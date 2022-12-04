Groton police probe armed robbery
Groton, Conn./WTIC Radio - Police in Groton are looking for the suspect who held up a Henny Penny store on town Saturday night.
It was just after 7:00 p.m. that the suspect entered the store on Gold Star Highway brandishing a knife and demanding money.
He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
There were no injuries.
Police are looking for a dark-skinned Hispanic male with short black hair.
He was wearing jeans and a blue tee shirt and fled in a four-door sedan with a female accomplice behind the wheel.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Groton police.
Comments / 2