I misinterpreted some statements when I wrote a letter a few weeks ago criticizing the Aspen School District for not switching any heating to renewable electricity as part of their sustainability projects. Apparently, they are installing some new electric boilers alongside existing gas boilers. The electric boilers can be dispatched when electricity is at its cheapest and cleanest, when Holy Cross Electric’s supply is dominated by wind and solar generation.

ASPEN, CO ・ 55 MINUTES AGO