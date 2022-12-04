Read full article on original website
NFL World Speculating About Colin Kaepernick On Monday
Should it be reunion time for the San Francisco 49ers?. The 49ers lost their second starting quarterback to a season-ending injury on Sunday, when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot. The team lost starter Trey Lance earlier in the year. While the 49ers are going with rookie Brock...
NBC Sports
What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints
There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady bumped into MLB superstar (and current free agent) Aaron Judge, who was rocking a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey.
Panthers waive Baker Mayfield. Here’s what that move means for the QB depth chart
The Carolina Panthers are moving on from former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield following a 1-5 stint as the top quarterback.
NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with...
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa sends Kyle Shanahan a curse-filled message; Deebo responds to Raheem Mostert; Shanahan on Trey Lance, QBs; Players praise Brock Purdy
There was no shortage of topics to talk about from a 49ers perspective after Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and we're going to dive right into them in this edition of 49ers Notebook. While much of Sunday's postgame discussion dealt with the season-ending foot injury to quarterback Jimmy...
NBC Sports
Cowherd believes Jimmy G injury opens door for Brady to 49ers
Just over a day since Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, opinions on what San Francisco should do at quarterback have already started flying. On Sunday, The Volume's Colin Cowherd discussed how Garoppolo's season-ending injury opens the door for another quarterback to...
49ers get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the injury will force the quarterback to miss the remainder of the season. That may not be the case, after all.
NBC Sports
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NBC Sports
Are Dean, Blankenship, and Ellis previewing Eagles' future?
James Bradberry. T.J. Edwards. Marcus Epps. Javon Hargrave. Brandon Graham. Fletcher Cox. Kyzir White. Ndamukong Suh. Linval Joseph. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. That’s a huge chunk of the Eagles’ 2022 defense, and every one of those guys is unsigned beyond this year. The Eagles are 11-1 and their defense is...
Yardbarker
Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Who Do Jaguars Take in Top-10?
The 2023 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer with each Sunday. For 14 teams set to make the postseason, the draft is the last thing on anyone's mind. But for over a dozen of other teams, attention can soon be turned fully to the draft. With the Jaguars sitting...
NBC Sports
Eagles veteran defensive end reportedly going on IR
Eagles veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is reportedly heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, 32, is having a scope on his injured knee this week and will be placed on IR, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. According to NFL Network, there’s “optimism” Quinn will be able to return for the...
atozsports.com
Dolphins find important solution to big problem
The Miami Dolphins are wasting no time in shoring up one of its biggest question marks. On Monday, the team announced the signing of veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher. In a corresponding move, Miami placed right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve. Fisher’s signing comes the day after Miami gave...
NBC Sports
Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles
The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles. “I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”
Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner
The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
NBC Sports
Ravens sign Brett Hundley to practice squad
Quarterback Brett Hundley is back with the Ravens. Hundley’s agent Kenny Zuckerman announced that his client has signed with the AFC North team. Hundley is joining the practice squad, but will be able to be elevated to the active roster for next Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh. The move...
Dolphins sign former No. 1 overall pick
The Miami Dolphins made a move on Monday to sign a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Miami signed offensive tackle Eric Fisher after they placed tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve. Fisher, 31, last played football for the Indianapolis Colts a season ago. Adam Schefter reported that Fisher signed with the Dolphins. Schefter tweeted, Read more... The post Dolphins sign former No. 1 overall pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Bengals cut punter Kevin Huber
Bengals punter Kevin Huber‘s long tenure in Cincinnati has come to an end. The 37-year-old Huber, who was born and raised in Cincinnati and played his college football at Cincinnati, has also spent his entire NFL career with the Bengals, who drafted him in 2009. Bengals head coach Zac...
