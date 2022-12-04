Read full article on original website
Related
In a major shift, China eases draconian "zero-COVID" policy restrictions
In a monumental reversal of policy, China announced Wednesday a series of measures rolling back some of its most draconian "zero-COVID" anti-coronavirus restrictions. The move appeared to be in response to widespread protests in recent weeks, including some of the boldest demonstrations China has seen in decades. Representatives from the...
Emerging from the COVID pandemic, again
Dec 7 (Reuters) - For much of the world, 2022 marked the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift was palpable after several failed re-opening attempts in many countries. The arrival of the Omicron variant in late 2021, with its ability to re-infect people and the record spike in COVID cases that followed, initially stoked scientists' worst fears and confounded predictions for a return to normalcy.
Fears of deadly infection surge as China abandons zero-Covid policy
The portable PCR testing booth dangled in the air over a dark Beijing street, captured on camera as it was winched away by a crane in the middle of the night. The image spread rapidly across Chinese social media, the perfect symbol of the bewilderingly rapid end of a draconian era.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Flu, COVID-19 cases climbing across the US
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New warnings from federal health officials -- flu cases are the highest they've been in a decade and COVID-19 is increasing too. Part of this is related to a post-Thanksgiving surge of infections and it has doctors worried about the rest of the holiday season. Doctors' offices and hospital emergency departments are bombarded with sick people. Health officials say the surge is happening in part because more people aren't wearing masks and vaccination rates are not robust.It's been a brutal week fo the Kao family, struggling with a nasty virus like millions of Americans. "It's been hectic," father Brendan...
Attacks on US power grid have been subject of extremist chatter for years. DHS bulletin warns of attacks on critical infrastructure amid other targets
Attacks on the United States' power grid have been the subject of extremist chatter for some time, notably ticking up in 2020, the same year a 14-page how-to on low tech attacks, including assaulting power grids with guns, circulated amongst extremist communication channels.
‘I want it even knowing the risks’: younger Australians seek out GPs willing to flout Covid vaccine guidelines
Young Australians have been left doctor-shopping for health professionals willing to flout the rules and give them a fourth Covid vaccination. As infections across the country continue to rise, health experts are now questioning if the second booster shot should be made available to people aged 16 to 29. People...
Russia hits Ukraine with missiles, warns of "clash between nuclear powers" as drones target Russian bases
Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia retaliated in brutal fashion this week after drone strikes targeted three airfields — including two deep inside its territory. The last strike came Tuesday morning, against a Russian airport just across the border from Ukraine, but it was preceded by two others on Monday that saw drones penetrate hundreds of miles into Russia.
Britain's health regulator backs COVID vaccine for infants from six months
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's health regulator on Tuesday authorised a COVID-19 vaccine for infants as young as six months, opening the door for vaccinating the country's youngest children once the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) agrees.
3 wild details of the plot to overthrow the German government
German authorities on Wednesday arrested 25 far-right extremists suspected of supporting a domestic terrorism group plotting to overthrow the country's government — and the details of the story are just as unbelievable as you might think. A German noble and an ex-paratrooper were reportedly in charge One of the scheme's supposed leaders — Prince Heinrich XIII — is actually a minor German noble from the House of Reuss, "which ruled over parts of the modern eastern state of Thuringia until 1918," BBC News reports. But Heinrich, who the relatively newly-formed group apparently planned to install as the leader of Germany, is notably...
Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade
The Apple CEO announced that chips powering Apple devices would be manufactured at a chip-making factory in Phoenix
Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5
Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its Omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months.
Brace for a stagflationary crisis that the Fed and other policymakers will be powerless to prevent, Nouriel Roubini warns
The global economy is headed for an unavoidable crash, according to Nouriel Roubini. The 'Dr Doom' economist warned that 'the mother of all stagflationary debt crises' is coming. The Federal Reserve might be powerless to prevent a collapse, he said. The global economy could be headed for crisis with policymakers...
Phys.org
Pandoravirus: The melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs—how worried should we be?
Scientists have recently revived several large viruses that had been buried in the frozen Siberian ground (permafrost) for tens of thousands of years. The youngest virus to be revived was a sprightly 27,000 years old. And the oldest—a Pandoravirus—was around 48,500 years old. This is the oldest virus ever to have been revived.
Readers reply: will there ever be world government, and would we want it?
Will there ever be world government, and would we want it? Neil Stuart, Abergavenny. Send new questions to nq@theguardian.com. What do you meant “will there be”? It’s already here, sheeple. salamandertome. It’s the only way we’ll ever have world peace. real_scs. Global cooperation is the...
EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults.
CDC: U.S. life expectancy is declining, with COVID-19 a key factor
Health experts are recommending new strategies for increasing life expectancy as the CDC projects Americans' life spans are on the decline. Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBS News’ Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak to discuss.
New coronavirus variants rendered the last remaining monoclonal antibody treatment useless
No more monoclonal antibody treatments for Covid are available in the U.S.: The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday rescinded its authorization of bebtelovimab, a drug previously given to patients who faced a high risk of severe disease. Over the last two years, the FDA authorized six monoclonal antibody treatments...
Explainer-What's on the agenda at the U.N.'s COP15 nature summit?
MONTREAL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A key United Nations summit to halt nature loss begins this week in Montreal, Canada. Delegates from nearly 200 countries will spend two weeks hashing out a new global deal to protect the world's struggling species and fast-vanishing wild places.
CBS News
579K+
Followers
74K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0