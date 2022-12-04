ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

In a major shift, China eases draconian "zero-COVID" policy restrictions

In a monumental reversal of policy, China announced Wednesday a series of measures rolling back some of its most draconian "zero-COVID" anti-coronavirus restrictions. The move appeared to be in response to widespread protests in recent weeks, including some of the boldest demonstrations China has seen in decades. Representatives from the...
Reuters

Emerging from the COVID pandemic, again

Dec 7 (Reuters) - For much of the world, 2022 marked the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift was palpable after several failed re-opening attempts in many countries. The arrival of the Omicron variant in late 2021, with its ability to re-infect people and the record spike in COVID cases that followed, initially stoked scientists' worst fears and confounded predictions for a return to normalcy.
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
CBS Philly

Flu, COVID-19 cases climbing across the US

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New warnings from federal health officials -- flu cases are the highest they've been in a decade and COVID-19 is increasing too. Part of this is related to a post-Thanksgiving surge of infections and it has doctors worried about the rest of the holiday season. Doctors' offices and hospital emergency departments are bombarded with sick people. Health officials say the surge is happening in part because more people aren't wearing masks and vaccination rates are not robust.It's been a brutal week fo the Kao family, struggling with a nasty virus like millions of Americans. "It's been hectic," father Brendan...
The Week

3 wild details of the plot to overthrow the German government

German authorities on Wednesday arrested 25 far-right extremists suspected of supporting a domestic terrorism group plotting to overthrow the country's government — and the details of the story are just as unbelievable as you might think.  A German noble and an ex-paratrooper were reportedly in charge One of the scheme's supposed leaders  — Prince Heinrich XIII — is actually a minor German noble from the House of Reuss, "which ruled over parts of the modern eastern state of Thuringia until 1918," BBC News reports. But Heinrich, who the relatively newly-formed group apparently planned to install as the leader of Germany, is notably...
CBS News

Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency

In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
Reuters

EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults.
CBS News

CDC: U.S. life expectancy is declining, with COVID-19 a key factor

Health experts are recommending new strategies for increasing life expectancy as the CDC projects Americans' life spans are on the decline. Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBS News’ Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak to discuss.
Reuters

Explainer-What's on the agenda at the U.N.'s COP15 nature summit?

MONTREAL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A key United Nations summit to halt nature loss begins this week in Montreal, Canada. Delegates from nearly 200 countries will spend two weeks hashing out a new global deal to protect the world's struggling species and fast-vanishing wild places.
CBS News

CBS News

