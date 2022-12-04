Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Yakima Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Houston by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Houston DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Wakulla; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Liberty; South Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, increase braking time and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crockett; Schleicher; Sutton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Crockett, Schleicher and Sutton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet roads combined with low visibility will increase chances for accidents to occur.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, Screven, Tattnall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Evans; Jenkins; Screven; Tattnall DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Patchy fog may linger until 10 AM. The dense fog has dissipated across the South Carolina Lowcountry and southeast Georgia.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Auglaize, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Auglaize; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Visibilities will continue to gradually improve through late morning. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 10 AM.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Widespread fog reducing visibility to one mile or less and areas of dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Dauphin, Lebanon, York and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EST THIS MORNING Although the Dense Fog Advisory will expire at 8 AM, areas of dense fog will continue to impact the area for the next hour or so. Motorists should continue to use caution when driving, have low-beam headlights on, and leave extra room between you and the car in front of you.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick, Newberry, Saluda by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield; McCormick; Newberry; Saluda DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allendale, Hampton, Inland Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale; Hampton; Inland Colleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Patchy fog may linger until 10 AM. The dense fog has dissipated across the South Carolina Lowcountry and southeast Georgia.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for East Carteret, Lenoir by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: East Carteret; Lenoir DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Lenoir and East Carteret Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 07:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Tyrrell; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Washington, Tyrrell, Mainland Dare and Mainland Hyde Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Wake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Wake DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Wake, Harnett, Hoke and Cumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Frost Advisory issued for Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 04:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ojai Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Ojai Valley. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boone, Clinton, Delaware, Hamilton, Henry, Howard, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Boone; Clinton; Delaware; Hamilton; Henry; Howard; Madison; Randolph; Tipton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Clinton, Howard, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph and Henry Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Western portions of the dense fog advisory will be allowed to expire as visibilities have improved.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Wells by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Indiana, Allen IN, Huntington, Wells, Adams, Grant, Blackford and Jay Counties. In Ohio, Van Wert and Allen OH Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense fog may be slow to lift in some areas this morning. Motorists are advised to use caution, especially at intersections.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility, especially along Highway 50 and surrounding roads between Olathe and Montrose.
