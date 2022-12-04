ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated strength of schedule rankings for CFP contenders after championship week

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular season in Week 13.

The Vols await their bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Week 14 games consisted of conference championship contests.

Vols Wire looks at updated strength of schedule rankings (ESPN FPI) for College Football Playoff top 10 teams after conference championship weekend.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

