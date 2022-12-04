ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Colin Kaepernick On Monday

Should it be reunion time for the San Francisco 49ers?. The 49ers lost their second starting quarterback to a season-ending injury on Sunday, when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot. The team lost starter Trey Lance earlier in the year. While the 49ers are going with rookie Brock...
BAKER, CA
NBC Sports

What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints

There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady bumped into MLB superstar (and current free agent) Aaron Judge, who was rocking a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury

SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
The Spun

Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with...
NBC Sports

Cowherd believes Jimmy G injury opens door for Brady to 49ers

Just over a day since Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, opinions on what San Francisco should do at quarterback have already started flying. On Sunday, The Volume's Colin Cowherd discussed how Garoppolo's season-ending injury opens the door for another quarterback to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NBC Sports

Are Dean, Blankenship, and Ellis previewing Eagles' future?

James Bradberry. T.J. Edwards. Marcus Epps. Javon Hargrave. Brandon Graham. Fletcher Cox. Kyzir White. Ndamukong Suh. Linval Joseph. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. That’s a huge chunk of the Eagles’ 2022 defense, and every one of those guys is unsigned beyond this year. The Eagles are 11-1 and their defense is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Eagles veteran defensive end reportedly going on IR

Eagles veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is reportedly heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, 32, is having a scope on his injured knee this week and will be placed on IR, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. According to NFL Network, there’s “optimism” Quinn will be able to return for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Dolphins find important solution to big problem

The Miami Dolphins are wasting no time in shoring up one of its biggest question marks. On Monday, the team announced the signing of veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher. In a corresponding move, Miami placed right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve. Fisher’s signing comes the day after Miami gave...
NBC Sports

Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles

The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles. “I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”
crete

Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner

The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
NBC Sports

Ravens sign Brett Hundley to practice squad

Quarterback Brett Hundley is back with the Ravens. Hundley’s agent Kenny Zuckerman announced that his client has signed with the AFC North team. Hundley is joining the practice squad, but will be able to be elevated to the active roster for next Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh. The move...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Dolphins sign former No. 1 overall pick

The Miami Dolphins made a move on Monday to sign a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Miami signed offensive tackle Eric Fisher after they placed tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve. Fisher, 31, last played football for the Indianapolis Colts a season ago. Adam Schefter reported that Fisher signed with the Dolphins. Schefter tweeted, Read more... The post Dolphins sign former No. 1 overall pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Bengals cut punter Kevin Huber

Bengals punter Kevin Huber‘s long tenure in Cincinnati has come to an end. The 37-year-old Huber, who was born and raised in Cincinnati and played his college football at Cincinnati, has also spent his entire NFL career with the Bengals, who drafted him in 2009. Bengals head coach Zac...
CINCINNATI, OH

