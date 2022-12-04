The exchange sees users growth while the market sentiment seeks a safe and compliant trading platform. Seychelles, December 5, 2022 – Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget launches its Seed NFTs collection, together with attractive rewards and various perks, and will airdrop NFTs to qualified FTT holders amidst the World Cup period. With a reward pool of close to USD 2 million, this NFT collection is a part of the initiatives implemented by Bitget to assist users affected by FTX’s collapse. With the aim of providing investors with financial aid and, at the same time, attempting to rebuild their confidence in crypto with its core values in mind: integrity and transparency.

23 HOURS AGO