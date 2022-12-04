Updated strength of schedule rankings for Heisman contenders after championship week

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular season in Week 13.

Tennessee awaits its bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Tennessee redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker’s collegiate career ended Nov. 19 at South Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound quarterback suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee in the game.

During the 2022 season, Hooker guided the Vols to wins versus Alabama, Florida and LSU.

In 11 games in 2022, he completed 229-of-329 passing attempts for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. Hooker recorded 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 104 attempts.

Hooker is a Heisman Memorial Trophy contender for the 2022 season.

Vols Wire looks at updated strength of schedule rankings (ESPN FPI) for Heisman Memorial Trophy contenders following conference championship week. Strength of schedule rankings are listed below.

