Related
Yankees sign Aaron Judge to mega-deal after terrifying Giants buzz
New York Yankees fans, your long, national nightmare is over. Those 15 hours where Aaron Judge signing with the San Francisco Giants felt inevitable have wrapped up in a tidy bow, with Mitch Haniger by the Bay and a new captain in the Bronx. Wednesday will surely be a day...
Cardinals: Day 3 of Winter Meetings brings first move and catcher rumors
Day 3 changes the narrative on catcher a bit while adding a relief pitcher in free agency. The Winter Meetings are one of the busiest times of the year, with Monday’s updates from San Diego already feeling like old news for the St. Louis Cardinals. The club still remains heavily linked to different catchers, but a new favorite may have emerged. There is still talk of the Cardinals in the shortstop market, the Chicago Cubs made their first splash, and the club made their first signing of the week as well.
Giants contract offer to Aaron Judge is revealed, and it’s enormous
The San Francisco Giants are prepared to offer Aaron Judge a massive contract and entice the former Yankees slugger to head back to the West Coast. The San Francisco Giants are reportedly ready to open their checkbook wide in an attempt to bring Aaron Judge back home. The Giants have...
3 Braves moves to make after losing Kenley Jansen to Red Sox
The Atlanta Braves had expressed interest in Kenley Jansen returning but now that he’s heading to Boston, what moves do the Braves now need to make?. Though the Atlanta Braves had hoped to bring veteran closer Kenley Jansen back in free agency this offseason after he led the team with 41 saves in the 2022 campaign, they were unsuccessful. On Wednesday, the reliever signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox, leaving the Atlanta bullpen without one of its stalwarts (though not without some ups and downs) from last season.
MLB insider: Everything to know about Aaron Judge free-agent decision
The New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge on Wednesday morning. What happens next?. With Aaron Judge agreeing to a nine-year, $360 million contract with the New York Yankees, the dominoes at the Winter Meetings are starting to fall. But the market is starting to gain clarity, especially for the teams...
Aaron Judge rejecting Padres’ massive offer proves Yankees legacy was on the line
Aaron Judge will remain a New York Yankee for (presumably) the remainder of his baseball career. Rejoice. But the stress of him potentially leaving was real. For a moment, he was apparently a San Francicso Giant. Or … wait. That was Arson Judge. But the Giants weren’t the only...
Source: Cardinals, Willson Contreras reach 5-year, $87.5M deal
Willson Contreras, a strong-armed catcher with a big bat, has reached a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the Cardinals, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Determining the best shortstop fit
Trea Turner has officially signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, meaning there are just 3-star shortstops left in free agency. Between Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson, who is the best option for the Chicago Cubs?. Bogaerts is the oldest of the three, at 30 years old, and both Correa...
Aaron Judge used Giants to make the Yankees sweat with ultimate decoys
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge played the free agency market hard this offseason, ultimately making fans in The Bronx nervous thanks to the Giants. The New York Yankees had one of the most nerve-wracking moments this offseason as they were in a position to lose Aaron Judge, if they weren’t careful. Judge deployed a smart strategy in meeting with the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres, only to reveal in the end that he wants to stay with the Yankees, but he’s just seeking a nine-year deal (per multiple insiders).
Aaron Judge makes his Giants dream crystal clear in TIME interview
The San Francisco Giants are chasing top free agent Aaron Judge, who grew up rooting for the team by the Bay. In a curiously-timed interview with TIME magazine, Aaron Judge was named Athlete of the Year for 2022. In an interview with the national outlet, Judge was an open book, discussing his ongoing negotiations with the Yankees, and his childhood in northern California.
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)
Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
Yankees updated lineup after Aaron Judge returns
Aaron Judge is officially returning to the New York Yankees and their potential lineup for next season is already looking stacked. After publicly flirting with the Giants in free agency and considering all his options, Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal, coming on the heels of his record-breaking 62-home-run season, should help secure his legacy as one of the most productive and beloved Yankees of all time.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Cody Bellinger nearing decision
While all the recent focus for the Chicago Cubs at the Major League Baseball Winter Meeting has been on their pursuit of the three remaining top free-agent shortstops in Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson, the team is still expected to acquire a center fielder this offseason. It would seem that the Cubs' primary target for their center field vacancy is former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the Dodgers and considering his offensive struggles since winning the National League MVP in 2019, it is believed that he is looking for a short-term deal in order to rebuild his value.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Jed Hoyer loves this free-agent shortstop
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings are here and the Chicago Cubs are connected to each of the top four-free agent shortstops. Entering the Sunday, the talk was centered around Dansby Swanson as there appears to be escalating interest from the Cubs in the former Atlanta Braves shortstop. Still, a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today has free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts as the team's top priority this offseason. All this while Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic had this to say about Cubs' president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and Trea Turner.
Giants in the hunt for another big free agent besides Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants have been very open about their ability to spend this offseason, and they may be aiming to sign more stars than just Aaron Judge. The Giants are shopping this offseason with a huge target on star Aaron Judge, and they’ve been proactive on him by hosting meetings and sharing that if they don’t land him, it won’t be because they got outbid. While it’s well known they want to put Judge in their jersey, it’s lesser known that they’re reportedly seeking another star, too.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Kodai Senga may be signing soon
The free-agent starting pitcher market has burst open with the recent signings of Jacob deGrom with the Texas Rangers, and Justin Verlander with the New York Mets. The Chicago Cubs were not believed to be in the sweepstakes for either pitcher and the same can also be said for Carlos Rodon, who is now the best available free-agent starting pitcher on the market. Not far behind Rodon in terms of free-agent starting pitcher rankings is Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga. Senga is making the transition to Major League Baseball and the Cubs were among the early favorites to sign the Japanese standout this offseason. In recent weeks, all has been quiet on the Cubs' front in regard to Senga and that includes this latest tweet from MLB Network Insider Jon Paul Morosi at the Winter Meetings.
