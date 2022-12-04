ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton police probe armed robbery

By John Silva
 3 days ago

Groton, Conn./WTIC Radio - Police in Groton are looking for the suspect who held up a Henny Penny store on town Saturday night.

It was just after 7:00 p.m. that the suspect entered the store on Gold Star Highway brandishing a knife and demanding money.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

There were no injuries.

Police are looking for a dark-skinned Hispanic male with short black hair.

He was wearing jeans and a blue tee shirt and fled in a four-door sedan with a female accomplice behind the wheel.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Groton police.

Hartford, CT
