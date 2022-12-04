Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisories up for all of western Mass Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a cloudy and chilly afternoon throughout western Mass but at least we remained dry. That will change tomorrow as a clipper system will bring a period of snow to the region Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for all of Western Mass from 10am Sunday until 7am Monday.
Dry start to the weekend. Tracking some light snow for Sunday evening
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a chill afternoon a cold night is on the way with clear skies and a slight breeze. Temperatures will fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s overnight. After some sun to start tomorrow morning clouds look to win out Saturday afternoon as a weak area of low pressure passes offshore. Portions of Eastern Mass could see a shower or flurry Saturday, but Western Mass will remain dry.
Getting Answers: Gas prices begin to fall in time for the holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Gas prices are falling just in time for the holidays. Western Mass News spoke with AAA spokesperson Mark Schieldrop who said multiple factors are at play in causing this drop in prices including production inventory and demand. “It’s a holiday gift for motorists this time of year...
Janna's Friday Forecast
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Janna's Thursday Forecast. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST. |
Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to 3300 Main Street Saturday morning for reports of a rollover accident. According to Springfield Fire, only one vehicle was involved. The occupant was taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident has no been released at this time.
Fire crews in Springfield respond to accident near exit 2 on I-91
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to exit 2 on I-91 North Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire, one person was extricated from their vehicle and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash has not...
Dance show held during final weekend of Festival of Trees
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday is the last day to visit Springfields Festival of the Trees held at the MassMutual Center. The fun event is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit. Saturday, a dance show was held at the convention, benefitting the Springfield Boys and Girls Club. Western Mass...
Friday night news update
In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
Town by Town: December 9
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, the fire department is holding their Homeless for the Holidays operation. WSFD members are volunteering to staff the site 24 hours a day through Sunday. Members will sleep in tents and brave the elements, keeping warm with a campfire.
Local law enforcement braves the cold to raise money for Special Olympics
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local law enforcement was stationed at the Chicopee Walmart on Memorial Drive Saturday for their annual Cop on Top event to raise money for the Special Olympics. As shoppers were going about their Christmas shopping, law enforcement endured winter’s chill from the store’s roof for a...
Bears shower the Thunderbirds game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It was a near sellout crowd at Saturday’s Thunderbirds game and the ice looked a little different after the team’s first goal. The rink was showered with teddy bears earlier tonight, all to support a good cause this holiday season. It’s an annual tradition that...
Western Mass News Toys for Tots drive wraps up!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -At Western Mass News our Toys for Tots drive came to end on Friday. The annual drive is part of the Marines’ Toys for Tots which donates new unwrapped toys for families in need. Western Mass News spoke with staff Sgt. Mitchell Salcido, who said he’s...
Little league turns field into holiday wonderland
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Longmeadow Little League turned its home field into a seasonal baseball wonderland. There were thousand of sparking lights all over the field, fire pits for toasting marshmallows, glowing baseball games, music and holiday cheer. The event was a fundraiser for the league, which had over 400...
Majestic Theater holds opening night of Home for the Holidays performance
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday night was opening night for the Majestic Theater’s Home for the Holidays performance. Western Mass News is a proud media partner of the theater. The holiday show runs through December 22. It’s an evening of familiar and unfamiliar tunes brimming with holiday cheer, delivered by...
Getting Answers: COVID risk in our area based on new data
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers on the latest COVID-19 data as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk, but three counties in western mass are at low risk. Western Mass News checked in with Baystate Medical Center...
Chicopee resident starts petition for change after string of deadly pedestrian crashes
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A string of deadly pedestrian crashes in Chicopee, now has city leaders looking for ways to make roads safer. It has one resident starting a petition to promote change. One Chicopee Street resident started a petition, hoping to prove to the city that speeding is a grave...
Bicyclist involved in Thursday accident dies, Safety concerns grow for Chicopee roads
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The bicyclist who was hit by a car today on Meadow Street has died. This marks the third fatal accident in the city in less than two weeks. This accident happened just one day before Chicopee’s mayor and the police chief are set to speak about these deadly accidents. Residents Western Mass News spoke with said something needs to be done about these issues.
Springfield Thunderbirds gear up for annual Teddy Bear Toss
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Thunderbirds are hitting the ice at the MassMutual Center this weekend, but the real action will take place in the stands for the annual Teddy Bear Toss!. 5,168 bears were collected at last year’s game, and the Springfield Thunderbirds hope to break that record again...
Bicyclist struck, dies from injuries in serious crash in Chicopee
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Developing news out of Chicopee, police are investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist. Western Mass News learned from Chicopee Police the male bicyclist was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries. This news comes as the mayor and police chief are expected...
