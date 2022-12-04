ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Matt Hancock says telling his ex-wife about affair with Gina Coladangelo was ‘the worst conversation of my life’

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcaKh_0jWxJtAp00

Matt Hancock has said that telling his ex-wife Martha Hoyer Millar about his affair before it was publicised was the “worst conversation” he has had in his life.

The former health secretary, who resigned after his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo became public, recalled the aftermath that followed after he was told that details of the extramarital relationship would be published in The Sun .

Photographs of Hancock embracing Coladangelo in their workplace at a time when social distancing guidelines were still in place caused huge uproar as people accused him of breaking his own rules.

In a series of “pandemic diaries” for the Daily Mail , Hancock wrote that he received a call from The Sun editor Victoria Newton telling him that they were about to publish the photos.

The MP – who recently appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – said he “knew immediately what I had to do”.

“I needed to tell Martha right away, because it needed to come from me and nobody else,” he wrote. “I also knew I had to tell the children – it was going to be incredibly painful, but I couldn’t hide away from them forever.”

Hancock added that his family “deserved to know” about his affair before it came out in the newspaper.

“Having the health secretary for a husband or father during a global pandemic has been incredibly tough for the family, and I feel wretched,” he admitted.

The politician also denied that he had broken social distancing rules during his relationship with Coladangelo , because “nothing happened between us until May, after legal restrictions ended”.

After speaking with former prime minister Boris Johnson, Hancock claimed he was in “utter turmoil” as he returned to the home he shared with Martha to speak with her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQAjE_0jWxJtAp00

“It was – and remains – the very worst conversation of my life,” he wrote.

Hancock, who was suspended as an MP for joining I’m a Celeb , recently said that falling in love with Coladangelo meant his “political judgement was off” .

He hoped the British public would forgive him for a “human error” in starting his affair, which was a “failure of leadership”.

This week, Hancock also blamed infected care home staff for bringing the Covid virus into their workplaces, which resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly people during the pandemic.

In an earlier entry of his diary for the Daily Mail , he wrote that only a small proportion of cases were caused by his decision to discharge patients from hospital without testing.

Comments / 13

Related
The Independent

Who is Gina Coladangelo? All we know about Matt Hancock’s girlfriend after MP’s I’m a Celebrity stint

Former health secretary Matt Hancock made a high-profile return to the headlines with his recent stint on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!The Tory MP said taking part in the programme was a chance for people to see his human side.But Mr Hancock wasn’t the only one to garner attention as a result of the jungle trip, as his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flew out to meet him when the programme finished last month. The communications professional greeted Mr Hancock on the iconic rope bridge in Australia when he was ejected from the jungle in third...
epicstream.com

Prince William Feels Obliged to Meet With Prince Harry in The US? Kate Middleton’s Husband Allegedly Worried About His Brother Making Their Private Conversation Public

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains estranged. Even though the brothers reunited during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, there is no indication that their relationship improved after their brief reunion. Now, there are claims that the Prince of Wales will make the most of his time in the US to have a conversation with Prince Harry.
The Independent

Voices: The Palace racism outrage is more evidence Meghan Markle was telling the truth

Do you remember what they said?Of course, Buckingham Palace was “saddened” to learn of the “concerning” allegations of racism leveled at it by Meghan Markle when she spoke to Oprah Winfrey. But the kicker — the real poke in the eye — came in the first five words of the next sentence: “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed in private.”In short, it was a royal seal-embossed way of saying they thought she was a flat-out liar. And that was the mild stuff.In much of the British media, particularly the tabloid press,...
BBC

I'm A Celebrity: Boy George in tears as Matt Hancock enters camp

Boy George was visibly upset when talking about former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s presence to reality show I'm A Celebrity. The singer said his mother was seriously ill in hospital during the pandemic, and indicated he felt uncomfortable "sitting here having fun" with Hancock. Boy George added that if...
shefinds

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
RadarOnline

'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight

Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TODAY.com

See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
The Independent

Jana Kramer says brief relationship with Chris Evans ended after ‘mortifying’ bathroom incident

Jana Kramer has spoken candidly about her dating history with Chris Evans, and the “embarrassing” bathroom-related reason she thinks their romance ended. The country music singer, 38, opened up about her experience casually dating the Captain America star, who was recently named People’s sexiest man alive, during Monday’s episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.
Tyla

Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation

Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
CBS News

Meghan Markle faced "disgusting and very real" threats to her life when she lived in the U.K., former senior cop says

London — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, received multiple "disgusting and very real" threats against her life when she was living in the U.K., according to the former head of U.K. counterterrorism policing. In an interview with Britain's Channel 4 News, Neil Basu said the threats came from the far-right, which he called the fastest growing source of terrorist threats in the U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

964K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy