ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Watch Swinney talk about Uiagalelei's future at Clemson

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rE47_0jWxK6U200

CHARLOTTE — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked following the ACC Championship game how DJ Uiagalelei took the news that Cade was going into the game in the third series and what his future is at Clemson.

Swinney: Yeah, DJ, he’s a special person. He handles everything the right way. He handles everything with class. He understood and knew — Streeter and I talked to both of them, as well.

We hoped that he’d play well, but he didn’t have a great series, especially the first series there. But we stuck with the plan, and then the rest is history. You’ve got to give credit to Cade for that. He kind of came in and took it, and it happened.

Moving forward, Cade will be the starter going in and DJ will be the backup. We’ll keep moving forward, and I’m sure there will be plenty of conversations — he graduates in a week or so, so he’s got a bright future. He’s got a bright future. Obviously it didn’t end tonight the way he would like, but he’s got a bright, bright future as a football player.

He’s a guy that always have a special place in my heart because nobody has ever worked harder, nobody has ever been more respected in this program. These guys love DJ, and I do, too.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkrnL_0jWxK6U200

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Clemson QB enters portal

A Clemson quarterback announced via social media Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal. Redshirt freshman Billy Wiles wrote on Twitter that he has decided to enter the portal. "Spending two seasons (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy