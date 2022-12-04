ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons elevate Quinton Bell, Jonotthan Harrison from practice squad

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTBsh_0jWxJ3ne00

The Atlanta Falcons announced two moves on Saturday, elevating outside linebacker Quinton Bell and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bell has appeared in three games this season, recording two tackles while mostly playing on special teams. Harrison has yet to take a snap for the Falcons in 2022, but the veteran lineman has started 42 career games going back to 2014.

On the Falcons’ final injury report, rookie linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (forearm) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) were listed as questionable. These two injuries likely played a role in the team’s decision to elevate Bell and Harrison for Week 13.

List

List

Gallery

2023 NFL draft: 15 potential Falcons targets at pick No. 15

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 14

After the 13th full slate of regular season action, most fantasy football leagues are heading into the final week before the playoffs begin. If you had a tough injury in Week 13, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 head coach candidates Saints should consider in 2023

They haven’t done anything to suggest change is coming, but it almost feels inevitable that the New Orleans Saints will have to dismiss Dennis Allen. He inherited a 9-win team and turned it into one of the least-aggressive and poorly-coached squads around the league, prone to more procedural fouls and pre-snap penalties than many of their peers. Whether the Saints want to admit it or not, this story ends with showing him the door. If they’re smart they’ll cut their losses sooner rather than later.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos sign DL Elijah Garcia off Rams' practice squad

The connections between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos continue to grow. On Wednesday, the Broncos announced they’ve signed defensive lineman Elijah Garcia off the Rams’ practice squad, the second time they’ve poached a player from Los Angeles in as many years. Micah Kiser was the other, getting signed by Denver last September.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets sign Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to active roster

The Jets have signed offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the active roster as a corresponding move to placing offensive tackle Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list. Duvernay-Tardif re-joined the Jets when he signed with the practice squad on November 18. He started seven games for the Jets in 2021...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injured WR Quintez Cephus returns to Lions practice

There was a new face working with the Detroit Lions wide receivers on Wednesday. A familiar face, but one not seen in Allen Park in several months. Quintez Cephus participated in his first practice since the first week of October. Cephus suffered a foot injury in the Lions’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The third-year wideout suffered the injury on a play where he made his second catch of the season.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy