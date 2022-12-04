ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama, Vols' updated CFP chances after conference championship weekend

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ym5BH_0jWxLnKx00

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular season in Week 13.

The Vols await their bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Despite defeating No. 6 Alabama, Tennessee was ranked one spot below the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of conference championship weekend.

Week 14 games consisted of conference championship contests.

Vols Wire looks at the updated chances for Tennessee and Alabama to appear in the College Football Playoff, play in the national championship game and win the national title (ESPN FPI) after conference championship weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzObs_0jWxLnKx00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gi4j_0jWxLnKx00
Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZWNe_0jWxLnKx00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjwCz_0jWxLnKx00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GwVY_0jWxLnKx00
Donald Page/Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama commits, targets set to compete in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

Alabama football will be represented in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game this week is with multiple Crimson Tide commits expected to participate. There are Tide commits and targets on both squads. Alabama’s four-star defensive commits, Yhonzae Pierre and Hunter Osborne are expected to represent the star of Alabama. Brayson Hubbard, who is also committed to Alabama, will represent Mississippi.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Opens As Underdogs In Orange Bowl

Tennessee opened as 4.5-point underdogs in its Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson, according to FanDuel. DraftKings$50 free bet with $5 + 20% Match up to $1,000 Claim Bonus. Caesars Sportsbook Up to $1,250 on CaesarsClaim Bonus - Use Code STARTFULL. BetMGMUp to $1,000 Risk-Free BetClaim Bonus - Use Code ROCKYBET.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

SEC Football Coach Of The Year Announced Monday

The Associated Press announced its SEC Football Coach of the Year on Monday. To nobody's surprise, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took home the award after he led the program to a 10-2 regular season record. He even had his team as the top team in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to Georgia.
NASHVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban visits Alabama 4-Star wide receiver commit at home

Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban was in Texas Monday, and he visited the Crimson Tide’s four-star wide receiver commit, Jalen Hale, along with the Crimson Tide’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins. Hale is a product of Longview High School in Texas, and he is one of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Two Alabama players announce they have officially entered transfer portal

Two Alabama players made it official Monday morning they are in the NCAA transfer portal. Khyree Jackson (cornerback) and Traeshon Holden (wide receiver) entered the portal in November, but both have confirmed via social media. Jackson had to withdraw his name because he wanted to go in as an undergraduate transfer.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

3 College Football Bowl games, plus 5 schools playing in the post-season

This year’s post-season bowl games are set. The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, Camellia Bowl in Montgomery and LendingTree Bowl in Mobile announced on Sunday who will play in their annual college football classics. And even though the Alabama Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff for the first time and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Comeback

Alabama two-year starter enters transfer portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide got some bad news on Sunday afternoon when the team was excluded from the College Football Playoff for just the second time in the playoff’s history. The team got even more suprising news on Sunday evening as a two-year starter on the offensive line announced his intent to transfer from the Read more... The post Alabama two-year starter enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Alabama Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama wide receiver Jacoby Boykins has entered the transfer portal. The sophomore announced his decision on Monday morning via a social media post. "First off, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play SEC football @AlabamaFTBL. Thankful to The University of Alabama, and all coaches who has help me develop, With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal with all four years of eligibility," tweeted Boykins.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uab.edu

A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10

Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns

A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
SULLIGENT, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa homicide investigation at apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday evening, Dec. 6. Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to an apartment in the 600 block of 33rd Street East at 6:11 p.m. on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man had been fatally shot.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

I-59 southbound closed for multiple-vehicle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports a road closure on I-59 SB at the Arkadelphia exit. BPD says a multiple-vehicle accident has the roadway shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtva.com

No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt. School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy