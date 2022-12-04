Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Fast Growing Taco Chain Is Opening A Restuarant at McCandless CrossingTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the USTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
One person dies in crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township, police said. The crash happened at Route 19 and Ehrman Road at about 2:15 p.m. According to a police statement, witnesses reported that a northbound U-Haul truck went through a red signal and struck a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.
explore venango
One Transported Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 23-year-old man was injured following a two-vehicle collision in Cherrytree Township on Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:18 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on State Route 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2016 Ford...
Westmoreland man was driving wrong way on Turnpike in fatal crash, police say
A Westmoreland County man killed in a crash over the weekend on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was driving the wrong way on the highway in Somerset County, according to state police. Dustin Brant, 27, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes at 9:15 p.m. Friday in Jefferson Township near mile marker...
Pennsylvania fire chief facing charges for allegedly assaulting another firefighter during response
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A fire chief in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, is facing charges for allegedly assaulting another firefighter Sunday during a response. Stowe Township Fire Chief Matthew Chapman was one of the first firefighters to arrive on scene of a fire that destroyed a building in McKee Rocks, Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI.
explore venango
State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
977rocks.com
Crash Victim’s Mother Thanks First Responder; Man Recovering
The man involved in a fiery crash is on the road to recovery, but is facing an uphill battle. 36-year-old Ryan Davidson of Butler suffered a seizure while driving on Fairground Hill Road last week in Butler Township. His vehicle went off the road and eventually caught fire. He was rescued by township police and fire fighters.
‘It’s not fair’: Loved ones remember Cranberry Township man killed in suspected DUI crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A Cranberry Township man is being remembered as the “very best.”. B.J. Forsyth, 46, was killed Sunday when police say a drunk man driving a U-Haul blew a stoplight on Route 19 and crashed into the car he was driving. The U-Haul driver, 34-year-old...
cranberryeagle.com
Beaver County man charged in fatal Cranberry Township crash
A Beaver County man is in Butler County Prison facing charges in a fatal traffic accident Sunday in Cranberry Township. Police allege he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Darren Michael Martin, 34, of Aliquippa, was arrested following the three-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at...
Rollover crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash in Boardman on Monday evening.
wtae.com
School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
977rocks.com
Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.
Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Coroner Identifies Woman Who Died in Chippewa Township Fire
(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabuaer has identified the victim of a fire that occurred Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night in Chippewa Township. Gabauer said via release that 67-year-old Rebecca Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at 100 Woodland Road in the township. When first responders arrived they found Crawford unresponsive in the home that suffered severe damage from the fire. Gabauer said the cause and manner of Crawford’s death is still under investigation.
wtae.com
Fire destroys structure in Westmoreland County
Fire destroyed a garage in Youngwood, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out a little after 12:30 a.m. on Trouttown Road. Multiple fire companies were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.
explore venango
Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
wccsradio.com
COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
State police investigate attempted homicide after man shot in Rankin
State police are investigating an attempted homicide in Rankin. The shooting took place around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Doctor Wall Court and Rankin Boulevard near the Monongahela River. A 34-year-old Monroeville man was shot. His condition was not released. Anyone with information is asked to call state...
explore venango
Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
wtae.com
Coroner called to scene of fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver County coroner was called to the scene of a fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, on Sunday night. The fire broke out a little after 10 p.m. at a home on Woodland Road. From the outside of the home, there was little visible...
1 person found dead in Chippewa Township home after house fire
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person was found dead following a house fire in Beaver County late Sunday night.Firefighters were called to Woodland Road around 10 p.m. in Chippewa Township.We're working to learn more about how the person died, if anyone else was injured and what sparked the fire.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
SWAT called to deadly Pittsburgh shooting, victim identified
PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood after a male was found shot to death early this morning. So far, no suspects are in custody. Pittsburgh police responded to the area of 200 Rhine Place for a report of someone being shot around 12:30 a.m. They located a male with several gunshot wounds in the area of Rhine and Buente streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0