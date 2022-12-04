Effective: 2022-12-07 04:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ojai Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Ojai Valley. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO