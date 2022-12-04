Former President Donald Trump is still begging to be reinstated in his old job more than two years after losing the 2020 election, now calling for the “termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” Seemingly on the heels of the underwhelming “Twitter Files” that revealed very little, Trump took to Truth Social to call for his return, or an entirely new election, due to the apparent “revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD.” “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” he wrote. No fraud has been proven and Trump’s legal cases were each thrown out, with congress certifying Joe Biden as the rightful winner of the 2020 election.

3 DAYS AGO