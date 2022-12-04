ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

National Double Dutch League hosts holiday competition in Harlem for international participants

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08enBE_0jWxMMjf00

Double Dutch competitors will face off today in a holiday classic.

The contest takes place in Harlem's Apollo Theater and is named after NYPD Officer David A. Walker, the founder of the National Double Dutch League.

The competition will feature teams performing singles with three people, doubles with four people and fusion freestyle with six participants.

Teams have come here from all over the U.S. and even other nations, flying in from places like Japan and Trinidad and Tobago.

In this contest, healthy competition pairs great with the holiday season.

ALSO READ | Rockefeller tree lighting: What to know about the Christmas tradition in NYC

The unofficial kick-off to the holiday season in New York City happened Wednesday with the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. CeFaan Kim has more.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC TikTok influencers struggle to rent in the city despite six-figure incomes

Kelsey Kotzur moved to New York City in 2015 and has since built a TikTok following of more than 144,000 with depictions of her fabulous life in the Big Apple. Some of her popular videos show her strutting across crosswalks with the Empire State Building peeking out behind her, strolling through Central Park in a new outfit and brunching in Brooklyn. “This video makes me want to pack up and move to ny to wear cute dresses and go to central park,” a user replied to one of her clips. The problem? After seven years, Kotzur — who has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Comedy Club Carolines on Broadway shutting down

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Beloved comedy club Carolines on Broadway is shutting down, the club announced Tuesday night. The last show will be on Dec. 31. Carolines on Broadway has been in Times Square since 1992. Before that, the club was in Chelsea and in South Street Seaport. Owner Caroline Hirsch is not renewing the lease […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Claw machine has eggs filled with cash, other prizes

The CAMP store at Hudson Yards and financial company Ally have a claw machine full of 14 thousand eggs. Some are filled with cash, others with gift cards, toys and books. One in 10 eggs has cash inside. Claw machine has eggs filled with cash, other prizes. The CAMP store...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons.  The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Meet the Orthodox Jewish woman trying to unseat Inna Vernikov in NYC

New York City Council candidate Amber Adler is no stranger to finding ways to connect with others amid public pressure to go away. As an Orthodox Jewish woman running for the southern Brooklyn District 48 seat, Adler weathered a barrage of messages attempting to discredit her campaign as she ran in 2021. When a group of men protested outside her home, she took her two sons to a local mall for the day. When local news refused to publish her photo for religious reasons – a fairly common trend in Orthodox neighborhoods to not share photos of women and girls in the press – she had someone drive a billboard around the community featuring an image of herself and her children instead. Now, with Adler running to represent the largely Orthodox Jewish community a second time in 2023, she’s also once again finding non-traditional ways to get her name and work into the world – this time with a role in the Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

A Hero’s Homecoming: An Evening with Angela Davis in Fort Greene

Angela Y. Davis, the iconic activist at the center of the Black Liberation, feminist, queer and prison abolitionist movements, was welcomed for an on-stage conversation with political scholar Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Fort Greene on Friday. The event was more than just a book talk...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

An Impressive 3,000-Square-Foot Electronic Music Venue Has Opened On The LES

Following the success of their rooftop restaurant-to-nightclub concept, Creatures of all Kind, Full:Life Hospitality Group has brought their newest project to the Lower East Side. Known as Virgo, this massive new venue serves as Manhattan’s latest nightclub spinning sounds of high-tech deep house music. Located at 342 Grand Street, Virgo comes from an impressive team of nightlife entrepreneurs responsible for the cities most popular venues. Upon reading the venue name your astrology senses may have tingled, and rightfully so. The nightclub’s name takes after co-founder Thatcher Shultz’s zodiac sign: Virgo. “Unlike Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan hasn’t had a great lounge in electronic, house, and disco in recent years,” says co-founder Thatcher Shultz, who also created venues such as Make Believe at the SIXTY LES Hotel, Her Name Was Carmen, and Kind Regards. “Now that the city’s consumers have developed a taste for these genres, Virgo offers them a premium music and nightlife experience around them.” In terms of the venue’s design, the purple shag-carpeted “Boiler Room” in the back of the establishment draws inspiration from the 2010 comedy film Get Him to the Greek and showcases a variety of music from DJs on a separate audio system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy