cargo He Was Shipping Through DC, Police SayRichard William Farmer, 49, of…
Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
WBTV
Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
Green Dodge Charger with blue lights pulls driver over in Thomasville; police investigating
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police said they received a call around 4 p.m. Friday about a green Dodge Charger pulling someone over on National Highway. Police said there were blue lights in the grill of the Charger but nowhere else on the vehicle. They said it is very rare for an undercover vehicle to not have more blue lights that are visible.
Man accused of going over 100 mph before deadly NC crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a fatal crash near the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard last month. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on West Gate City Boulevard when police say that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriela Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount […]
WSET
Nearly 19,000 Grams of Cocaine Captured in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one man, Vicente De Jesus Rochin, for Trafficking Cocaine. The seized narcotics were valued at more than $1.8 million dollars. On November 30, FCDTF and other law enforcement officers conducted an investigation related to De Jesus Rochin's...
Winston-Salem man pleads guilty to killing cousin in Food Lion parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty after being charged with killing Dorrell Brayboy in a Food Lion parking lot in Winston-Salem. Brayboy's cousin Joseph Hannah, 33, has been sentenced to eight to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter. In August 2019, Brayboy, 32, approached Hannah's car in...
Man escapes patrol car after being arrested for outstanding warrant in Graham, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man escaped an attempt to arrest him for an outstanding warrant, police say. On Wednesday, just after 1:30 a.m., officers with Graham Police Department responded to a “disturbance” on East Parker Street. One of the people involved in the disturbance, Timothy Watlington, had an outstanding order for arrest, according to […]
860wacb.com
Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
WXII 12
Wilkes County rollover crash kills passenger, injures driver
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed and a man was injured after a rollover crash in Wilkes County. It happened Monday around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 421 near Boone Trail. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van was traveling east on Highway 421, ran off the road, went down an embankment and overturned.
wfmynews2.com
Man facing multiple charges after killing woman on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges for the death of a 21-year-old woman after he was accused of hitting her car as she was pulling out of a Cook Out. On Nov. 27 around 1:50 a.m., 21-year-old Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo was pulling out of the Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard when Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe hit her on the driver's side.
22-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday night. At 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2600 block of Donlora Drive after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area. At the scene, investigators found Xavier Ramon Wells, 22, suffering from a gunshot […]
WSLS
Henry County Sheriff speaks about shooting on U.S. 220
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry shares that while it is an unfortunate ending, officials are pleased no innocent person died. It happened at the Greensboro Road Exit Ramp off U.S. 220 before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. State Police identified the man as 57-year-old Donald Hodges...
WXII 12
Woman killed in deadly car crash after running into utility pole, police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of Morningside Drive. Police said Shawonda Wright was driving East when the car ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Wright...
Mount Airy News
Two rescued after being trapped overnight
Two people were rescued from Fisher River in Dobson Friday after at least one of them had been trapped there since Thursday, following a nearby traffic accident, according to Surry County officials, but details being released Monday by local officials were still scarce and somewhat contradictory. According to a statement...
$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
2 found dead after welfare check in Whitsett
WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
9 students charged after large brawl breaks out at a North Carolina high school: police
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
Man charged after victim arrives at Winston-Salem hospital with gunshot wound to the head, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged and another remains hospitalized after a shooting last month. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they have charged Derek Calvin Speaks for a shooting that happened on Nov. 6. A man was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head just after 2 a.m. […]
Comments / 0