General Hospital’s Rebecca Budig Hopes for a Whole ‘Latte’ Forgiveness for Her Next Appearance On Screen: ‘Please Do Not Tweet Me’

Monica Quartermaine was mentioned on Thanksgiving on General Hospital but where is she?
Leslie Charleson observed 45 years of playing Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital on August 16 but she was nowhere t be seen. Soaps She Knows and other spoilers addressed the event and used quotes from Charleson from past interviews but nothing new was revealed. Monica has not been on screen since the end of January and the last time Charleson was seen was during an interview with Maurice Benard in March on his Vlog State of Mind.
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Nina Won’t Know What Hit Her: All Carly Has to Do to Exact Revenge Is…
This is one dish that will have to be served piping hot rather than cold. As fashionable as the footwear on General Hospital may be, no one wants to be in Nina’s shoes these days, not with Carly gunning for “the other woman” for stealing her husband and hotel, and stoking suspicions that St. Willow might be cheating on Michael. And striking back at Nina will be easier for Carly than taking Sonny candy from his missus a baby.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’
The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Chad Duell Shares a Wedding Video With a Jaw-Dropping Reveal
His answer to the question, “So you think you can dance?” can only be a resounding “yes.”. Who knew? General Hospital keeps Michael too buttoned-down to really cut loose. But Chad Duell, it turns out, has some moves. After attending the wedding of sibling Garrett and his...
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery
Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.
SheKnows
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
SheKnows
She’s Baaack! Bold & Beautiful’s Katrina Bowden Makes a ‘Colorful’ Return to the Screen
The CBS soap actress resurfaces during the holidays. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Katrina Bowden on The Bold and the Beautiful and though it’s hard to tell where Flo has been hiding these days (heck, we hardly ever get to see Wyatt!), the actress is about to unveil a new character this Friday. On December 9, at 8 pm, the Hallmark Channel will premiere The Most Colorful Time of Year, as part of its Countdown to Christmas programming event.
ETOnline.com
'Chicago Med' Producers on Brian Tee's Send-Off and Marlyne Barrett's 'Bravery' Amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)
As Chicago Med sends off one of their own, a slew of new challenges await for the doctors at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. In Wednesday's season 8 fall finale, titled "This Could Be the Start of Something New," Will (Nick Gehlfuss) relies on Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Med’s newly donated, state-of-the-art OR 2.0 to save his patient. Charles (Oliver Platt) helps an elderly confused patient who’s mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart. And as their wedding day approaches, Ethan (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) run into some roadblocks.
SheKnows
General Hospital Just Cast the Man Who May Hold Lucy’s Fate in His Hands
Viewers saw a new face in Port Charles when Agent Whitten appeared in connection with the investigation into Anna allegedly shooting Lucy and in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest it was reported that Mike Peebler had stepped into the General Hospital role. And though it’s unclear how long...
TMZ.com
'GMA' Hosts Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Weren't Pulled Off Air Because of His Prior Affair
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' benching from the 'GMA3' anchor's desk has nothing to do with an alleged workplace affair he had several years ago with another producer ... TMZ has learned. Amy and T.J. were noticeably absent Monday morning -- less than a week after news of their romance...
‘General Hospital’: 4 Changes the Soap Needs to Make Right Now
'General Hospital' has faced criticism for not being as good as it used to be, and it's in need of some changes.
Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities
When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
SheKnows
General Hospital
In today’s recap, Britt gets her Huntington’s diagnosis, Dex and Josslyn get *very* close and Holly finally reveals who Victor is holding over her!. When Britt receives bad news, will it be with regards to her health? And will anyone be there to help her process whatever it happens to be?
SheKnows
As Bold & Beautiful’s Naomi Matsuda Announces, ‘That’s a Wrap,’ We’re Left Wondering What That Means for Li’s Future
There’s no two ways about it: Naomi Matsuda is a busy woman. She’s so busy, in fact, that if Finn’s Bold & Beautiful mom is anything like her portrayer, we can totally understand how Li survived that car crash all those months ago. Because nothing is going to slow her down!
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Sets the Record Straight About Exit Rumors
Sometimes, when everything seems to be going right, that’s when we get the most nervous waiting to be blindsided with bad news. And that seems to be what’s happening with fans when it comes to Carly!. Just when we finally get her back in Port Charles and out...
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Deacon panics when Finn asks him to do the unthinkable
Finn will ask Deacon to do the unthinkablePhoto bySoaps.com screenshot. The Bold and the Beautiful has focused recent episodes on the love triangle involving Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and his ex-wives Taylor Hayes (Krista Alen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that another storyline that has been placed on the back burner is about to heat up. John Finnegan (Tyler Novlan) will share his opinion about his birth mom Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) with Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) and they will go to Deacon Sharp for answers.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Tyler Christopher Sends a Profound Message ‘to Those Who Did Not Think I Would Make It to 50’ Years Old
After a lot of ups and downs, the daytime vet has plenty to be thankful for. Friday, November 11, marked General Hospital and Days of Our Lives vet Tyler Christopher’s (ex-Nikolas; ex-Stefan) 50th birthday and while celebrating the milestone, he reflected on his life and why some thought he wouldn’t make it this far. He began by thinking back on his 40th birthday filled with “fond memories” at The Little Beach House in Malibu with his family and friends.
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Dec. 5-9 Spoilers: Bill And Liam Face Off--Hope Blasts Thomas-- Ridge Decides
Thomas will feel the heat this week on Bold and the Beautiful.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 5 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will fire Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) but not before disowning him as a member of the Forrester clan. Soap Dirt reported that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will argue with his dad, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), about putting the sword necklace on. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will blast Thomas for his shady move and vows to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from him.
