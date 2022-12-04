Updated strength of schedule rankings for CFP contenders after championship week

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular season in Week 13.

The Vols await their bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Week 14 games consisted of conference championship contests.

Vols Wire looks at updated strength of schedule rankings (ESPN FPI) for College Football Playoff top 10 teams after conference championship weekend.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports