ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources

PARIS/NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air India is close to placing historic orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious revival under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday.
Aspen Daily News

Renewables in schools

I misinterpreted some statements when I wrote a letter a few weeks ago criticizing the Aspen School District for not switching any heating to renewable electricity as part of their sustainability projects. Apparently, they are installing some new electric boilers alongside existing gas boilers. The electric boilers can be dispatched when electricity is at its cheapest and cleanest, when Holy Cross Electric’s supply is dominated by wind and solar generation.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have turned the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut into ruins, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine's military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance. The latest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Reuters

Beijing swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Beijing's COVID-19 gloom deepened on Sunday with many shops and other businesses closed, and an expert warned of many thousands of new coronavirus cases as anger over China's previous COVID policies gave way to worry about coping with infection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy