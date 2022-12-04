ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-year-old girl survives coyote attack in Los Angeles daylight

The Guardian
 3 days ago
A coyote, seen in Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

A coyote grabbed and injured a two-year old girl outside her Los Angeles home in a daytime attack before her father chased the animal off, her family said.

Home security video obtained by KTLA-TV showed the animal grab and drag the toddler across her lawn and sidewalk, seconds after her father took her out of a car seat, set her down and turned back inside the vehicle to gather her toys. They had just arrived home from preschool.

Ariel Eliyahuo heard his daughter screaming on the other side of the SUV, then realized she was being attacked by what appeared to be a coyote. He shouted and charged at the animal, causing it to release the girl. The coyote paused briefly a short distance away, then scampered off.

The girl suffered scratches and bruises in the Friday attack and was treated at an emergency room, where she received the rabies vaccine.

“She has a lot of scratches on her left leg and one of them is really deep,” her mother, Shira Eliyahuo, told KTLA. “The coyote just kind of dragged her so her face is also a little bit bruised.”

Coyotes are familiar sights in many Los Angeles neighborhoods, though attacks on people are rare.

Mikhail Braggs
3d ago

I saw the brief video on TV! It happened soo quickly but the babies father responded fast at the situation! The coyote was stubborn and appeared as if it wanted to attack the father!But the coyote eventually ran away! 😇😇

Paul Carter
2d ago

America should stop selling the land to whoever has the money but keep land for our indigenous life forms so they will have their natural areas to live In

maureen
3d ago

very sadWe hunt their prey so they have to venture out to find food...the earth was created for all life not just human life...

