Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Shopify's e-commerce tools saw healthy demand and drives strong growth that is likely to continue. An increase in cybersecurity spending and Palo Alto Networks' market share in fast-growing niches point toward better times ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
My Top Oil Stock to Buy in December
The oil company is producing lots of cash, giving it the funds to repurchase stock, pay dividends, and make acquisitions. It's recent deals will help fuel growth in the coming year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Suze Orman Says You Don't Need a Perfect Credit Score. Here's the Number to Aim For
You don't need to go for that elusive 850. Credit scores range from 300 to 850 under the FICO scoring system. A perfect credit score of 850 isn't necessary. You'll get all the same benefits with a score of 760 or higher. For the most part, a higher credit score...
Motley Fool
Why Marijuana Stocks Tanked Today
Congress got halfway to passing a SAFE Banking Act to legalize banking services for marijuana companies this year. Strange as it sounds, progress on marijuana legalization now depends largely on passage of a defense bill. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Is Waiting Until 2023 to Buy a Home a Dangerous Move?
The quick answer? Not necessarily. December can be a tricky month to buy a home. Holding off until 2023 could work to your benefit. Even if it isn't easier to buy a home in the new year, it won't necessarily be harder. Now that December has kicked off, you may...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
Motley Fool
Why Airbnb Stock Fell Today
Morgan Stanley lowered its rating due to slowing supply growth. Airbnb is partnering with apartment landlords to make it easier for renters to host. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Signet Jewelers Stock Jumped Today
The company delivered better financial results than analysts expected. Sales grew 4% overall, but same-store sales were down. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November
However, the stock trades at 2.5 times cash flow, with a new CEO coming in. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
This Stock Is On Fire With a 55% Gain Over the Past Quarter. Time to Buy?
Shares of Build-A-Bear spiked 20% when the company posted blowout earnings results. Even so, the stock still looks undervalued at just 7 times earnings. The company is steadily reducing its mall-based exposure while also growing its digital sales channel. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
A Shocking Change at Tesla Is a Warning for Investors
Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors and has the following options: long March 2023 $250 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Likelihood of Continued Fed Tightening
U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday as investors weighed the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking rates until a recession hits. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last up by about 9 basis points to 3.589%. The 2-year Treasury yield climbed 12 basis points to 4.40%. Yields...
Motley Fool
Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today
Recession fears are mounting, paradoxically, after some stronger-than-expected economic numbers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today
Rising long-term yields and doubts over cloud spending sent these top software stocks down.
Turkey's MNG Airlines to go public on NYSE
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's MNG Airlines will list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp (GFX.N), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the Turkish cargo carrier said on Wednesday.
Motley Fool
Slack CEO Will Step Down in January
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
TechCrunch
When a startup’s founders are pretty much its board
Hello! It’s my first full week back in some time, and I’m excited. Turns out having COVID helped me get more rest than I have had in a very long while. (Silver linings.) The week of Thanksgiving turned out to be less boring than I expected — I reported that three of alternative financing startup Pipe’s co-founders were stepping down as the company searched for a “veteran” CEO to take the company to the next level.
Motley Fool
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Soared 35% Higher Last Month
The chip manufacturer posted decent October sales, and that mildly inspiring report arrived on a very bullish market day. Later, investing guru Warren Buffett disclosed a 1.2% stake in the company, triggering another sharp price gain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
One Stock To Buy Right Now
Connor Allen has positions in Deere &. The Motley Fool recommends Deere &. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Connor Allen is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Comments / 0