Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Library Adult Services announces December events
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library has announced the Adult Services and Outreach Department will hold several events in the month of December. The first event is “Come Walk It Off,” a chance to connect with nature. The group will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2:15 p.m. at the Edwards Island Pavilion.
wcyb.com
Johnson City holds yearly Christmas Parade
Christmas is in the air across the region! Johnson City hosted its Christmas parade this morning with the theme, "All Around the World." The parade is powered by the Blue Plum Organization. Organizers say this is the biggest parade yet for Johnson City including 110 floats. There were floats from...
7 Brew to open its first Johnson City coffee drive-thru in March 2023
They have a 'secret drink' menu, but 7 Brew's plans to open the company's first drive-thru coffee shop in Johnson City aren't a secret anymore. Construction is set to begin on Dec. 19 and a company spokeswoman said the store will be at 1910 N. Roan Street (the site of the former Toys R Us store).
Johnson City Press
New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed
A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council considering increases in garbage fees
ELIZABETHTON — Residents and businesses in Elizabethton may see their cost of garbage pickup increased, if the City Council approves a proposed price adjustment. The proposal is to raise the cost of residential fees from $13 to $15 per month and the cost of commercial fees from $25 to $30 per month. The cost of the service has remained the same since July 2019.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022
GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man faces multiple charges
Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald, of Johnson City, on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
Johnson City Press
New plan to renovate Princeton Arts Center is moving forward
Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a plan later this month to spend no more than $175,000 to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City as temporary offices and storage space for the Washington County Election Commission. The county’s Budget Committee voted Friday to revise an...
General manager of South Fork Utility District resigns
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Fork Utility District (SFUD) has accepted the resignation of its general manager, who was at the center of an investigation by a state agency that found nearly $1.7 million in “questionable payments” to his businesses. According to a post from the utility district, the SFUD Board of Commissioners […]
wjhl.com
Daily Pledge: Fairmont Elementary - Mrs. Janutolo's 2nd Grade Class
The Pledge of Allegiance is an expression of patriotism and commitment to our country. The Bachman Bernard Family is proud to present the Daily Pledge from our local schools. Daily Pledge: Fairmont Elementary – Mrs. Janutolo’s …. The Pledge of Allegiance is an expression of patriotism and commitment...
Johnson City Press
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
The Tomahawk
Commodity distributions planned for Johnson County
The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) is set to host its commodity distributions across the region, which includes Johnson County. According to event organizers, the upcoming distribution for Mountain City (Johnson County) will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the First Christian Church, 401 West Main St, Mountain City, TN.
Johnson City Press
Victim in Sunday morning shooting in Carter County identified
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning in the Siam community. The man was identified as 58-year-old Andrew Gilbertson of 106 Countryside Drive. Cynthia Ellis, 69, also of 106 Countryside Drive, has been charged with first-degree...
Johnson City Press
Two men arraigned in Carter Sessions Court on Monday in Phillip Glass murder
ELIZABETHTON — Two men who have been charged with first-degree murder in last Thursday’s shooting death of Phillip Glass had their first appearance in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday. Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, 524 Highway 321, Hampton, and Cody Alan Miller, 23, 232 Bear Branch Road,...
cardinalnews.org
Stores dedicated to unregulated ‘skill game’ machines proliferate in Bristol
As electronic “skill game” machines continue to operate unregulated and untaxed in Virginia, they have proliferated in Bristol, where at least three stores — each filled with 25 to 30 of the machines — have popped up in recent months. Previously, a few of the games...
wjhl.com
Budweiser Clydesdales make appearance at Johnson City Food City
Budweiser Clydesdales make appearance at Johnson City Food City. Budweiser Clydesdales make appearance at Johnson …. Budweiser Clydesdales make appearance at Johnson City Food City. Roundball Roundup: Bearcat Tip-Off championship games …. Roundball Roundup: Bearcat Tip-Off championship games set. Parents speak after their son missing for seven months …. Parents...
Johnson City Press
Northside Elementary student designs Johnson City Schools Christmas card
Alaysia Wilkins, a fifth grader at Northside Elementary, is the designer of this year's Johnson City Schools Christmas card. In a schoolwide competition, Northside Elementary students submitted their holiday drawings in hopes of being the artist to represent Johnson City Schools on the district's Christmas card.
Johnson City Press
Carter County nearing approval of $1 million project for new heating and air conditioning system for jail
ELIZABETHTON — The Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission unanimously approved a motion Tuesday night to move ahead on a $1 million project to replace the heating and air conditioning system in the Carter County Detention Center. The motion sends the project to the Budget Committee...
Johnson City Press
VDOT sets public meeting for proposed US Route 23 improvement in Wise County
BRISTOL - The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a design public meeting Dec. 12 in Wise for proposed intersection and median crossover improvements on U.S. Route 23 in Wise County. The open house format public meeting will be at Central High School, Monday, Dec. 12, 4 – 6 p.m....
Family of Elizabethton murder victim speaks out
Philip Glass, 31, had been planning to meet his niece and head to North Carolina to visit his mother on Dec. 1, but he never made it out of Elizabethton.
