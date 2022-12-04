Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
AFD responds to fire in S Austin apartment leasing office
The Austin Fire Department extinguished a fire in the leasing office of the Violet Apartments in south Austin Wednesday morning. Crews responded to the scene at 409 E William Cannon Dr. at 5:49 a.m. and worked to extinguish the fire on the roof. ALSO | Man shot and killed on...
CBS Austin
One in critical condition after motorcycle collision in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital following a motorcycle collision in east Austin Tuesday night. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened at around 5:34 p.m. in the 21-311 block of Airport Blvd. EMS said they had CPR in progress as they were transporting...
CBS Austin
Northeast Austin apartment fire contained to single unit, cause unknown
AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out at a northeast Austin apartment complex Monday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at Mackenzie Pointe Apartments off Camino La Costa at around 4:12 p.m. AFD says crews responded quickly enough to contain the fire to a single apartment...
dailytrib.com
Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway
A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Man shot and killed on East 6th Street
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man died after being shot early Wednesday morning on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin. Police say officers were called to the intersection of Sixth and Trinity Streets at 2 a.m. for the report of the shooting. Police say the man died around 2:15 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS […]
CBS Austin
Police investigating 65th homicide in South Austin near Slaughter Creek Acres
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in South Austin Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department said the initial call came in at around 4:52 p.m. reporting a man was injured at 707 Mankato Drive - east of Slaughter Creek Acres. The circumstances surrounding his injuries are unclear.
CBS Austin
APD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in SE Austin neighborhood
Police say a man injured in a motorcycle crash last month in a Southeast Austin neighborhood died from his injuries five days later. The crash happened Friday, Nov. 5, in the 6100 block of Asa Drive, near the East William Cannon and Salt Springs Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department...
Southbound 183A reopens in Cedar Park hours after crash
Police announced Tuesday afternoon the southbound lanes of 183A are once again open almost four hours after reporting closures there because of a crash.
fox7austin.com
Driver dies after wreck in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead in South Austin. Investigators say Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera was driving southbound on the I-35 service road near Ralph Ablanedo Drive when she crashed around 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. She was taken to a...
CBS Austin
AFD extinguishes house fire in S Austin
The Austin Fire Department responded to a house fire in south Austin overnight. Crews arrived at the house located in the 1300 block of Morgan Lane early Sunday morning. The single-story home was unoccupied. ALSO | One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire. The fire started in the basement...
CBS Austin
Body found in a ditch near Del Valle
Editor's note: A previous version of the story had an incorrect address. It has been updated to reflect the most recent information from ATCEMS. A person was found dead in a ditch off North FM 973 near Del Valle Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the...
fox7austin.com
East Austin business burglarized, equipment stolen using company's trailer
AUSTIN, Texas - At least three people broke into an East Austin business, loaded thousands of dollars worth of equipment onto the company’s trailer, and drove off. Nick Gonzales, manager of AAA Auger Plumbing Austin, said the break-in occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The incident was caught on camera.
fox44news.com
Collision kills Copperas Cove man
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Sunday night vehicle accident in Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. to the 300 block of Summers Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was involved in a motorcycle collision. He had life threatening injuries.
CBS Austin
Tesla crashes into South Austin bar
Over the weekend, a Tesla crashed into a new bar in South Austin. Kelly's Irish Pub opened on West Oltorf Street over Thanksgiving weekend. No injuries were reported. ALSO | Barn fire destroys 80 golf carts at Northwest Austin country club. The owners of the bar said it was not...
Family fears dead relative is ‘lost’ in Travis County cemetery
He's been buried in a Travis County cemetery for nearly 20 years, but the family of Wilbert Thompson fears he's been lost. Because of a moved headstone and records the county admits are poor, the family no longer believes Thompson is where the county says he is.
CBS Austin
One adult, one child injured in rollover collision in Manchaca
An adult and a child were injured in a two-vehicle rollover collision in Manchaca Sunday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS, STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene at 2100 West FM 1626 at 1:17 p.m. Medics performed CPR on the child and took them to Dell Children’s...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred at 5014 Martin Avenue just before 9 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle had crashed into a fence. One of the victims had been pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
fox7austin.com
Man indicted for stabbing Bastrop County deputy at Austin H-E-B
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was indicted last week for Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer after police say he stabbed a Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy multiple times at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Investigators say Jaime Eliseo Canales, 40, shoplifted throughout the store in the 2300 block...
CBS Austin
Mueller Flats apartments sues City of Austin, asks to be taken off 'Repeat Offender' list
AUSTIN, Texas — An East Austin apartment complex is suing the City of Austin. Mueller Flats wants its complex to be removed from a 'Repeat Offender' list. The lawsuit alleges Mueller Flats is on the list because of damages sustained during the 2021 February winter storm. The suit claims...
CBS Austin
Police ID woman killed in Central Austin crash
Police have identified the woman who was killed Saturday after a single-vehicle crash in Central Austin. It happened in the 500 block of East 51st Street, near the Duval Street intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 8:50 p.m. Investigators say the driver --...
