Bessemer City, NC

NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off

By Dolan Reynolds
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44khqE_0jWxMixX00

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City.

When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make.

She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $1,278,189.

kiss951.com

She Won $3 Million Prize On Scratch-off

BESSEMER CITY, NC
