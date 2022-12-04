Watch Swinney talk about Uiagalelei's future at Clemson

CHARLOTTE — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked following the ACC Championship game how DJ Uiagalelei took the news that Cade was going into the game in the third series and what his future is at Clemson.

Swinney: Yeah, DJ, he’s a special person. He handles everything the right way. He handles everything with class. He understood and knew — Streeter and I talked to both of them, as well.

We hoped that he’d play well, but he didn’t have a great series, especially the first series there. But we stuck with the plan, and then the rest is history. You’ve got to give credit to Cade for that. He kind of came in and took it, and it happened.

Moving forward, Cade will be the starter going in and DJ will be the backup. We’ll keep moving forward, and I’m sure there will be plenty of conversations — he graduates in a week or so, so he’s got a bright future. He’s got a bright future. Obviously it didn’t end tonight the way he would like, but he’s got a bright, bright future as a football player.

He’s a guy that always have a special place in my heart because nobody has ever worked harder, nobody has ever been more respected in this program. These guys love DJ, and I do, too.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.