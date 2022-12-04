Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Margie Knight Dixon
(Age 81, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday December 7th at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12noon till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Bonnie Faye Wright Sisk
(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday December 7th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Betty Lou Hendricks
(Age 78, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday December 10th at 12noon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Atkins Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Donna Fritz
(Age 67, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hopkinsville hosts tree-lighting, parade this weekend
It’ll be a big weekend for Christmas festivities in Hopkinsville, with the tree-lighting Friday night and the parade Saturday evening. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman reminds that 11-year old Zach Boyd will be the switch-flipper for the tree-lighting Friday night at 6 on Founders Square. Toby Hudson...
One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision
An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
Details released in I-24 single-vehicle crash
A Clarksville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies responded to the exit ramp from the Pennryile Parkway onto I-24 and investigation determined that a vehicle operated by Randell Salyers of Clarksville had left the road way while exiting the Parkway to get onto I-24. The vehicle traveled off the left of the ramp and went through the grass median before hitting a ravine and overturning multiple times.
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway crash
A woman was flown to a hospital in Nashville following a crash on the Edward Breathitt Parkway Saturday. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Stephanie Bumgarner of Clarksville was heading northbound on the parkway near the 8 mile marker, heading straight. A witness told deputies that another vehicle cut her off, and she swerved to avoid a collision.
Hopkinsville City Council bids farewell to outgoing members
Hopkinsville City Council bid farewell to outgoing councilmembers at Tuesday’s meeting, which will be the final city council meeting of the year. January will see several new faces on the city council, but first, Mayor Wendell Lynch presented the outgoing members with certificates of appreciation, thanking them for answering the call to serve, which often comes with long nights and longer meetings. Longtime councilman Phillip Brooks had some advice for incoming members—celebrate the victories and respect those who sit on the council with you.
Pembroke brings in the Christmas spirit with community event
Rain didn’t stop Pembroke from getting in the Christmas spirit Tuesday night. Christmas in the park was moved into the old gym and a good crowd turned out for the festivities. Mayor Judy Peterson says they were glad to see so many neighbors talking together and getting a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who were on hand to hear Christmas wishes and joys.
DG robbery suspect appears for arraignment
The man who allegedly committed robbery at the West Seventh Street Dollar General asked for help with his drug addiction during arraignment Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. On October 18 of this year, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville allegedly left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with...
Man accused of assaulting woman with handgun
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested for felony assault and wanton endangerment after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Monday night with a handgun. The Hopkinsville police arrest citation for 45-year old Carlos Hatcher of Hopkinsville says he was in an altercation with the victim over text messages at a home on Camilla Drive when he allegedly struck her with the loaded handgun and then held the gun to her body.
Streets to close for Hopkinsville Christmas parade Saturday
Streets in downtown Hopkinsville will be closing this weekend to make way for the Hopkinsville Electric System night-time Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. at Glass Avenue and make its way south on Main Street. Glass Avenue will be blocked from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. All side streets on Glass Avenue from North Drive to Main Street will be blocked along with all side streets on Main Street from Glass Avenue to 14th Street will be blocked from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
HPD investigating thefts of heating unit, catalytic converter
A heating unit was stolen in recent weeks from a building at Riverside Cemetery. The unit valued at $3,200 was stolen sometime between November 10 and Thursday afternoon, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which does not name any suspects. Meanwhile, the catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle at...
Clarksville police investigating fatal shooting on N. Riverside Drive
Clarksville police are now investigating a shooting that occurred on Riverside Drive early Sunday morning as a homicide, after the victim passed away. According to a news release, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred in at a business in the 700 block of North Riverside Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning that ended with the male victim shot in the parking lot. He would later succumb to his injuries at a Nashville hospital.
Potter enters guilty plea to wanton endangerment
A Hopkinsville man originally indicted for assault entered a guilty plea in Christian Circuit Court Monday morning. Carlos Potter entered a guilty plea to first-degree wanton endangerment, amended down from first-degree assault, with Judge Andrew Self saying it comes with a recommend sentence of three-years with the Commonwealth neutral on probation.
Suspect arrested for Jersey Mikes robbery
Hopkinsville police have arrested the fugitive accused of robbing Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers arrested 53-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville at the Walmart on Clinic Drive Sunday and charged him with first-degree robbery. He allegedly entered Jersey Mikes just before 6 p.m. Saturday, told employees he had...
Salvation Army seeking volunteers for bell-ringing, Angel Tree
The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is still in need of volunteers to ring the bells for the red kettle campaign this holiday season. Everyone recognizes the red buckets manned by volunteers outside of local retailers, as the work to raise money to benefit the Salvation Army and the many services and programs they provide to those most in need in the community. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says volunteers only go for an hour at a time, and that time can really fly as you work for a good cause.
Man served with felony warrants facing new gun, drug charges
A man sought on several felony warrants is facing new drug and gun charges following a traffic stop Monday night on South Campbell Street. Hopkinsville police located and stopped 30-year old Travis Lacy of Hopkinsville and served him with a Christian County Grand Jury indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, trafficking in meth and marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon and other drug-related charges. He also had warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.
Awards This Week 12/5-12/9
Austin Peay State University redshirt sophomore guard Sean Durugordon was named the ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Week. Durugordon, a Harlem, New York, native, averaged 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last week against Western Kentucky and Tennessee State. He recorded eight points, seven rebounds and two assists, Nov. 30, in a one-point loss to the Hilltoppers in the Winfield Dunn Center. Durugordon posted career-highs in points (24), minutes (40), field goals made (9), and steals (2) and tied a career-high with three assists, Dec. 3, in the Governors’ 77-61 win at home against Tennessee State. He also tallied six boards and a block against the Tigers. Durugordon ranks 10th in the ASUN in 3-point attempts (45).
