NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City.
When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make.
She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million.
She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million.
After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $1,278,189.
