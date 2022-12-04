ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton Library Adult Services announces December events

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library has announced the Adult Services and Outreach Department will hold several events in the month of December. The first event is “Come Walk It Off,” a chance to connect with nature. The group will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2:15 p.m. at the Edwards Island Pavilion.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City holds yearly Christmas Parade

Christmas is in the air across the region! Johnson City hosted its Christmas parade this morning with the theme, "All Around the World." The parade is powered by the Blue Plum Organization. Organizers say this is the biggest parade yet for Johnson City including 110 floats. There were floats from...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed

A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Council considering increases in garbage fees

ELIZABETHTON — Residents and businesses in Elizabethton may see their cost of garbage pickup increased, if the City Council approves a proposed price adjustment. The proposal is to raise the cost of residential fees from $13 to $15 per month and the cost of commercial fees from $25 to $30 per month. The cost of the service has remained the same since July 2019.
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022

GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City man faces multiple charges

Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald, of Johnson City, on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

New plan to renovate Princeton Arts Center is moving forward

Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a plan later this month to spend no more than $175,000 to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City as temporary offices and storage space for the Washington County Election Commission. The county’s Budget Committee voted Friday to revise an...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

General manager of South Fork Utility District resigns

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Fork Utility District (SFUD) has accepted the resignation of its general manager, who was at the center of an investigation by a state agency that found nearly $1.7 million in “questionable payments” to his businesses. According to a post from the utility district, the SFUD Board of Commissioners […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Daily Pledge: Fairmont Elementary - Mrs. Janutolo's 2nd Grade Class

The Pledge of Allegiance is an expression of patriotism and commitment to our country. The Bachman Bernard Family is proud to present the Daily Pledge from our local schools. Daily Pledge: Fairmont Elementary – Mrs. Janutolo’s …. The Pledge of Allegiance is an expression of patriotism and commitment...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville

You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
GREENEVILLE, TN
The Tomahawk

Commodity distributions planned for Johnson County

The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) is set to host its commodity distributions across the region, which includes Johnson County. According to event organizers, the upcoming distribution for Mountain City (Johnson County) will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the First Christian Church, 401 West Main St, Mountain City, TN.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Victim in Sunday morning shooting in Carter County identified

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning in the Siam community. The man was identified as 58-year-old Andrew Gilbertson of 106 Countryside Drive. Cynthia Ellis, 69, also of 106 Countryside Drive, has been charged with first-degree...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Budweiser Clydesdales make appearance at Johnson City Food City

Budweiser Clydesdales make appearance at Johnson City Food City. Budweiser Clydesdales make appearance at Johnson …. Budweiser Clydesdales make appearance at Johnson City Food City. Roundball Roundup: Bearcat Tip-Off championship games …. Roundball Roundup: Bearcat Tip-Off championship games set. Parents speak after their son missing for seven months …. Parents...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Northside Elementary student designs Johnson City Schools Christmas card

Alaysia Wilkins, a fifth grader at Northside Elementary, is the designer of this year's Johnson City Schools Christmas card. In a schoolwide competition, Northside Elementary students submitted their holiday drawings in hopes of being the artist to represent Johnson City Schools on the district's Christmas card.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy