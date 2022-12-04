National Double Dutch League hosts holiday competition in Harlem for international participants
Double Dutch competitors will face off today in a holiday classic. The contest takes place in Harlem's Apollo Theater and is named after NYPD Officer David A. Walker, the founder of the National Double Dutch League. The competition will feature teams performing singles with three people, doubles with four people and fusion freestyle with six participants. Teams have come here from all over the U.S. and even other nations, flying in from places like Japan and Trinidad and Tobago. In this contest, healthy competition pairs great with the holiday season. ALSO READ | Rockefeller tree lighting: What to know about the Christmas tradition in NYC
The unofficial kick-off to the holiday season in New York City happened Wednesday with the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. CeFaan Kim has more.
