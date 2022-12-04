ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs vs. Bengals Week 13: How to watch, listen and stream online

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

A rematch of last season’s AFC title game, these two teams are in the thick of the conference playoff race. The Chiefs are atop the AFC West, while the Bengals are in hot pursuit of the AFC North division. Who will come away with a win to strengthen their standings?

Below are important game details about this regular season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, Dec. 4, 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Broadcast:

TV: KCTV5 (CBS Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Referee:

Opponent wire site:

2022 Schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time

1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

2 Thursday, Sept. 15 vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video Tickets

3 Sunday, Sept. 25 @ Indianapolis Colts Noon CT on CBS Tickets

4 Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

5 Monday, Oct. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 7:15 p.m CT on ESPN Tickets

6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ San Francisco 49ers 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets

8 Sunday, Oct. 30 BYE BYE BYE

9 Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

10 Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Noon CT on CBS Tickets

11 Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

12 Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets

13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

14 Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Denver Broncos (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

15 Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Houston Texans Noon CT on CBS Tickets

16 Saturday, Dec. 24 vs. Seattle Seahawks Noon CT on FOX Tickets

17 Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Denver Broncos Noon CT on CBS Tickets

18 Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8 @ Las Vegas Raiders TBD CT on TBD Tickets

Betting:

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 8:26 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

  • Spread Favorite: Kansas City (-2)
  • Moneyline: Kansas City (-135), Cincinnati (+114)
  • Total: 53 points

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

