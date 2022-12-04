Read full article on original website
An average audience of 20.4 million TV viewers watched England’s World Cup dreams end in defeat to reigning champions France in a blockbuster quarter-final clash.The World Cup match on ITV, which saw Harry Kane miss a late penalty ending in a 2-1 quarter-final exit, was the most watched programme across all TV channels this year, the broadcaster said.ITV said the game drew the highest average TV audience of the tournament, surpassing England’s round of 16 match against Senegal which was watched by an average of 18.4 million with 13.4 million watching the whole coverage.An average of 20.4 million people watched...
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate wants time to consider his future as England coach. Southgate is under contract until December 2024, but after the 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, he could not guarantee he would stick around until then. “Whenever I’ve finished these tournaments I’ve needed time to make the correct decision because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous,” Southgate said after the match at Al Bayt Stadium. “I want to make the right decision, whatever that is for the team, for England, the FA. I think it is right to take time to do that.” Southgate’s bosses at the English Football Association are certainly delighted with the progress the national team has made since he was hired in 2016.
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi started the match by delivering another soccer clinic. The Argentina superstar ended it sporting a bloodied top lip, shouting abuse to opponents and even blasting the referee. And of course there were goals, too, for one of the greats of the game whose...
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England. A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl taken...
LUSAIL, Argentina (AP) — A fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of Argentina’s World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on Friday, just after Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead. The spectator wore a light blue shirt that he started to...
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Ecstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of cities across the North African country and far beyond on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team’s historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup. Morocco beat the Portuguese 1-0...
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
