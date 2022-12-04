Alabama, Vols' updated CFP chances after conference championship weekend

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular season in Week 13.

The Vols await their bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Despite defeating No. 6 Alabama, Tennessee was ranked one spot below the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of conference championship weekend.

Week 14 games consisted of conference championship contests.

Vols Wire looks at the updated chances for Tennessee and Alabama to appear in the College Football Playoff, play in the national championship game and win the national title (ESPN FPI) after conference championship weekend.

